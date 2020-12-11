|
End of period
Lakers offensive rebound
Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
Devontae Cacok defensive rebound
Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
Devontae Cacok makes two point alley-oop dunk (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
22-25
0:19
Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)
Alex Caruso personal foul (Loose ball) (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
Clippers offensive rebound
Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
Luke Kennard defensive rebound
Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point layup
Reggie Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)
Kostas Antetokounmpo turnover (traveling)
Reggie Jackson makes two point driving layup
22-23
1:23
Quinn Cook turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
Ivica Zubac makes two point putback dunk
20-23
1:30
Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot
Alex Caruso makes three point jump shot (Quinn Cook assists)
18-23
1:57
Luke Kennard personal foul (Devontae Cacok draws the foul)
Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)
Lou Williams defensive rebound
Kostas Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
Kostas Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-20
2:20
Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Kostas Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
Lou Williams makes two point jump shot
18-19
2:31
Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
Ivica Zubac blocks Kostas Antetokounmpo's two point layup
Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Kostas Antetokounmpo steals)
Quinn Cook makes two point jump shot
16-19
3:13
Devontae Cacok defensive rebound
Patrick Patterson misses three point jump shot
Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
Devontae Cacok misses two point layup
Luke Kennard turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Cook steals)
Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
3:54
Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell makes two point dunk
14-17
4:35
Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)
Dennis Schroder makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists)
14-15
5:04
Lou Williams makes three point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists)
14-12
5:04
Lou Williams makes three point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists)
14-12
5:26
Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot
Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
Paul George misses two point jump shot
Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
Dennis Schroder misses two point jump shot
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell makes two point hook shot
8-12
6:20
Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot
Paul George makes two point floating jump shot
8-10
6:55
Kyle Kuzma makes two point turnaround jump shot
6-10
Kyle Kuzma makes two point turnaround jump shot
6-10
7:06
Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)
Clippers offensive rebound
Patrick Beverley misses three point step back jump shot
Dennis Schroder makes two point driving layup
6-8
7:39
Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
Paul George misses two point driving layup
Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot
7:53
|
Kawhi Leonard kicked ball violation
Serge Ibaka turnover (offensive foul)
Serge Ibaka offensive foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
Montrezl Harrell makes two point jump shot
6-6
8:40
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
Kawhi Leonard misses two point putback layup
Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound
Kawhi Leonard misses two point layup
Wesley Matthews personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
Kyle Kuzma turnover (traveling)
Serge Ibaka makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists)
6-4
9:23
Dennis Schroder turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
Kawhi Leonard personal foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists)
3-4
10:01
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot
Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
Paul George misses three point jump shot
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
Serge Ibaka blocks Talen Horton-Tucker's two point layup
Serge Ibaka turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point finger roll layup
Serge Ibaka makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists)
3-2
11:13
Wesley Matthews makes two point turnaround jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists)
0-2
11:20
Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Schroder steals)
Paul George defensive rebound
Patrick Beverley blocks Dennis Schroder's two point jump shot
Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
Paul George misses two point floating jump shot
Serge Ibaka vs. Montrezl Harrell (Paul George gains possession)
