0:00
End of period
0:00
+1
Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws
73-67
0:00
+1
Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws
72-67
0:00
Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen
0:06
+2
Caris LeVert made floating jump shot
71-67
0:30
Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
0:31
Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:47
+2
Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert
71-65
1:02
+2
CJ McCollum made layup, assist by Damian Lillard
71-63
1:10
+2
Caris LeVert made floating jump shot
69-63
1:23
+2
Damian Lillard made driving layup
69-61
1:28
Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons
1:30
Caris LeVert missed turnaround jump shot
1:42
Turnover on CJ McCollum
1:42
Offensive foul on CJ McCollum
1:56
Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside
1:56
Rodions Kurucs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:56
+1
Rodions Kurucs made 1st of 2 free throws
67-61
1:56
Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony
1:56
+1
Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws
67-60
1:56
+1
Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws
66-60
1:56
Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs
1:56
Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside
1:59
Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:04
Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard
2:08
Rodions Kurucs missed layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside
2:22
Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.
2:31
Personal foul on Jusuf Nurkic
2:31
BKN team rebound
2:31
Jusuf Nurkic missed layup, blocked by Rodions Kurucs
2:35
Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Carmelo Anthony
2:39
Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Caris LeVert
2:45
Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard
2:45
Caris LeVert missed layup
2:51
+3
Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jusuf Nurkic
65-60
2:58
Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by CJ McCollum
3:00
Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
3:02
CJ McCollum missed jump shot
3:12
+3
Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodions Kurucs
62-60
3:29
+2
Damian Lillard made driving layup
62-57
3:47
Full timeout called
3:47
+2
Caris LeVert made jump shot
60-57
3:55
Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
3:58
Zach Collins missed jump shot
4:10
POR team rebound
4:10
Tyler Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by CJ McCollum
4:15
+2
Zach Collins made jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard
60-55
4:27
+2
Caris LeVert made floating jump shot
58-55
4:41
+1
CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws
58-53
4:41
+1
CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws
57-53
4:41
Personal foul on Tyler Johnson
4:47
+2
Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Caris LeVert
56-53
5:00
Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
5:01
Zach Collins missed layup, blocked by Caris LeVert
5:03
Offensive rebound by Zach Collins
5:04
Damian Lillard missed driving layup
5:18
+1
Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
56-51
5:18
BKN team rebound
5:18
Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:18
Shooting foul on Jusuf Nurkic
5:29
+2
Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard
56-50
5:37
Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris
5:37
Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
5:40
Zach Collins missed layup
5:59
+3
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert
54-50
6:14
+3
Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot
54-47
6:20
+2
Tyler Johnson made jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert
51-47
6:23
BKN team rebound
6:24
Joe Harris missed driving layup, blocked by Gary Trent Jr.
6:35
+3
Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot
51-45
6:54
+2
Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Jeremiah Martin
48-45
7:09
Full timeout called
7:10
+2
Damian Lillard made driving layup
48-43
7:16
Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony
7:18
Justin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:30
+1
Hassan Whiteside made free throw
46-43
7:30
Shooting foul on Justin Anderson
7:30
+2
Hassan Whiteside made driving layup
45-43
7:47
Violation
7:47
+2
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made driving layup, assist by Joe Harris
43-43
7:52
Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.
8:04
+3
Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum
43-41
8:28
+3
Justin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris
40-41
8:40
+1
Hassan Whiteside made free throw
40-38
8:40
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Martin
8:40
+2
Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by CJ McCollum
39-38
8:55
Personal foul on Justin Anderson
8:55
Lost ball turnover on Justin Anderson, stolen by Hassan Whiteside
9:03
Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Jeremiah Martin
9:06
Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony
9:08
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:10
+2
Hassan Whiteside made dunk
37-38
9:10
Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside
9:17
Mario Hezonja missed finger-roll layup
9:26
Personal foul on Joe Harris
9:26
POR team rebound
9:26
CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:40
+2
Jeremiah Martin made floating jump shot
35-38
9:49
Defensive rebound by Justin Anderson
9:50
Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:02
Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja
10:04
Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:14
+2
CJ McCollum made finger-roll layup
35-36
10:26
Lost ball turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.
10:29
Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
10:32
Mario Hezonja missed jump shot
10:40
Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum
10:43
Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:52
Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Jeremiah Martin
11:00
Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
11:09
+3
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris
33-36
11:20
+2
Carmelo Anthony made fade-away jump shot
33-33
11:22
Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony
11:26
CJ McCollum missed jump shot
11:38
+2
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made finger-roll layup
31-33