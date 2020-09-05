|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
+3
|
Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|
31-27
|
0:40
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart
|
28-27
|
0:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Jayson Tatum made driving layup, assist by Daniel Theis
|
28-25
|
1:13
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Serge Ibaka
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Norman Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
28-23
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Norman Powell made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
27-23
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Norman Powell made 1st of 3 free throws
|
26-23
|
1:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Daniel Theis
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Kemba Walker
|
25-23
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
+3
|
Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot
|
25-21
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Norman Powell made layup, assist by Fred VanVleet
|
25-18
|
2:58
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed layup, blocked by Marcus Smart
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed layup, blocked by OG Anunoby
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Violation
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
+3
|
OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol
|
23-18
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Robert Williams made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart
|
20-18
|
4:21
|
|
+3
|
Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol
|
20-16
|
4:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Williams
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Kyle Lowry
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed layup
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Marc Gasol
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marc Gasol
|
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Jayson Tatum made driving dunk
|
17-16
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Williams
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Marc Gasol missed hook shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
6:48
|
|
+3
|
Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol
|
17-14
|
7:00
|
|
+2
|
Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot
|
14-14
|
7:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Williams
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Robert Williams made layup, assist by Kemba Walker
|
14-12
|
7:39
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot
|
14-10
|
7:54
|
|
+3
|
Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Williams
|
11-10
|
8:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot
|
11-7
|
8:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on OG Anunoby, stolen by Marcus Smart
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-4
|
8:45
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-4
|
8:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kemba Walker
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Robert Williams missed hook shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-4
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-4
|
9:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robert Williams
|
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
Kemba Walker made driving layup
|
7-4
|
9:26
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-2
|
9:26
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-2
|
9:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
+3
|
Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby
|
5-2
|
10:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed driving layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed driving layup
|
|
10:51
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
10:51
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-1
|
10:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on OG Anunoby
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lowry made jump shot
|
2-0
|
11:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Daniel Theis missed jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jayson Tatum
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|