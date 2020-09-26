|
End of period
0:00
Defensive rebound by LeBron James
0:00
Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:11
+2
Alex Caruso made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James
30-33
0:29
Defensive rebound by LeBron James
0:32
Monte Morris missed fade-away jump shot
0:45
+3
Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot
30-31
0:57
+2
Monte Morris made jump shot
30-28
1:12
Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.
1:15
Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:26
+1
Mason Plumlee made free throw
28-28
1:26
Shooting foul on Anthony Davis
1:26
+2
Mason Plumlee made reverse layup, assist by Monte Morris
27-28
1:26
1:44
+1
Kyle Kuzma made free throw
25-28
1:44
Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.
1:44
+2
Kyle Kuzma made layup, assist by Rajon Rondo
25-27
1:46
+2
Mason Plumlee made dunk
25-25
1:48
Offensive rebound by Mason Plumlee
1:49
Torrey Craig missed layup
2:18
+2
Alex Caruso made dunk, assist by Anthony Davis
23-25
2:21
Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Anthony Davis
2:32
+2
Alex Caruso made finger-roll layup, assist by Rajon Rondo
23-23
2:36
Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo
2:38
2:38
2:50
DEN team rebound
2:51
Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:00
+2
Michael Porter Jr. made layup
23-21
3:13
DEN team rebound
3:14
Jamal Murray missed layup, blocked by Alex Caruso
3:16
Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee
3:18
Anthony Davis missed finger-roll layup
3:28
+3
Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris
21-21
3:43
+2
Alex Caruso made layup, assist by Anthony Davis
18-21
3:53
+1
Monte Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-19
3:53
+1
Monte Morris made 1st of 2 free throws
17-19
3:53
Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma
4:07
+1
Anthony Davis made free throw
16-19
4:07
Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.
4:07
+2
Anthony Davis made finger-roll layup, assist by Alex Caruso
16-18
4:17
+1
Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-16
4:17
+1
Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws
15-16
4:17
Shooting foul on Anthony Davis
4:32
+3
Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot
14-16
4:50
+2
Michael Porter Jr. made driving layup
14-13
5:10
+1
Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-13
5:10
+1
Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
12-12
5:10
Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee
5:22
Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard
5:24
Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:36
Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
5:38
LeBron James missed driving layup
5:45
Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
5:48
Jamal Murray missed jump shot
6:11
+1
Danny Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-11
6:11
+1
Danny Green made 1st of 2 free throws
12-10
6:11
Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic
6:28
Turnover on Gary Harris
6:28
Offensive foul on Gary Harris
6:40
+2
Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by LeBron James
12-9
6:54
Full timeout called
7:00
+3
Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot
12-7
7:04
Defensive rebound by Gary Harris
7:08
Danny Green missed floating jump shot
7:25
Defensive rebound by LeBron James
7:28
Nikola Jokic missed jump shot
7:41
Personal foul on Danny Green
7:54
+1
Danny Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-7
7:54
LAL team rebound
7:54
Danny Green missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:54
Shooting foul on Jamal Murray
8:09
+2
Jerami Grant made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Jokic
9-6
8:12
Bad pass turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by Nikola Jokic
8:18
+2
Jerami Grant made reverse layup
7-6
8:24
Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray
8:27
Anthony Davis missed hook shot
8:51
Turnover on Gary Harris
8:51
Offensive foul on Gary Harris
8:53
Defensive rebound by Gary Harris
8:57
Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:08
Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard
9:11
Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:33
+2
Danny Green made layup, assist by LeBron James
5-6
9:37
Bad pass turnover on Paul Millsap, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
9:44
Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap
9:49
Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:55
Personal foul on Nikola Jokic
9:56
Lost ball turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Anthony Davis
10:05
+2
LeBron James made driving layup
5-4
10:14
Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard
10:18
Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:22
Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
10:24
Personal foul on Dwight Howard
10:39
Out of bounds turnover on Dwight Howard
10:39
Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard
10:41
Danny Green missed jump shot
11:01
+2
Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray
5-2
11:15
+2
Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Danny Green
3-2
11:43
+3
Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant
3-0
11:55
Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James
12:00
Jumpball
