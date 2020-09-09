|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Kemba Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Fred VanVleet
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robert Williams
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:19
|
|
+2
|
Norman Powell made floating jump shot
|
21-25
|
0:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Norman Powell
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed driving layup, blocked by Jayson Tatum
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-25
|
1:35
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Pascal Siakam
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed driving layup
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-24
|
2:22
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Serge Ibaka
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lowry made jump shot
|
19-23
|
2:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-23
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-23
|
3:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker
|
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker
|
15-23
|
3:30
|
|
+2
|
Pascal Siakam made reverse layup, assist by Fred VanVleet
|
15-20
|
3:41
|
|
|
Violation
|
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-20
|
3:58
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kyle Lowry
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown made finger-roll layup
|
13-19
|
4:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on OG Anunoby, stolen by Jaylen Brown
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed driving layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Marc Gasol missed driving layup
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Jayson Tatum made dunk
|
13-17
|
5:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed dunk
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Marc Gasol missed jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Fred VanVleet
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made free throw
|
13-15
|
6:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum
|
|
6:46
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol
|
12-15
|
6:59
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Brown made free throw
|
9-15
|
6:59
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown made dunk
|
9-14
|
6:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed hook shot, blocked by Daniel Theis
|
|
7:23
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum
|
9-12
|
7:41
|
|
+2
|
Fred VanVleet made layup
|
9-9
|
7:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown missed driving layup
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on OG Anunoby
|
|
8:13
|
|
+3
|
OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-9
|
8:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum
|
4-9
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
OG Anunoby made dunk
|
4-6
|
9:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
OG Anunoby missed layup
|
|
9:36
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis
|
2-6
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Smart
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
+1
|
OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-3
|
10:19
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
OG Anunoby missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Smart
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Fred VanVleet
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum
|
1-3
|
11:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marc Gasol
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
BOS team rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Kyle Lowry
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:48
|
|
+1
|
Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
11:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|