SAC
POR

1st Quarter
SAC
Kings
18
POR
Trail Blazers
22

Time Team Play Score
6:17   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
6:17   Derrick Jones Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:17   Nemanja Bjelica shooting foul (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)  
6:23 +3 Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists) 18-22
6:39 +3 Carmelo Anthony makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists) 15-22
7:01 +1 Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-19
7:01 +1 Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-19
7:01   Enes Kanter shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)  
7:16 +3 CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Robert Covington assists) 13-19
7:32   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
7:32   De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:32 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-16
7:32   Damian Lillard shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
7:40 +3 Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot 12-16
7:46   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
7:49   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
7:57 +2 Damian Lillard makes two point fadeaway jump shot 12-13
8:05   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
8:07   Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot  
8:17 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point dunk (Robert Covington assists) 12-11
8:38 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists) 12-9
8:43   Enes Kanter turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Barnes steals)  
8:54 +2 Richaun Holmes makes two point floating jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 9-9
9:05 +3 Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot 7-9
9:11   De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)  
9:17   Buddy Hield personal foul (Enes Kanter draws the foul)  
9:28 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists) 7-6
9:32   De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound  
9:35   CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot  
9:49 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 1 4-6
9:49 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 1 4-6
9:49   Harrison Barnes personal foul (Away from play) (Robert Covington draws the foul)  
9:50   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
9:50   CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot  
10:10 +2 Richaun Holmes makes two point dunk (Buddy Hield assists) 4-5
10:20   CJ McCollum turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:25   CJ McCollum defensive rebound  
10:27   Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot  
10:37   CJ McCollum personal foul (Buddy Hield draws the foul)  
10:40   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
10:40   CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot  
10:56   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
10:56   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
11:07 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (Enes Kanter assists) 2-5
11:22 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point driving layup 2-2
11:38 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point layup (Enes Kanter assists) 0-2
11:39   Enes Kanter offensive rebound  
11:41   Nemanja Bjelica blocks Enes Kanter's two point layup  
12:00   Enes Kanter (Damian Lillard gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 18 22
Field Goals 6-10 (60.0%) 8-12 (66.7%)
3-Pointers 3-7 (42.9%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 8
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 2 5
Team 0 2
Assists 5 5
Steals 1 0
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fouls 4 3
Technicals 0 0
H. Barnes SF 40
5 PTS, 2 AST
D. Lillard PG 0
9 PTS, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 0-0 18---18
home team logo Trail Blazers 0-0 23---23
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG PPG RPG APG FG%
D. Lillard PG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
B. Hield SG 6 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
D. Lillard PG 9 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
60.0 FG% 66.7
42.9 3PT FG% 100.0
75.0 FT% 50.0
Kings
Starters
R. Holmes
B. Hield
H. Barnes
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Holmes 6 1 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -4 7
B. Hield 6 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 -4 8
H. Barnes 5 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 -4 10
D. Fox 1 1 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 -4 4
N. Bjelica 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 -4 3
On Bench
H. Whiteside
C. Joseph
F. Kaminsky
J. Parker
G. Robinson III
D. Jeffries
C. Metu
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
M. Bagley III
T. Haliburton
R. Woodard ii
J. Ramsey
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Haliburton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Woodard ii - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 2 5 6/10 3/7 3/4 4 25 1 1 0 0 2 -20 32
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
D. Jones Jr.
C. McCollum
C. Anthony
E. Kanter
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 9 0 1 3/3 2/2 1/1 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 +4 11
D. Jones Jr. 7 0 0 3/3 1/1 0/1 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +4 7
C. McCollum 3 1 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 1 +4 3
C. Anthony 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
E. Kanter 0 4 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 1 3 +4 7
On Bench
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
C. Swanigan
Z. Collins
H. Giles III
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
N. Little
C. Elleby
J. Hoard
K. Blevins
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Elleby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blevins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 6 5 8/12 5/5 1/2 3 21 0 0 2 1 5 +16 31
