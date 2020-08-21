|
End of period
0:02
Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala
0:02
JaKarr Sampson missed jump shot
0:25
+2
Goran Dragic made driving layup
27-34
0:33
Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
0:35
T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot
0:45
Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
0:47
Derrick Jones Jr. missed free throw
0:47
Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson
0:47
+3
Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr.
27-32
0:58
Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
1:00
Aaron Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:00
+1
Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws
27-29
1:00
Personal foul on Tyler Herro
1:08
Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson
1:12
Goran Dragic missed jump shot
1:28
+1
Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-29
1:28
+1
Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws
25-29
1:28
Shooting foul on Tyler Herro
1:43
+3
Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr.
24-29
1:56
+1
Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-26
1:56
+1
Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws
23-26
1:56
Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson
2:06
+2
Tyler Herro made jump shot
22-26
2:17
+2
T.J. Warren made jump shot
22-24
2:28
Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
2:30
Jimmy Butler missed finger-roll layup
2:37
Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala
2:40
Victor Oladipo missed jump shot
2:44
Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson
2:47
Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:58
+2
JaKarr Sampson made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
20-24
3:12
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
3:14
Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:14
+1
Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
18-24
3:14
Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday
3:32
Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk
3:36
Malcolm Brogdon missed fade-away jump shot
3:51
+2
Jimmy Butler made hook shot, assist by Jae Crowder
18-23
3:55
Full timeout called
4:05
Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon
4:19
+3
Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren
18-21
4:37
+1
Tyler Herro made 3rd of 3 free throws
15-21
4:37
+1
Tyler Herro made 2nd of 3 free throws
15-20
4:37
+1
Tyler Herro made 1st of 3 free throws
15-19
4:37
Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday
4:43
Personal foul on T.J. Warren
4:51
+2
T.J. Warren made fade-away jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday
15-18
5:09
+2
Bam Adebayo made hook shot
13-18
5:30
+3
Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
13-16
5:42
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
5:42
Jimmy Butler missed dunk
5:42
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
5:47
Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:55
+1
T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-16
5:55
+1
T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws
9-16
5:55
Shooting foul on Jimmy Butler
6:05
Turnover on Bam Adebayo
6:05
Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo
6:16
Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson
6:19
Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:29
Full timeout called
6:30
+3
Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson
8-16
6:43
Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder
6:45
T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:02
+2
Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot
8-13
7:18
Out of bounds turnover on Victor Oladipo
7:19
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
7:22
Jimmy Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner
7:39
Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
7:41
Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:58
+3
Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic
8-11
8:04
Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder
8:07
Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:12
Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Justin Holiday
8:21
Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
8:25
Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:38
+3
Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
8-8
8:59
+2
Victor Oladipo made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
8-5
9:02
Lost ball turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon
9:14
+2
T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
6-5
9:30
Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Victor Oladipo
9:36
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
9:38
T.J. Warren missed running Jump Shot
9:53
+2
Jimmy Butler made finger-roll layup, assist by Goran Dragic
4-5
10:08
+2
Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
4-3
10:18
Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday
10:19
Victor Oladipo missed finger-roll layup
10:24
Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday
10:29
Bam Adebayo missed jump shot
10:41
MIA team rebound
10:41
Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:57
Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Jae Crowder
11:03
Lost ball turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon
11:16
+1
Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-3
11:16
+1
Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws
1-3
11:16
Shooting foul on Jae Crowder
11:17
Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday
11:20
Justin Holiday missed layup, blocked by Duncan Robinson
11:42
+3
Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
0-3
12:00
Jumpball
