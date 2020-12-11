|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Rockets offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Chris Clemons misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:17
|
|
+2
|
Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tomas Satoransky assists)
|
37-26
|
0:30
|
|
|
Daniel Gafford defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-24
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-23
|
0:48
|
|
|
Bruno Caboclo personal foul (Chandler Hutchison draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
+3
|
Otto Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tomas Satoransky assists)
|
37-22
|
1:14
|
|
+3
|
Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Chris Clemons assists)
|
37-19
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-19
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-18
|
1:29
|
|
|
Chris Clemons personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Daniel Gafford misses two point layup
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Chris Clemons misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Ben McLemore defensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Bruno Caboclo blocks Daniel Gafford's two point driving layup
|
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Ben McLemore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-17
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Ben McLemore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-17
|
2:54
|
|
|
Rockets 60 second timeout
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Zach LaVine shooting foul (Ben McLemore draws the foul)
|
|
3:03
|
|
+1
|
Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-17
|
3:03
|
|
+1
|
Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-16
|
3:03
|
|
|
Chris Clemons shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Daniel Gafford turnover (lost ball) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)
|
|
3:35
|
|
+3
|
Chris Clemons makes three point jump shot (Ben McLemore assists)
|
32-15
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Daniel Gafford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Gafford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-15
|
3:43
|
|
|
Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Chandler Hutchison misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot
|
29-14
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
David Nwaba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-12
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
David Nwaba makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-12
|
4:41
|
|
|
Zach LaVine shooting foul (David Nwaba draws the foul)
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Danuel House Jr. steals)
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
David Nwaba offensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Chris Clemons misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
David Nwaba defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Bruno Caboclo blocks Coby White's two point driving layup
|
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Danuel House Jr. assists)
|
27-12
|
5:26
|
|
|
Ben McLemore offensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
+3
|
Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|
24-12
|
5:53
|
|
|
David Nwaba personal foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Coby White misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup
|
24-9
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup (Otto Porter Jr. assists)
|
22-9
|
6:53
|
|
+3
|
Bruno Caboclo makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists)
|
22-7
|
7:07
|
|
|
Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Bulls 60 second timeout
|
|
7:27
|
|
+3
|
Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (DeMarcus Cousins assists)
|
19-7
|
7:38
|
|
|
Rockets offensive rebound
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Zach LaVine blocks David Nwaba's two point layup
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Coby White turnover (lost ball) (David Nwaba steals)
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
John Wall makes two point driving layup
|
16-7
|
8:13
|
|
+3
|
Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|
14-7
|
8:18
|
|
|
John Wall personal foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
John Wall misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot
|
14-4
|
8:51
|
|
|
John Wall personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
John Wall makes two point jump shot
|
14-2
|
9:11
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)
|
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
DeMarcus Cousins makes two point reverse layup (Eric Gordon assists)
|
12-2
|
9:35
|
|
|
Coby White personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins blocks Lauri Markkanen's two point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Coby White misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
+3
|
Danuel House Jr. makes three point step back jump shot (John Wall assists)
|
10-2
|
10:08
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
DeMarcus Cousins makes two point driving layup
|
7-2
|
10:26
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (DeMarcus Cousins steals)
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Zach LaVine blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving layup
|
|
10:44
|
|
+2
|
Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|
5-2
|
11:06
|
|
+3
|
DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|
5-0
|
11:13
|
|
|
Zach LaVine personal foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
John Wall makes two point driving layup
|
2-0
|
12:00
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins vs. Wendell Carter Jr. (Danuel House Jr. gains possession)
|