|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot
|
|
0:19
|
|
+1
|
George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
62-52
|
0:19
|
|
+1
|
George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws
|
62-51
|
0:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terrence Ross
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Brook Lopez
|
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Brook Lopez made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|
62-50
|
0:53
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Ross made reverse layup, assist by Evan Fournier
|
62-48
|
0:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Gary Clark made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
60-48
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Gary Clark made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
59-48
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Gary Clark made 1st of 3 free throws
|
58-48
|
1:14
|
|
|
Flagrant foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
1:27
|
|
+3
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot
|
57-48
|
1:48
|
|
+3
|
Markelle Fultz made 3-pt. jump shot
|
57-45
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk
|
54-45
|
1:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed dunk
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed finger-roll layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
+3
|
Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross
|
54-43
|
2:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-43
|
2:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terrence Ross
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Nikola Vucevic
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nikola Vucevic
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:53
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-42
|
2:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gary Clark
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
D.J. Augustin missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw
|
51-41
|
4:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gary Clark
|
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by George Hill
|
51-40
|
4:21
|
|
|
Turnover on Markelle Fultz
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Evan Fournier
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
4:53
|
|
+3
|
Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
51-38
|
4:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Hill
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews
|
51-35
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Augustin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-33
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Augustin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
50-33
|
5:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brook Lopez
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin
|
49-33
|
6:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Marvin Williams
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marvin Williams
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Vucevic made running Jump Shot
|
47-33
|
6:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on George Hill
|
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Wesley Matthews made layup, assist by George Hill
|
45-33
|
6:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Ennis III
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Ennis III
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Khris Middleton missed jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Augustin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
45-31
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Augustin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-31
|
7:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brook Lopez
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Khris Middleton missed jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin
|
43-31
|
8:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Evan Fournier
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by D.J. Augustin
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
D.J. Augustin missed driving layup
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Ennis III
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
D.J. Augustin missed jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
D.J. Augustin missed jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
+1
|
Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-31
|
9:08
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khem Birch
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Khem Birch
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Terrence Ross missed jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Korver made jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
40-30
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
D.J. Augustin missed jump shot
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khem Birch
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Wes Iwundu made driving layup
|
40-28
|
10:35
|
|
+3
|
Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|
38-28
|
10:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kyle Korver
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
+1
|
Khem Birch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-25
|
10:58
|
|
+1
|
Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-25
|
10:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyle Korver
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Eric Bledsoe made finger-roll layup
|
36-25
|
11:25
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Ennis III
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup, blocked by James Ennis III
|
|
11:48
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Ross made free throw
|
36-23
|
11:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khris Middleton
|
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Ross made floating jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin
|
35-23