12:00 Jumpball

11:47 Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon

11:47 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1

11:47 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2

11:26 Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo

11:22 Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson

11:17 Bam Adebayo missed jump shot

11:15 Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren

10:53 Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup

10:50 Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic

10:42 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 0-5

10:24 T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot

10:20 Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder

10:14 Violation

10:05 Bam Adebayo missed hook shot, blocked by Myles Turner

10:02 Defensive rebound by Myles Turner

9:59 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 3-5

9:43 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot 3-7

9:33 Lost ball turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Jimmy Butler

9:27 Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:23 Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder

9:20 Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday

9:20 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8

9:20 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-9

9:10 Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:07 Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo

8:54 Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:50 Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon

8:41 Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Jimmy Butler

8:33 Bam Adebayo missed jump shot

8:30 Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo

8:23 T.J. Warren missed jump shot

8:18 Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler

8:02 Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Aaron Holiday

7:52 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 5-9

7:46 Shooting foul on Myles Turner

7:46 Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws

7:46 MIA team rebound

7:46 Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws

7:44 Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren

7:33 Aaron Holiday missed jump shot

7:30 Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic

7:23 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 5-11

7:09 Shooting foul on Goran Dragic

7:09 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11

7:09 Myles Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws

7:07 Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo

7:02 Bam Adebayo missed reverse layup

7:00 Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon

6:53 Shooting foul on Jimmy Butler

6:53 Full timeout called

6:53 Myles Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws

6:53 IND team rebound

6:53 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11

6:41 Violation

6:35 Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot

6:32 Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler

6:31 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 7-14

6:12 Victor Oladipo missed jump shot

6:10 Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler

6:04 Out of bounds turnover on Jimmy Butler

5:50 Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon

5:32 Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Herro

5:11 T.J. Warren missed jump shot

5:08 Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler

5:04 Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:01 Defensive rebound by Myles Turner

4:53 T.J. Warren missed jump shot

4:51 Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler

4:43 Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday

4:43 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 7-15

4:43 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-16

4:28 Bad pass turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Jae Crowder

4:24 Jumpball

4:24 Lost ball turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Victor Oladipo

4:18 Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot

4:16 Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder

3:53 Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot

3:50 Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo

3:39 Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Jimmy Butler

3:31 Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot

3:29 Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon

3:18 T.J. Warren missed jump shot

3:14 Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon

3:11 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 9-16

2:42 Jimmy Butler missed reverse layup, blocked by Myles Turner

2:39 Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder

2:39 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot 9-19

2:39 Full timeout called

2:25 JaKarr Sampson missed floating jump shot

2:22 Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk

2:07 Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot

2:04 Offensive rebound by Tyler Herro

2:02 +2 Tyler Herro made reverse layup 9-21

1:51 +2 T.J. McConnell made floating jump shot 11-21

1:51 Shooting foul on Tyler Herro

1:51 +1 T.J. McConnell made free throw 12-21

1:35 Derrick Jones Jr. missed layup

1:32 Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson

1:17 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner 15-21

0:53 Goran Dragic missed layup

0:52 Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott

0:46 Personal foul on Andre Iguodala

0:46 +1 Justin Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21

0:46 +1 Justin Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21

0:27 Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:25 MIA team rebound

0:25 Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson

0:25 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 1st of 2 free throws 17-22

0:25 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-23

0:04 +2 Edmond Sumner made driving layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 19-23

0:01 Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:00 MIA team rebound