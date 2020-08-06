|
0:00
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
BKN team rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Caris LeVert missed jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic made driving layup
|
53-63
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic made driving layup
|
53-63
|
0:47
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Caris LeVert missed driving layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot
|
51-63
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Caris LeVert made jump shot
|
49-63
|
1:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Alex Len missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
+3
|
Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple
|
49-61
|
2:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-58
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
49-57
|
2:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Len
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
BKN team rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Alex Len missed floating jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Len
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
49-56
|
2:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox
|
|
2:49
|
|
+3
|
De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Len
|
49-55
|
2:59
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
+3
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
|
46-55
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Chris Chiozza made jump shot
|
43-55
|
3:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Chris Chiozza made jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen
|
43-53
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
Alex Len made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-51
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
Alex Len made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-51
|
4:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Len
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Caris LeVert missed free throw
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic
|
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Caris LeVert made layup
|
41-51
|
4:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Caris LeVert
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Len
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Tyler Johnson
|
|
5:07
|
|
+3
|
Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert
|
41-49
|
5:30
|
|
+3
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
|
41-46
|
5:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Rodions Kurucs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Rodions Kurucs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-46
|
5:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica
|
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-45
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-45
|
5:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes missed dunk
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
DaQuan Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-45
|
5:59
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-44
|
5:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica
|
36-43
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Caris LeVert made dunk
|
34-43
|
6:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
+1
|
Caris LeVert made free throw
|
34-41
|
6:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on DaQuan Jeffries
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Caris LeVert made driving layup, assist by Jarrett Allen
|
34-40
|
7:08
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox made jump shot
|
34-38
|
7:17
|
|
+2
|
Chris Chiozza made reverse layup
|
32-38
|
7:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DaQuan Jeffries, stolen by Rodions Kurucs
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Caris LeVert
|
32-36
|
7:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cory Joseph, stolen by Caris LeVert
|
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Johnson made jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza
|
32-34
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Richaun Holmes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-32
|
8:19
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Chiozza
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Cory Joseph missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Chiozza
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Cory Joseph
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Chiozza
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Buddy Hield missed jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joe Harris
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Jarrett Allen
|
31-32
|
9:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cory Joseph
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Johnson
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
DaQuan Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Len
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Chris Chiozza missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Alex Len
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Brewer
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DaQuan Jeffries
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Alex Len missed hook shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen
|
31-30
|
10:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Buddy Hield
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
BKN team rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Corey Brewer missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:08
|
|
+1
|
Corey Brewer made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-27
|
11:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|
|
11:18
|
|
+3
|
Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza
|
30-27
|
11:37
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Len
|
30-24