0:00
End of period
0:06
+3
Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
43-25
0:23
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.
0:27
Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma
0:29
Mario Hezonja missed 2nd of 2 free throws
0:29
+1
Mario Hezonja made 1st of 2 free throws
43-22
0:29
Personal foul on Markieff Morris
0:29
POR team rebound
0:31
Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot
0:37
POR team rebound
0:39
Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:47
+2
Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Anfernee Simons
43-21
0:58
+3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.R. Smith
43-19
1:16
+1
Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-19
1:16
+1
Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws
40-18
1:16
Shooting foul on Anthony Davis
1:21
Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma
1:28
+2
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made driving layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma
40-17
1:40
+3
Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside
38-17
1:51
+1
LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-14
1:51
+1
LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws
37-14
1:51
Shooting foul on Gary Trent Jr.
2:01
+1
Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-14
2:01
+1
Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
35-14
2:01
Turnover on Hassan Whiteside
2:01
Flagrant foul on Hassan Whiteside
2:12
+1
Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-14
2:12
+1
Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
33-14
2:12
Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja
2:14
Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso
2:17
Damian Lillard missed reverse layup
2:29
+2
Anthony Davis made jump shot
32-14
2:41
+2
Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by Damian Lillard
30-14
2:55
Personal foul on Alex Caruso
2:59
Personal foul on Alex Caruso
3:02
Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons
3:07
Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:23
+2
Jusuf Nurkic made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard
30-12
3:42
+3
Kyle Kuzma made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Caruso
30-10
3:51
Full timeout called
3:56
Out of bounds turnover on Jusuf Nurkic
4:04
+1
Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-10
4:04
LAL team rebound
4:04
Anthony Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:04
Personal foul on CJ McCollum
4:13
+2
Jusuf Nurkic made dunk
26-10
4:14
Offensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic
4:17
CJ McCollum missed driving layup
4:30
+1
Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-8
4:30
+1
Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
25-8
4:30
Shooting foul on Jusuf Nurkic
4:50
Turnover on Carmelo Anthony
4:50
Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony
4:55
Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum
4:58
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed free throw
4:58
Shooting foul on Damian Lillard
4:58
+2
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made finger-roll layup, assist by Danny Green
24-8
5:09
+2
Jusuf Nurkic made dunk
22-8
5:11
Offensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic
5:14
Jusuf Nurkic missed jump shot
5:21
POR team rebound
5:22
Gary Trent Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Danny Green
5:41
+2
LeBron James made dunk, assist by Anthony Davis
22-6
5:44
Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
5:46
Carmelo Anthony missed layup
5:52
Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum
5:56
JaVale McGee missed hook shot
6:12
Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
6:12
Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:16
Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard
6:19
Anthony Davis missed running Jump Shot
6:25
Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
6:27
Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:43
+2
JaVale McGee made layup, assist by LeBron James
20-6
6:50
+2
Jusuf Nurkic made dunk
18-6
6:50
Offensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic
6:51
Damian Lillard missed jump shot
7:10
+1
Anthony Davis made free throw
18-4
7:10
Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside
7:10
+2
Anthony Davis made jump shot
17-4
7:25
+2
Jusuf Nurkic made finger-roll layup
15-4
7:29
Bad pass turnover on Danny Green, stolen by Jusuf Nurkic
7:44
+2
CJ McCollum made jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard
15-2
8:01
+2
Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by LeBron James
15-0
8:14
Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
8:16
Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Davis
8:31
+3
Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis
13-0
8:49
Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee
8:52
Hassan Whiteside missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:52
POR team rebound
8:52
Hassan Whiteside missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:52
Shooting foul on Anthony Davis
9:06
Full timeout called
9:07
+3
LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot
10-0
9:11
Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee
9:14
Carmelo Anthony missed fade-away jump shot
9:28
Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside
9:31
Danny Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:31
+1
Danny Green made 1st of 2 free throws
7-0
9:31
Shooting foul on CJ McCollum
9:34
Lost ball turnover on Jusuf Nurkic, stolen by Anthony Davis
9:46
Violation
9:58
+1
LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws
6-0
9:58
LAL team rebound
9:58
LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:58
Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony
9:59
Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee
10:01
CJ McCollum missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Davis
10:21
+3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis
5-0
10:25
Defensive rebound by LeBron James
10:28
Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:55
+2
Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by LeBron James
2-0
11:04
Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee
11:08
JaVale McGee missed alley-oop shot
11:17
Defensive rebound by LeBron James
11:20
CJ McCollum missed jump shot
11:39
Defensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic
11:44
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot
12:00
Jumpball
