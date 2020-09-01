|
0:00
End of period
0:00
+3
Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
50-48
0:08
Personal foul on Jaylen Brown
0:11
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
0:13
Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:30
Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker
0:31
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:45
+2
Grant Williams made dunk, assist by Jayson Tatum
50-45
0:50
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Jaylen Brown
0:55
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
0:57
Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:11
Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker
1:14
Pascal Siakam missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Robert Williams
1:28
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
1:29
Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:47
Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
1:48
Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:06
+3
Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum
48-45
2:25
Violation
2:25
+2
Pascal Siakam made driving layup
45-45
2:47
+2
Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot
45-43
2:55
Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
2:56
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:18
+3
Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker
43-43
3:34
+3
Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam
40-43
3:45
Traveling violation turnover on Jaylen Brown
3:58
Full timeout called
3:58
+2
Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup, assist by Pascal Siakam
40-40
4:02
Bad pass turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Marc Gasol
4:17
+2
Marc Gasol made jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
40-38
4:35
+1
Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-36
4:35
+1
Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
39-36
4:35
Shooting foul on OG Anunoby
4:51
Defensive rebound by Grant Williams
4:52
Fred VanVleet missed floating jump shot
5:15
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
5:16
Daniel Theis missed jump shot
5:26
Turnover on Marc Gasol
5:26
Offensive foul on Marc Gasol
5:38
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
5:39
Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:55
+2
Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup
38-36
6:14
+3
Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker
38-34
6:23
Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker
6:24
Kyle Lowry missed jump shot
6:24
Kyle Lowry missed jump shot
6:37
Full timeout called
6:37
Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker
6:38
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Kyle Lowry
6:45
Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker
6:46
Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:06
+1
Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-34
7:06
+1
Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws
34-34
7:06
Shooting foul on Terence Davis
7:18
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
7:19
Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup
7:33
Traveling violation turnover on Jayson Tatum
7:38
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
7:39
Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:46
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
7:47
Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:03
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
8:04
Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:23
Out of bounds turnover on Brad Wanamaker
8:26
Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Daniel Theis
8:27
Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
8:27
Daniel Theis missed dunk, blocked by Serge Ibaka
8:36
Violation
8:36
Out of bounds turnover on Serge Ibaka
8:46
+1
Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-34
8:46
+1
Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws
32-34
8:46
Shooting foul on Terence Davis
9:05
+2
Serge Ibaka made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
31-34
9:19
Personal foul on Marcus Smart
9:19
TOR team rebound
9:19
Terence Davis missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis
9:27
Defensive rebound by Terence Davis
9:28
Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:39
Personal foul on Terence Davis
9:46
Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker
9:49
Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
9:57
Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:19
BOS team rebound
10:19
Norman Powell missed layup, blocked by Brad Wanamaker
10:23
Bad pass turnover on Robert Williams, stolen by Kyle Lowry
10:45
+2
Kyle Lowry made floating jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka
31-32
10:56
Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher
10:57
Marcus Smart missed jump shot
11:15
+2
Serge Ibaka made floating jump shot, assist by Terence Davis
31-30
11:31
+3
Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart
31-28
11:34
Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
11:41
Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:48
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Kyle Lowry
