|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
PHO team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Devin Booker made free throw
|
63-58
|
0:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shake Milton
|
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Devin Booker made floating jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio
|
62-58
|
0:46
|
|
+3
|
Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks
|
60-58
|
1:08
|
|
+2
|
Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio
|
60-55
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-55
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
58-54
|
1:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cameron Payne
|
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Mikal Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-53
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-53
|
1:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alec Burks
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Alec Burks missed jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
+3
|
Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot
|
56-53
|
2:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyle O'Quinn, stolen by Mikal Bridges
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cameron Payne, stolen by Kyle O'Quinn
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Alec Burks made turnaround jump shot
|
53-53
|
2:59
|
|
+1
|
Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-51
|
2:59
|
|
+1
|
Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
52-51
|
2:59
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
+1
|
Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-51
|
3:19
|
|
+1
|
Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
50-51
|
3:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III
|
|
3:27
|
|
+1
|
Devin Booker made free throw
|
49-51
|
3:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle
|
|
3:43
|
|
+3
|
Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks
|
48-51
|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
Dario Saric made free throw
|
48-48
|
3:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Norvel Pelle
|
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Dario Saric made finger-roll layup, assist by Deandre Ayton
|
47-48
|
4:10
|
|
+3
|
Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norvel Pelle
|
45-48
|
4:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dario Saric
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
PHI team rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Norvel Pelle missed jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Norvel Pelle
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Shake Milton missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shake Milton
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Devin Booker missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Alec Burks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-45
|
4:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dario Saric
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Cameron Payne
|
45-44
|
5:21
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
PHI team rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Dario Saric
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Scott
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Alec Burks made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn
|
43-44
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup
|
43-42
|
6:57
|
|
+1
|
Kyle O'Quinn made free throw
|
41-42
|
6:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Frank Kaminsky
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Kyle O'Quinn made driving layup
|
41-41
|
7:17
|
|
+3
|
Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot
|
41-39
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
Raul Neto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn
|
38-39
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Frank Kaminsky made layup, assist by Dario Saric
|
38-36
|
7:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dario Saric
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Frank Kaminsky missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
PHI team rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Frank Kaminsky missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
+2
|
Kyle O'Quinn made jump shot, assist by Raul Neto
|
36-36
|
8:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Scott
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Frank Kaminsky made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio
|
36-34
|
9:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
+3
|
Frank Kaminsky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dario Saric
|
34-34
|
10:01
|
|
+3
|
Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn
|
31-34
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup
|
31-31
|
10:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Dario Saric made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio
|
29-31
|
10:54
|
|
+3
|
Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn
|
27-31
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Frank Kaminsky made dunk
|
27-28
|
11:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Frank Kaminsky
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson missed driving layup
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Frank Kaminsky
|
|
11:31
|
|
+2
|
Dario Saric made hook shot
|
25-28
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Furkan Korkmaz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:47
|
|
+1
|
Furkan Korkmaz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-28
|
11:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Johnson
|