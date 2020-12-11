ORL
ATL

Preview not available

Preview not available

3rd Quarter
ORL
Magic
27
ATL
Hawks
16

Time Team Play Score
2:48 +1 Michael Carter-Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 79-68
2:48   Magic offensive rebound  
2:48   Michael Carter-Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:48   Cam Reddish shooting foul (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)  
2:53   Magic 60 second timeout  
3:01 +3 Kevin Huerter makes three point jump shot 78-68
3:03   Kevin Huerter offensive rebound  
3:06   Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot  
3:24   Markelle Fultz turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:29   Bogdan Bogdanovic turnover (bad pass) (Markelle Fultz steals)  
3:45   Markelle Fultz turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
3:54 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2 78-65
3:54 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 1 of 2 78-64
3:54   Markelle Fultz shooting foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)  
4:03 +2 Evan Fournier makes two point driving layup 78-63
4:19   Magic defensive rebound  
4:21   Bruno Fernando misses two point layup  
4:32   Hawks 60 second timeout  
4:32 +2 Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup 76-63
4:32   Michael Carter-Williams offensive rebound  
4:36   Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot  
4:38   Markelle Fultz defensive rebound  
4:42   Cam Reddish misses two point step back jump shot  
4:56 +3 Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists) 74-63
5:01   Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound  
5:05   Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot  
5:15   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
5:18   Nikola Vucevic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:18   Bruno Fernando shooting foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)  
5:18 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point layup (Markelle Fultz assists) 71-63
5:43 +2 Bruno Fernando makes two point floating jump shot 69-63
5:50   Markelle Fultz personal foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)  
6:08 +1 Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 69-61
6:08   Magic offensive rebound  
6:08   Markelle Fultz misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:08   Bruno Fernando shooting foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
6:24   Cam Reddish turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:31   Gary Clark personal foul (Loose ball) (Bruno Fernando draws the foul)  
6:31   Hawks offensive rebound  
6:32   Cam Reddish misses two point floating jump shot  
6:47 +3 Dwayne Bacon makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists) 68-61
6:57   Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound  
7:02   Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot  
7:10   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
7:13   Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot  
7:15   John Collins turnover (traveling)  
7:15   John Collins defensive rebound  
7:17   Markelle Fultz misses three point jump shot  
7:27   Gary Clark defensive rebound  
7:27   Nikola Vucevic blocks Bruno Fernando's two point layup  
7:28   Bruno Fernando offensive rebound  
7:30   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
7:33   Jump ball. Evan Fournier (De'Andre Hunter gains possession)  
7:37   Hawks offensive rebound  
7:37   Evan Fournier blocks Bruno Fernando's two point driving layup  
7:38   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
7:41   Markelle Fultz misses two point step back jump shot  
7:53 +2 Trae Young makes two point driving layup 65-61
8:10 +3 Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists) 65-59
8:21   Hawks 60 second timeout  
8:21   Trae Young turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:26 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point reverse layup (Nikola Vucevic assists) 62-59
8:40   John Collins turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
8:54 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists) 60-59
9:10   Trae Young turnover (traveling)  
9:20   John Collins defensive rebound  
9:23   Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot  
9:30   Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Vucevic steals)  
9:33   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
9:35   Gary Clark misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Gary Clark defensive rebound  
9:46   De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot  
10:02 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround jump shot 58-59
10:17 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-59
10:17 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-58
10:17   Dwayne Bacon shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
10:20   Nikola Vucevic turnover (bad pass) (John Collins steals)  
10:29   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
10:32   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
10:49   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
10:52   Markelle Fultz misses three point jump shot  
11:06 +2 Clint Capela makes two point layup (Trae Young assists) 56-57
11:09   Trae Young offensive rebound  
11:13   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
11:20 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point jump shot 56-55
11:31 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists) 54-55
11:49 +1 Gary Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-52
11:49 +1 Gary Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-52
11:49   John Collins shooting foul (Gary Clark draws the foul)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL
Magic
21
ATL
Hawks
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Magic offensive rebound  
0:02   Cam Reddish turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:08   Markelle Fultz turnover (bad pass) (John Collins steals)  
0:25   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
0:28   John Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:28   Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)  
0:28 +2 John Collins makes two point putback layup 52-52
0:28   John Collins offensive rebound  
0:28   John Collins misses two point putback layup  
0:28   John Collins offensive rebound  
0:32   Brandon Goodwin misses two point driving layup  
0:40   John Collins defensive rebound  
0:46   Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot  
0:56 +3 Cam Reddish makes three point jump shot (Brandon Goodwin assists) 52-50
1:07 +2 Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Markelle Fultz assists) 52-47
1:08   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
1:14   Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot  
1:29 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists) 50-47
1:42 +3 John Collins makes three point jump shot (Cam Reddish assists) 48-47
2:03 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point dunk (Evan Fournier assists) 48-44
2:10   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
2:11   John Collins misses two point jump shot  
2:15   John Collins offensive rebound  
2:15   Brandon Goodwin misses two point putback layup  
2:16   Brandon Goodwin offensive rebound  
2:19   Brandon Goodwin misses two point driving layup  
2:34   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
2:37   Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:44   John Collins personal foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)  
2:50 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-44
2:50 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-43
2:50   Hawks 60 second timeout  
2:50   Evan Fournier shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)  
2:55   John Collins defensive rebound  
2:59   Evan Fournier misses two point jump shot  
3:10   John Collins turnover (offensive foul)  
3:10   John Collins offensive foul (Off the ball) (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)  
3:20 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists) 46-42
3:25   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
3:28   Cam Reddish misses two point jump shot  
3:35   Hawks offensive rebound  
3:35   Michael Carter-Williams blocks Kevin Huerter's two point jump shot  
3:46   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
3:49   Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot  
4:03   Markelle Fultz defensive rebound  
4:06   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
4:18 +3 Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot 44-42
4:42 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-42
4:42   Hawks offensive rebound  
4:42   Trae Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:42   Cole Anthony personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)  
4:51   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
4:54   Cole Anthony misses three point jump shot  
5:04 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point turnaround jump shot 41-41
5:20 +3 Markelle Fultz makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists) 41-39
5:21   Nikola Vucevic offensive rebound  
5:29   Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
5:48   Trae Young turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:57 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point driving dunk (Cole Anthony assists) 38-39
6:13 +3 De'Andre Hunter makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists) 36-39
6:28   Markelle Fultz turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
6:39 +2 Trae Young makes two point jump shot (Solomon Hill assists) 36-36
6:50 +2 Cole Anthony makes two point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists) 36-34
7:05 +2 De'Andre Hunter makes two point driving jump shot (Trae Young assists) 34-34
7:13   Khem Birch personal foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)  
7:13   Clint Capela offensive rebound  
7:16   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point step back jump shot  
7:23   Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
7:26   Dwayne Bacon misses three point jump shot  
7:33   Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound  
7:36   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
7:50   Dwayne Bacon turnover (traveling)  
7:57   Khem Birch defensive rebound  
8:01   Solomon Hill misses three point jump shot  
8:08   Khem Birch turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Hill steals)  
8:18   Khem Birch defensive rebound  
8:22   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
8:24   Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
8:27   De'Andre Hunter blocks Dwayne Bacon's three point jump shot  
8:46   Khem Birch defensive rebound  
8:49   De'Andre Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:49   Hawks offensive rebound  
8:49   De'Andre Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:49   Cole Anthony shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
8:55   Gary Clark turnover (bad pass) (Bogdan Bogdanovic steals)  
9:01   Gary Clark defensive rebound  
9:03   De'Andre Hunter misses two point putback layup  
9:05   De'Andre Hunter offensive rebound  
9:08   De'Andre Hunter misses two point driving layup  
9:19 +2 Khem Birch makes two point putback layup 34-32
9:19   Khem Birch offensive rebound  
9:24   Cole Anthony misses two point driving layup  
9:35 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-32
9:35 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-31
9:35   Michael Carter-Williams shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)  
9:45   Trae Young defensive rebound  
9:48   Cole Anthony misses two point jump shot  
9:58   Magic 60 second timeout  
9:58 +2 Cam Reddish makes two point layup (John Collins assists) 32-30
10:10 +1 Michael Carter-Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-28
10:10   Magic offensive rebound  
10:10   Michael Carter-Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:10   Danilo Gallinari shooting foul (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)  
10:28   John Collins personal foul (Take) (Dwayne Bacon draws the foul)  
10:28   John Collins turnover (lost ball) (Dwayne Bacon steals)  
10:40   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
10:43   Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot  
11:03 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-28
11:03 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-27
11:03   Cole Anthony shooting foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
11:03   Bogdan Bogdanovic offensive rebound  
11:03   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point floating jump shot  
11:07   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
11:13   Dwayne Bacon misses two point floating jump shot  
11:29 +3 Kevin Huerter makes three point jump shot (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists) 31-26
11:41   Michael Carter-Williams kicked ball violation  
11:41   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
11:44   John Collins blocks Khem Birch's two point layup  
11:44   Khem Birch offensive rebound  
11:48   Kevin Huerter blocks Michael Carter-Williams's two point layup  

1st Quarter