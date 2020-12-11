|
6:17
|
|
|
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica shooting foul (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:23
|
|
+3
|
Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists)
|
18-22
|
6:39
|
|
+3
|
Carmelo Anthony makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
|
15-22
|
7:01
|
|
+1
|
Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-19
|
7:01
|
|
+1
|
Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-19
|
7:01
|
|
|
Enes Kanter shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)
|
|
7:16
|
|
+3
|
CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Robert Covington assists)
|
13-19
|
7:32
|
|
|
Robert Covington defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:32
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-16
|
7:32
|
|
|
Damian Lillard shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|
|
7:40
|
|
+3
|
Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot
|
12-16
|
7:46
|
|
|
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
Damian Lillard makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
12-13
|
8:05
|
|
|
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point dunk (Robert Covington assists)
|
12-11
|
8:38
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists)
|
12-9
|
8:43
|
|
|
Enes Kanter turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Barnes steals)
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Richaun Holmes makes two point floating jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|
9-9
|
9:05
|
|
+3
|
Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot
|
7-9
|
9:11
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Buddy Hield personal foul (Enes Kanter draws the foul)
|
|
9:28
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists)
|
7-6
|
9:32
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
+1
|
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4-6
|
9:49
|
|
+1
|
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4-6
|
9:49
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes personal foul (Away from play) (Robert Covington draws the foul)
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Richaun Holmes makes two point dunk (Buddy Hield assists)
|
4-5
|
10:20
|
|
|
CJ McCollum turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
CJ McCollum defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
CJ McCollum personal foul (Buddy Hield draws the foul)
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
+3
|
Derrick Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (Enes Kanter assists)
|
2-5
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes makes two point driving layup
|
2-2
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point layup (Enes Kanter assists)
|
0-2
|
11:39
|
|
|
Enes Kanter offensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica blocks Enes Kanter's two point layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Enes Kanter (Damian Lillard gains possession)
|