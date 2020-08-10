IND
MIA

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 19
MIA Heat 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
11:47 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:47 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
11:26   Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
11:17   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
10:53   Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
10:42 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 0-5
10:24   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
10:14   Violation  
10:05   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot, blocked by Myles Turner  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:59 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 3-5
9:43 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot 3-7
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
9:27   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
9:20   Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday  
9:20 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
9:20 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-9
9:10   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:54   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
8:33   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
8:23   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Aaron Holiday  
7:52 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 5-9
7:46   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
7:46   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:46   MIA team rebound  
7:46   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:44   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
7:33   Aaron Holiday missed jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
7:23 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 5-11
7:09   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
7:09 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
7:09   Myles Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:02   Bam Adebayo missed reverse layup  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:53   Shooting foul on Jimmy Butler  
6:53   Full timeout called  
6:53   Myles Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:53   IND team rebound  
6:53 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11
6:41   Violation  
6:35   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:31 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 7-14
6:12   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:04   Out of bounds turnover on Jimmy Butler  
5:50   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon  
5:32   Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Herro  
5:11   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:04   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:53   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
4:43   Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday  
4:43 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 7-15
4:43 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-16
4:28   Bad pass turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Jae Crowder  
4:24   Jumpball  
4:24   Lost ball turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Victor Oladipo  
4:18   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
3:53   Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
3:39   Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
3:31   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:18   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:11 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 9-16
2:42   Jimmy Butler missed reverse layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
2:39 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot 9-19
2:39   Full timeout called  
2:25   JaKarr Sampson missed floating jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
2:07   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
2:02 +2 Tyler Herro made reverse layup 9-21
1:51 +2 T.J. McConnell made floating jump shot 11-21
1:51   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
1:51 +1 T.J. McConnell made free throw 12-21
1:35   Derrick Jones Jr. missed layup  
1:32   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
1:17 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner 15-21
0:53   Goran Dragic missed layup  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
0:46   Personal foul on Andre Iguodala  
0:46 +1 Justin Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
0:46 +1 Justin Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
0:27   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   MIA team rebound  
0:25   Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson  
0:25 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 1st of 2 free throws 17-22
0:25 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-23
0:04 +2 Edmond Sumner made driving layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 19-23
0:01   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 29
MIA Heat 25

Time Team Play Score
11:51   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   IND team rebound  
11:42 +2 T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot 21-23
11:42   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
11:42   T.J. McConnell missed free throw  
11:41   IND team rebound  
11:34   T.J. McConnell missed reverse layup  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
11:30 +2 Doug McDermott made dunk 23-23
11:12 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Andre Iguodala 23-25
10:58   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
10:58   Edmond Sumner missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:58   IND team rebound  
10:58   Edmond Sumner missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
10:58   IND team rebound  
10:59 +1 Edmond Sumner made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-25
10:44 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 24-27
10:32   Lost ball turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Andre Iguodala  
10:14   Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
10:06   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
10:06 +1 JaKarr Sampson made 1st of 2 free throws 25-27
10:06 +1 JaKarr Sampson made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
9:53 +2 Goran Dragic made reverse layup 26-29
9:53   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
9:53   Goran Dragic missed free throw  
9:51   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
9:36 +2 Justin Holiday made jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner 28-29
9:14 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 28-31
9:00   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
8:51 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 28-33
8:51   Full timeout called  
8:39   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:23 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 28-35
8:06   Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
8:01   Traveling violation turnover on Goran Dragic  
7:46   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:33   Jimmy Butler missed reverse layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
7:28 +2 Edmond Sumner made reverse layup 30-35
7:02   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:59 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk 30-37
6:40   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
6:32   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:17 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup 32-37
6:09   Full timeout called  
5:59   Offensive foul on Duncan Robinson  
5:59   Turnover on Duncan Robinson  
5:47 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 35-37
5:26   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
5:04   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
4:51   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:31   Aaron Holiday missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
4:20   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   MIA team rebound  
4:09   Jae Crowder missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Aaron Holiday  
4:09   MIA team rebound  
4:03 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 35-39
3:52 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 38-39
3:40 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 38-41
3:26 +2 Myles Turner made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 40-41
3:14   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
3:09   Offensive foul on T.J. Warren  
3:09   Turnover on T.J. Warren  
2:56 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 40-44
2:36 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made turnaround jump shot 42-44
2:09   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   MIA team rebound  
2:10   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:01 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 44-44
1:48   Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
1:45   Jimmy Butler missed dunk  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
1:40   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
1:22   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
1:18 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 47-44
0:58   Bam Adebayo missed layup  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
0:50   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
0:47   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
0:33 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Jae Crowder 47-46
0:17   Victor Oladipo missed reverse layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
0:16   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
0:16   Personal foul on Myles Turner  
0:16 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
0:16 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
0:02   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:02 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 48-48
0:02   Malcolm Brogdon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:00   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 23
MIA Heat 37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
11:51   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:33 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 48-51
11:17   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
11:06 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 48-54
10:48   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup, blocked by Jimmy Butler  
10:48   IND team rebound  
10:43   Aaron Holiday missed hook shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:35   Traveling violation turnover on Bam Adebayo  
10:25   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:12   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:02 +2 Jae Crowder made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 48-56
9:49   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
9:49 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 49-56
9:49 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-56
9:37   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:33   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
9:33 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 50-57
9:33 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-58
9:24   Personal foul on Goran Dragic  
9:15 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon