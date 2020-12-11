LAC
LAL

2nd Quarter
LAC
Clippers
10
LAL
Lakers
9

Time Team Play Score
6:12 +1 Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-34
6:12 +1 Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-34
6:12   Montrezl Harrell personal foul (Loose ball) (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)  
6:12   Wesley Matthews turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)  
6:18 +1 Mfiondu Kabengele makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-34
6:18 +1 Mfiondu Kabengele makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-34
6:18   Wesley Matthews shooting foul (Mfiondu Kabengele draws the foul)  
6:26 +1 Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-34
6:26 +1 Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-33
6:26   Paul George shooting foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
6:27   Dennis Schroder offensive rebound  
6:30   Patrick Beverley blocks Talen Horton-Tucker's two point turnaround jump shot  
6:44   Mfiondu Kabengele turnover (offensive foul)  
6:44   Mfiondu Kabengele offensive foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
6:55 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup (Dennis Schroder assists) 28-32
7:02   Nicolas Batum personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)  
7:04   Dennis Schroder defensive rebound  
7:07   Paul George misses three point jump shot  
7:23   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
7:27   Wesley Matthews misses two point turnaround jump shot  
7:48   Lakers 60 second timeout  
8:27   Quinn Cook clear path foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)  
8:27   Wesley Matthews turnover (lost ball) (Kawhi Leonard steals)  
8:34   Patrick Beverley personal foul (Quinn Cook draws the foul)  
8:41   Patrick Patterson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:50   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
8:53   Quinn Cook misses three point jump shot  
9:09   Paul George turnover (traveling)  
9:21   Patrick Patterson defensive rebound  
9:25   Quinn Cook misses two point layup  
9:28   Devontae Cacok defensive rebound  
9:34   Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
9:46   Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot  
10:07 +1 Reggie Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-30
10:07 +1 Reggie Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-30
10:07   Talen Horton-Tucker shooting foul (Reggie Jackson draws the foul)  
10:10   Alex Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Reggie Jackson steals)  
10:26 +2 Paul George makes two point jump shot 26-30
10:33   Paul George defensive rebound  
10:37   Quinn Cook misses three point jump shot  
10:43   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
10:45   Kostas Antetokounmpo blocks Ivica Zubac's two point putback layup  
10:44   Ivica Zubac offensive rebound  
10:52   Talen Horton-Tucker blocks Ivica Zubac's two point layup  
10:59   Talen Horton-Tucker personal foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)  
11:17 +2 Devontae Cacok makes two point layup (Talen Horton-Tucker assists) 24-30
11:33 +2 Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Ivica Zubac assists) 24-28
11:45 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-28
11:45   Patrick Patterson shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
11:45 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup 22-27

1st Quarter
LAC
Clippers
22
LAL
Lakers
25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Lakers offensive rebound  
0:00   Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Devontae Cacok defensive rebound  
0:04   Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot  
0:15 +2 Devontae Cacok makes two point alley-oop dunk (Talen Horton-Tucker assists) 22-25
0:19   Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)  
0:30   Alex Caruso personal foul (Loose ball) (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)  
0:30   Clippers offensive rebound  
0:30   Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot  
0:34   Luke Kennard defensive rebound  
0:37   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point layup  
0:43   Reggie Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)  
0:56   Kostas Antetokounmpo turnover (traveling)  
1:10 +2 Reggie Jackson makes two point driving layup 22-23
1:23   Quinn Cook turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
1:30 +2 Ivica Zubac makes two point putback dunk 20-23
1:30   Ivica Zubac offensive rebound  
1:35   Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot  
1:51 +3 Alex Caruso makes three point jump shot (Quinn Cook assists) 18-23
1:57   Luke Kennard personal foul (Devontae Cacok draws the foul)  
2:02   Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)  
2:17   Lou Williams defensive rebound  
2:20   Kostas Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:20 +1 Kostas Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-20
2:20   Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Kostas Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
2:27 +2 Lou Williams makes two point jump shot 18-19
2:31   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
2:34   Ivica Zubac blocks Kostas Antetokounmpo's two point layup  
2:42   Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Kostas Antetokounmpo steals)  
3:06 +2 Quinn Cook makes two point jump shot 16-19
3:13   Devontae Cacok defensive rebound  
3:17   Patrick Patterson misses three point jump shot  
3:23   Reggie Jackson defensive rebound  
3:25   Devontae Cacok misses two point layup  
3:38   Luke Kennard turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Cook steals)  
3:49   Reggie Jackson defensive rebound  
3:54   Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot  
4:12 +2 Luke Kennard makes two point floating jump shot 16-17
4:33 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point dunk 14-17
4:35   Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)  
4:45 +3 Dennis Schroder makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists) 14-15
5:04 +3 Lou Williams makes three point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists) 14-12
5:26   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
5:30   Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot  
5:34   Wesley Matthews defensive rebound  
5:38   Paul George misses two point jump shot  
5:44   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
5:46   Dennis Schroder misses two point jump shot  
6:02 +3 Paul George makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists) 11-12
6:17 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point hook shot 8-12
6:20   Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound  
6:23   Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot  
6:36 +2 Paul George makes two point floating jump shot 8-10
6:55 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point turnaround jump shot 6-10
7:06   Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:06   Clippers offensive rebound  
7:08   Patrick Beverley misses three point step back jump shot  
7:32 +2 Dennis Schroder makes two point driving layup 6-8
7:39   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
7:41   Paul George misses two point driving layup  
7:50   Patrick Beverley defensive rebound  
7:53   Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot  
8:02   Kawhi Leonard kicked ball violation  
8:13   Serge Ibaka turnover (offensive foul)  
8:13   Serge Ibaka offensive foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
8:27 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point jump shot 6-6
8:40   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
8:40   Kawhi Leonard misses two point putback layup  
8:41   Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound  
8:43   Kawhi Leonard misses two point layup  
8:48   Wesley Matthews personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)  
8:58   Kyle Kuzma turnover (traveling)  
9:04 +3 Serge Ibaka makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists) 6-4
9:23   Dennis Schroder turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
9:31   Kawhi Leonard personal foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
9:39   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
9:42   Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot  
9:57 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists) 3-4
10:01   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
10:03   Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot  
10:09   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
10:12   Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot  
10:15   Wesley Matthews defensive rebound  
10:20   Paul George misses three point jump shot  
10:31   Serge Ibaka defensive rebound  
10:32   Serge Ibaka blocks Talen Horton-Tucker's two point layup  
10:33   Serge Ibaka turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)  
10:30   Serge Ibaka defensive rebound  
10:33   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point finger roll layup  
10:52 +3 Serge Ibaka makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists) 3-2
11:13 +2 Wesley Matthews makes two point turnaround jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists) 0-2
11:20   Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Schroder steals)  
11:26   Paul George defensive rebound  
11:30   Patrick Beverley blocks Dennis Schroder's two point jump shot  
11:41   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
11:46   Paul George misses two point floating jump shot  
12:00   Serge Ibaka vs. Montrezl Harrell (Paul George gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 32 34
Field Goals 11-28 (39.3%) 14-33 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 6-6 (100.0%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 15
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 17 12
Team 2 1
Assists 5 7
Steals 3 8
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 9 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Horton-Tucker SG 5
5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 0-0 2210--32
home team logo Lakers 0-0 259--34
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Lakers 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
P. George SG PPG RPG APG FG%
M. Harrell PF PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
P. George SG 7 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
M. Harrell PF 6 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
39.3 FG% 42.4
30.8 3PT FG% 20.0
100.0 FT% 80.0
Clippers
Starters
P. George
P. Beverley
I. Zubac
N. Batum
K. Leonard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 7 2 0 3/8 1/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 2 +3 7
P. Beverley 2 1 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 9 0 2 0 0 1 -1 9
I. Zubac 2 4 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 0 2 2 -1 9
N. Batum 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
K. Leonard 0 6 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 2 0 0 1 5 +3 10
On Bench
L. Williams
R. Jackson
L. Kennard
P. Patterson
J. Noah
M. Morris
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
M. Fitts
J. Ford
D. Oturu
K. Bowman
R. Tucker
J. Scrubb
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 7 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 4 0 1 -5 4
R. Jackson 4 2 0 1/4 0/3 2/2 0 8 1 0 1 0 2 -1 6
L. Kennard 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1 -5 4
P. Patterson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitts - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Oturu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scrubb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 20 5 11/28 4/13 6/6 9 76 3 4 12 3 17 -9 49
Lakers
Starters
T. Horton-Tucker
W. Matthews
D. Cacok
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Horton-Tucker 5 3 2 2/9 0/3 1/1 2 14 3 1 0 0 3 +1 16
W. Matthews 4 2 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 10 0 0 2 0 2 +1 4
D. Cacok 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3 +1 7
Q. Cook 2 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 1 0 0 +1 4
K. Antetokounmpo 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 8 1 1 1 0 0 +1 2
On Bench
A. Caruso
M. Gasol
J. Dudley
M. Morris
A. Davis
D. Waiters
K. Caldwell-Pope
A. McKinnie
L. James
J. Smith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Caruso 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 1 0 0 +1 3
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Caldwell-Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 14 7 14/33 2/10 4/5 7 56 8 2 7 2 12 +6 36
