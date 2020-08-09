|
End of period
0:00
UTA team rebound
0:00
Emmanuel Mudiay missed fade-away jump shot
0:10
Traveling violation turnover on Delon Wright
0:29
+2
Emmanuel Mudiay made driving layup
30-38
0:35
+2
Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber
30-36
0:39
DAL team rebound
0:39
Antonius Cleveland missed driving layup, blocked by Miye Oni
0:51
+3
Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Bradley
28-36
0:53
Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley
0:55
Emmanuel Mudiay missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber
1:06
Turnover on Trey Burke
1:06
Offensive foul on Trey Burke
1:10
Offensive rebound by Antonius Cleveland
1:13
Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:30
+2
Emmanuel Mudiay made driving layup
28-33
1:51
+1
Tim Hardaway Jr. made free throw
28-31
1:51
Shooting foul on Miye Oni
1:51
+2
Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot
27-31
2:02
+1
Rayjon Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-31
2:02
+1
Rayjon Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws
25-30
2:02
Shooting foul on Antonius Cleveland
2:20
+2
Trey Burke made jump shot
25-29
2:34
Defensive rebound by Antonius Cleveland
2:36
Georges Niang missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:36
+1
Georges Niang made 1st of 2 free throws
23-29
2:36
Shooting foul on Antonius Cleveland
2:49
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Mudiay
2:50
Antonius Cleveland missed dunk, blocked by Miye Oni
2:50
Offensive rebound by Antonius Cleveland
2:49
Antonius Cleveland missed floating jump shot
3:05
Full timeout called
3:12
+3
Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Mudiay
23-28
3:22
Personal foul on Seth Curry
3:43
+2
Maxi Kleber made floating jump shot, assist by Trey Burke
23-25
4:10
+3
Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georges Niang
21-25
4:18
Personal foul on J.J. Barea
4:30
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
4:33
Trey Burke missed driving layup
4:41
Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
4:44
Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:47
Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles
4:51
Boban Marjanovic missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert
5:13
+3
Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot
21-22
5:25
+2
Boban Marjanovic made dunk
21-19
5:25
Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
5:29
Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot
5:45
+3
Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert
19-19
5:47
Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
5:50
Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:01
Full timeout called
6:03
+2
Boban Marjanovic made layup, assist by J.J. Barea
19-16
6:18
+2
Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles
17-16
6:25
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
6:29
J.J. Barea missed jump shot
6:44
+3
Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles
17-14
6:58
+2
Justin Jackson made floating jump shot, assist by Boban Marjanovic
17-11
7:03
+1
Tim Hardaway Jr. made free throw
15-11
7:03
Personal foul on Joe Ingles
7:03
Personal foul on Joe Ingles
7:03
DAL team rebound
7:03
Justin Jackson missed layup, blocked by Joe Ingles
7:08
Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson
7:11
Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:17
Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Royce O'Neale
7:19
Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea
7:21
Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Boban Marjanovic
7:36
+2
Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea
14-11
7:48
DAL team rebound
7:49
Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:10
+1
Seth Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-11
8:10
+1
Seth Curry made 1st of 2 free throws
11-11
8:10
Shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson
8:23
+2
Rudy Gobert made reverse layup, assist by Joe Ingles
10-11
8:40
+2
Seth Curry made hook shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr.
10-9
8:50
Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
8:53
Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:04
Personal foul on Justin Jackson
9:12
+2
J.J. Barea made floating jump shot
8-9
9:30
+3
Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot
6-9
9:33
Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles
9:35
J.J. Barea missed driving layup
9:48
+3
Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles
6-6
10:07
+2
Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea
6-3
10:19
Turnover on Joe Ingles
10:19
Offensive foul on Joe Ingles
10:33
+2
Tim Hardaway Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Boban Marjanovic
4-3
10:40
Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
10:44
Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:59
+2
Tim Hardaway Jr. made running Jump Shot
2-3
11:05
Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
11:07
Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Boban Marjanovic
11:19
Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles
11:22
Boban Marjanovic missed hook shot
11:22
Boban Marjanovic missed hook shot
11:39
+3
Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert
0-3
12:00
Jumpball
