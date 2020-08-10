|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Grayson Allen made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant
|
24-17
|
0:17
|
|
+2
|
Jayson Tatum made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart
|
24-15
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant
|
22-15
|
0:41
|
|
+2
|
Enes Kanter made dunk
|
22-13
|
0:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Enes Kanter missed dunk
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed driving layup
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Grayson Allen, stolen by Jayson Tatum
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Grayson Allen
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Jaylen Brown
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by De'Anthony Melton
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton missed dunk
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Enes Kanter missed jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke missed jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Smart made free throw
|
20-13
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Smart made free throw
|
20-13
|
2:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grayson Allen
|
|
2:18
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker
|
19-13
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Williams
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke missed dunk
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton missed running Jump Shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
+3
|
Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart
|
16-13
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Gordon Hayward missed jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Enes Kanter missed layup, blocked by Ja Morant
|
|
4:17
|
|
+1
|
Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-13
|
4:17
|
|
+1
|
Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-12
|
4:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Enes Kanter
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Grant Williams
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Williams
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Gordon Hayward missed jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Grayson Allen made floating jump shot
|
13-11
|
5:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Kyle Anderson
|
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Enes Kanter made hook shot
|
13-9
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Ja Morant made floating jump shot
|
11-9
|
6:06
|
|
+2
|
Kemba Walker made jump shot
|
11-7
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Ja Morant made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Anderson
|
9-7
|
6:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Grant Williams
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gordon Hayward
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Daniel Theis missed jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks missed driving layup
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown made driving dunk, assist by Jayson Tatum
|
9-5
|
7:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jaylen Brown
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kyle Anderson
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kyle Anderson
|
|
8:13
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant
|
7-5
|
8:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja Morant
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Ja Morant missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-3
|
8:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Kemba Walker made jump shot
|
7-2
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Ja Morant missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
MEM team rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Daniel Theis
|
|
10:02
|
|
+2
|
Kemba Walker made jump shot
|
5-2
|
10:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Daniel Theis
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas missed driving layup
|
|
10:52
|
|
+3
|
Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis
|
3-2
|
11:09
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot
|
0-2
|
11:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|