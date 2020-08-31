|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
+3
|
Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden
|
51-48
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Dennis Schroder made floating jump shot
|
48-48
|
0:23
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Chris Paul missed jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
+2
|
James Harden made turnaround jump shot
|
48-46
|
0:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
James Harden made floating jump shot
|
46-46
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed dunk
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed dunk
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-46
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws
|
43-46
|
2:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Steven Adams
|
|
2:21
|
|
+2
|
Danilo Gallinari made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder
|
42-46
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Danilo Gallinari made jump shot
|
42-44
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Danuel House Jr. made driving layup, assist by Eric Gordon
|
42-42
|
3:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by Eric Gordon
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by P.J. Tucker
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup
|
40-42
|
3:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Rivers
|
|
4:12
|
|
+3
|
James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot
|
40-40
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams made driving layup, assist by Danilo Gallinari
|
37-40
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams made driving layup, assist by Danilo Gallinari
|
37-40
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
James Harden made jump shot
|
37-38
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Harden
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
+3
|
Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden
|
35-38
|
5:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Terrance Ferguson, stolen by Danuel House Jr.
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Terrance Ferguson, stolen by Danuel House Jr.
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
OKC team rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
+3
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot
|
32-38
|
6:22
|
|
+3
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot
|
32-38
|
6:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Chris Paul missed jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on James Harden
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Robert Covington
|
|
7:12
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon
|
32-35
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed dunk, blocked by Robert Covington
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed dunk
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder missed driving layup
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Turnover on James Harden
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on James Harden
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams made layup, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
29-35
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Eric Gordon missed driving layup
|
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Darius Bazley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-33
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Darius Bazley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-32
|
8:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eric Gordon
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Eric Gordon missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup
|
29-31
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Eric Gordon missed layup, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Darius Bazley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-29
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Darius Bazley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-28
|
9:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeff Green
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Chris Paul missed driving layup
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Green
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder missed driving layup, blocked by Eric Gordon
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook missed free throw
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson
|
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup
|
29-27
|
10:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Darius Bazley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:15
|
|
+1
|
Darius Bazley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-27
|
10:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robert Covington
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook missed jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
+2
|
Chris Paul made jump shot
|
27-26
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
Eric Gordon made floating jump shot
|
27-24
|
11:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Austin Rivers missed driving layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Green
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Nerlens Noel missed floating jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|