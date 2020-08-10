IND
MIA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:47
|
|Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon
|11:47
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|0-1
|11:47
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0-2
|11:26
|
|Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo
|11:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson
|11:17
|
|Bam Adebayo missed jump shot
|11:15
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|10:53
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup
|10:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|10:42
|
|+3
|Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder
|0-5
|10:24
|
|T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder
|10:14
|
|Violation
|10:05
|
|Bam Adebayo missed hook shot, blocked by Myles Turner
|10:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|9:59
|
|+3
|Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot
|3-5
|9:43
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made hook shot
|3-7
|9:33
|
|Lost ball turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Jimmy Butler
|9:27
|
|Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder
|9:20
|
|Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday
|9:20
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|3-8
|9:20
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3-9
|9:10
|
|Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|8:54
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|8:41
|
|Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Jimmy Butler
|8:33
|
|Bam Adebayo missed jump shot
|8:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|8:23
|
|T.J. Warren missed jump shot
|8:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|8:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Aaron Holiday
|7:52
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Victor Oladipo
|5-9
|7:46
|
|Shooting foul on Myles Turner
|7:46
|
|Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:46
|
|MIA team rebound
|7:46
|
|Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:44
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|7:33
|
|Aaron Holiday missed jump shot
|7:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|7:23
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic
|5-11
|7:09
|
|Shooting foul on Goran Dragic
|7:09
|
|+1
|Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws
|6-11
|7:09
|
|Myles Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|7:02
|
|Bam Adebayo missed reverse layup
|7:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|6:53
|
|Shooting foul on Jimmy Butler
|6:53
|
|Full timeout called
|6:53
|
|Myles Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6:53
|
|IND team rebound
|6:53
|
|+1
|Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7-11
|6:41
|
|Violation
|6:35
|
|Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:32
|
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|6:31
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|7-14
|6:12
|
|Victor Oladipo missed jump shot
|6:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|6:04
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Jimmy Butler
|5:50
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon
|5:32
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Herro
|5:11
|
|T.J. Warren missed jump shot
|5:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|5:04
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|4:53
|
|T.J. Warren missed jump shot
|4:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|4:43
|
|Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday
|4:43
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|7-15
|4:43
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7-16
|4:28
|
|Bad pass turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Jae Crowder
|4:24
|
|Jumpball
|4:24
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Victor Oladipo
|4:18
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder
|3:53
|
|Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot
|3:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|3:39
|
|Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Jimmy Butler
|3:31
|
|Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|3:18
|
|T.J. Warren missed jump shot
|3:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|3:11
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Myles Turner
|9-16
|2:42
|
|Jimmy Butler missed reverse layup, blocked by Myles Turner
|2:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder
|2:39
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot
|9-19
|2:39
|
|Full timeout called
|2:25
|
|JaKarr Sampson missed floating jump shot
|2:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
|2:07
|
|Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Herro
|2:02
|
|+2
|Tyler Herro made reverse layup
|9-21
|1:51
|
|+2
|T.J. McConnell made floating jump shot
|11-21
|1:51
|
|Shooting foul on Tyler Herro
|1:51
|
|+1
|T.J. McConnell made free throw
|12-21
|1:35
|
|Derrick Jones Jr. missed layup
|1:32
|
|Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson
|1:17
|
|+3
|Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner
|15-21
|0:53
|
|Goran Dragic missed layup
|0:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott
|0:46
|
|Personal foul on Andre Iguodala
|0:46
|
|+1
|Justin Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws
|16-21
|0:46
|
|+1
|Justin Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17-21
|0:27
|
|Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:25
|
|MIA team rebound
|0:25
|
|Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson
|0:25
|
|+1
|Kelly Olynyk made 1st of 2 free throws
|17-22
|0:25
|
|+1
|Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17-23
|0:04
|
|+2
|Edmond Sumner made driving layup, assist by T.J. McConnell
|19-23
|0:01
|
|Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|MIA team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:51
|
|Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:47
|
|IND team rebound
|11:42
|
|+2
|T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot
|21-23
|11:42
|
|Shooting foul on Tyler Herro
|11:42
|
|T.J. McConnell missed free throw
|11:41
|
|IND team rebound
|11:34
|
|T.J. McConnell missed reverse layup
|11:30
|
|Offensive rebound by Doug McDermott
|11:30
|
|+2
|Doug McDermott made dunk
|23-23
|11:12
|
|+2
|Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Andre Iguodala
|23-25
|10:58
|
|Shooting foul on Tyler Herro
|10:58
|
|Edmond Sumner missed 1st of 3 free throws
|10:58
|
|IND team rebound
|10:58
|
|Edmond Sumner missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|10:58
|
|IND team rebound
|10:59
|
|+1
|Edmond Sumner made 3rd of 3 free throws
|24-25
|10:44
|
|+2
|Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic
|24-27
|10:32
|
|Lost ball turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Andre Iguodala
|10:14
|
|Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot
|10:11
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell
|10:06
|
|Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk
|10:06
|
|+1
|JaKarr Sampson made 1st of 2 free throws
|25-27
|10:06
|
|+1
|JaKarr Sampson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26-27
|9:53
|
|+2
|Goran Dragic made reverse layup
|26-29
|9:53
|
|Shooting foul on Justin Holiday
|9:53
|
|Goran Dragic missed free throw
|9:51
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell
|9:36
|
|+2
|Justin Holiday made jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner
|28-29
|9:14
|
|+2
|Goran Dragic made driving layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk
|28-31
|9:00
|
|Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.
|8:51
|
|+2
|Derrick Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Goran Dragic
|28-33
|8:51
|
|Full timeout called
|8:39
|
|Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
|8:23
|
|+2
|Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic
|28-35
|8:06
|
|Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|8:01
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Goran Dragic
|7:46
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|7:33
|
|Jimmy Butler missed reverse layup
|7:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday
|7:28
|
|+2
|Edmond Sumner made reverse layup
|30-35
|7:02
|
|Goran Dragic missed jump shot
|6:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.
|6:59
|
|+2
|Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk
|30-37
|6:40
|
|Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson
|6:32
|
|Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|6:17
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup
|32-37
|6:09
|
|Full timeout called
|5:59
|
|Offensive foul on Duncan Robinson
|5:59
|
|Turnover on Duncan Robinson
|5:47
|
|+3
|T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|35-37
|5:26
|
|Bam Adebayo missed hook shot
|5:23
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|5:04
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
|4:51
|
|Jimmy Butler missed jump shot
|4:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|4:31
|
|Aaron Holiday missed jump shot
|4:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder
|4:20
|
|Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:17
|
|MIA team rebound
|4:09
|
|Jae Crowder missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Aaron Holiday
|4:09
|
|MIA team rebound
|4:03
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder
|35-39
|3:52
|
|+3
|T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Turner
|38-39
|3:40
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler
|38-41
|3:26
|
|+2
|Myles Turner made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|40-41
|3:14
|
|Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|3:09
|
|Offensive foul on T.J. Warren
|3:09
|
|Turnover on T.J. Warren
|2:56
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder
|40-44
|2:36
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made turnaround jump shot
|42-44
|2:09
|
|Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:09
|
|MIA team rebound
|2:10
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|2:01
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|44-44
|1:48
|
|Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot
|1:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|1:45
|
|Jimmy Butler missed dunk
|1:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|1:40
|
|T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson
|1:22
|
|Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|1:18
|
|+3
|Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot
|47-44
|0:58
|
|Bam Adebayo missed layup
|0:56
|
|Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic
|0:50
|
|Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|0:47
|
|Personal foul on T.J. Warren
|0:33
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Jae Crowder
|47-46
|0:17
|
|Victor Oladipo missed reverse layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo
|0:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|0:16
|
|Personal foul on Myles Turner
|0:16
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|47-47
|0:16
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-48
|0:02
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.
|0:02
|
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-48
|0:02
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder
|0:00
|
|Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|MIA team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:51
|
|Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|11:33
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic
|48-51
|11:17
|
|Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|11:06
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
|48-54
|10:48
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup, blocked by Jimmy Butler
|10:48
|
|IND team rebound
|10:43
|
|Aaron Holiday missed hook shot
|10:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|10:35
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Bam Adebayo
|10:25
|
|T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|10:12
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:09
|
|Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|10:02
|
|+2
|Jae Crowder made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo
|48-56
|9:49
|
|Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson
|9:49
|
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws
|49-56
|9:49
|
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50-56
|9:37
|
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|9:33
|
|Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon
|9:33
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws
|50-57
|9:33
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50-58
|9:24
|
|Personal foul on Goran Dragic
|9:15
|
|+2
|Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon