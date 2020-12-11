HOU
CHI

2nd Quarter
HOU
Rockets
5
CHI
Bulls
4

Time Team Play Score
9:59 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 42-30
10:09   Rockets 60 second timeout  
10:09 +2 Tomas Satoransky makes two point layup (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 39-30
10:14   Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound  
10:17   DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot  
10:31   Patrick Williams turnover (traveling)  
10:34   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
10:36   Ben McLemore misses two point driving layup  
10:40   DeMarcus Cousins offensive rebound  
10:42   Eric Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:42   Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)  
10:42 +2 Eric Gordon makes two point reverse layup 39-28
10:53 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point jump shot 37-28
10:57   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
10:58   John Wall misses two point reverse layup  
11:03   John Wall defensive rebound  
11:07   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:14   Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound  
11:16   John Wall misses two point step back jump shot  
11:28   Danuel House Jr. offensive rebound  
11:31   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
11:44   Eric Gordon defensive rebound  
11:47   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  

1st Quarter
HOU
Rockets
37
CHI
Bulls
26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Rockets offensive rebound  
0:01   Chris Clemons misses three point step back jump shot  
0:17 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tomas Satoransky assists) 37-26
0:30   Daniel Gafford defensive rebound  
0:33   Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot  
0:48 +1 Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-24
0:48 +1 Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-23
0:48   Bruno Caboclo personal foul (Chandler Hutchison draws the foul)  
0:48   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
0:50   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
1:00 +3 Otto Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tomas Satoransky assists) 37-22
1:14 +3 Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Chris Clemons assists) 37-19
1:29 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-19
1:29 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-18
1:29   Chris Clemons personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
1:43   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
1:44   Jae'Sean Tate misses two point hook shot  
2:00   Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound  
2:02   Daniel Gafford misses two point layup  
2:21   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
2:23   Chris Clemons misses two point floating jump shot  
2:29   Ben McLemore defensive rebound  
2:31   Bruno Caboclo blocks Daniel Gafford's two point driving layup  
2:54 +1 Ben McLemore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-17
2:54 +1 Ben McLemore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-17
2:54   Rockets 60 second timeout  
2:54   Zach LaVine shooting foul (Ben McLemore draws the foul)  
3:03 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-17
3:03 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-16
3:03   Chris Clemons shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
3:08   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
3:10   Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot  
3:19   Daniel Gafford turnover (lost ball) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)  
3:35 +3 Chris Clemons makes three point jump shot (Ben McLemore assists) 32-15
3:41   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
3:43   Daniel Gafford misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:43 +1 Daniel Gafford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-15
3:43   Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)  
3:52   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
3:55   Chandler Hutchison misses two point floating jump shot  
4:01   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
4:04   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
4:21 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot 29-14
4:41 +1 David Nwaba makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-12
4:41 +1 David Nwaba makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-12
4:41   Zach LaVine shooting foul (David Nwaba draws the foul)  
4:44   Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Danuel House Jr. steals)  
4:50   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
4:53   Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:56   David Nwaba offensive rebound  
5:00   Chris Clemons misses three point step back jump shot  
5:11   David Nwaba defensive rebound  
5:14   Bruno Caboclo blocks Coby White's two point driving layup  
5:24 +3 Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Danuel House Jr. assists) 27-12
5:26   Ben McLemore offensive rebound  
5:29   Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot  
5:42 +3 Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists) 24-12
5:53   David Nwaba personal foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
5:56   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
6:00   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
6:04   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
6:08   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
6:20 +2 Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup 24-9
6:35 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 22-9
6:53 +3 Bruno Caboclo makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists) 22-7
7:07   Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound  
7:11   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
7:17   Bulls 60 second timeout  
7:27 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (DeMarcus Cousins assists) 19-7
7:38   Rockets offensive rebound  
7:38   Zach LaVine blocks David Nwaba's two point layup  
7:40   Coby White turnover (lost ball) (David Nwaba steals)  
7:52 +2 John Wall makes two point driving layup 16-7
8:13 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists) 14-7
8:18   John Wall personal foul (Coby White draws the foul)  
8:27   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
8:30   John Wall misses three point jump shot  
8:46 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot 14-4
8:51   John Wall personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
8:51   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
8:53   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:05 +2 John Wall makes two point jump shot 14-2
9:11   Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)  
9:27 +2 DeMarcus Cousins makes two point reverse layup (Eric Gordon assists) 12-2
9:35   Coby White personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)  
9:44   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
9:44   DeMarcus Cousins blocks Lauri Markkanen's two point jump shot  
9:44   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
9:47   Coby White misses two point jump shot  
9:58 +3 Danuel House Jr. makes three point step back jump shot (John Wall assists) 10-2
10:08   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
10:11   Otto Porter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot  
10:20 +2 DeMarcus Cousins makes two point driving layup 7-2
10:26   Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (DeMarcus Cousins steals)  
10:26   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
10:31   Zach LaVine blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving layup  
10:44 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 5-2
11:06 +3 DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 5-0
11:13   Zach LaVine personal foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)  
11:21   Lauri Markkanen turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
11:34   DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
11:44 +2 John Wall makes two point driving layup 2-0
12:00   DeMarcus Cousins vs. Wendell Carter Jr. (Danuel House Jr. gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 42 30
Field Goals 15-34 (44.1%) 10-22 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 16 17
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 10 14
Team 2 0
Assists 9 7
Steals 5 0
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 0 7
Fouls 8 5
Technicals 0 0
Rockets
Starters
E. Gordon
B. McLemore
D. Cousins
J. Wall
D. House Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Gordon 10 1 2 4/6 2/3 0/1 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 +16 15
B. McLemore 8 2 1 2/6 2/5 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 1 1 -3 12
D. Cousins 7 2 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 6 1 1 0 1 1 +13 13
J. Wall 6 1 3 3/6 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 +10 13
D. House Jr. 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 1 1 +18 8
On Bench
B. Caboclo
C. Clemons
D. Nwaba
T. Sefolosha
P. Tucker
L. Mbah a Moute
D. Carroll
J. Harden
J. Grant
S. Brown
M. Frazier
C. Wood
T. Chandler
K. Wooten
T. Queen
M. Jones
K. Martin Jr.
G. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Caboclo 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 7 0 2 0 0 2 -1 7
C. Clemons 3 0 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 +2 5
D. Nwaba 2 2 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 8 1 0 0 1 1 +1 5
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wooten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Queen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 14 9 15/34 8/20 4/5 8 58 5 3 0 4 10 +56 78
Bulls
Starters
O. Porter Jr.
T. Satoransky
C. Hutchison
P. Williams
W. Carter Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Porter Jr. 9 2 1 3/5 1/2 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 2 -12 13
T. Satoransky 2 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 +5 8
C. Hutchison 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 +5 3
P. Williams 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 +3 1
W. Carter Jr. 0 5 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 2 0 5 -18 7
On Bench
D. Gafford
T. Young
G. Temple
D. Valentine
L. Kornet
N. Vonleh
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
D. Dotson
Z. Norvell
A. Mokoka
S. Shittu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gafford 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 1 0 1 +6 1
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shittu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 17 7 10/22 3/8 7/8 5 42 0 2 7 3 14 -11 33
