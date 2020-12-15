BOS
PHI

3rd Quarter
BOS
Celtics
16
PHI
76ers
19

Time Team Play Score
5:33 +3 76ers makes three point jump shot 60-69
5:41   Seth Curry offensive rebound  
5:42   Seth Curry misses two point floating jump shot  
6:01 +2 Jeff Teague makes two point jump shot 60-66
6:08 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point reverse layup 58-66
6:22 +3 Aaron Nesmith makes three point step back jump shot 58-64
6:35 +1 Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-64
6:35   76ers offensive rebound  
6:35   Ben Simmons misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:35   Carsen Edwards shooting foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)  
6:45 +3 Jeff Teague makes three point jump shot (Grant Williams assists) 55-63
7:00 +2 Tobias Harris makes two point floating jump shot 52-63
7:07   76ers offensive rebound  
7:07   Shake Milton misses two point layup  
7:08   Seth Curry offensive rebound  
7:13   Javonte Green blocks Seth Curry's three point jump shot  
7:24   Robert Williams III turnover (bad pass) (Ben Simmons steals)  
7:40 +3 Shake Milton makes three point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists) 52-61
7:43   Ben Simmons defensive rebound  
7:46   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
8:13 +3 Tobias Harris makes three point jump shot (Shake Milton assists) 52-58
8:32   76ers 60 second timeout  
8:32   Jaylen Brown turnover (offensive foul)  
8:32   Jaylen Brown offensive foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)  
8:41   Robert Williams III defensive rebound  
8:44   Tobias Harris misses two point turnaround jump shot  
8:53   Shake Milton defensive rebound  
8:58   Javonte Green misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Tobias Harris turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Brown steals)  
9:08   Jayson Tatum turnover (lost ball) (Dwight Howard steals)  
9:23   Robert Williams III defensive rebound  
9:25   Dwight Howard misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:25 +1 Dwight Howard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-55
9:25   Robert Williams III shooting foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)  
9:42 +2 Robert Williams III makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jaylen Brown assists) 52-54
9:48   Shake Milton personal foul (Robert Williams III draws the foul)  
9:59   Ben Simmons turnover (offensive foul)  
9:59   Ben Simmons offensive foul (Marcus Smart draws the foul)  
10:01   Marcus Smart personal foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)  
10:02 +2 Jayson Tatum makes two point floating jump shot (Robert Williams III assists) 50-54
10:27 +2 Tobias Harris makes two point floating jump shot 48-54
10:39   Dwight Howard defensive rebound  
10:42   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
10:56   Celtics defensive rebound  
10:56   Seth Curry misses two point finger roll layup  
11:11 +2 Javonte Green makes two point dunk 48-52
11:16   Ben Simmons turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Smart steals)  
11:23 +2 Marcus Smart makes two point jump shot 46-52
11:40 +2 Shake Milton makes two point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists) 44-52
11:42   76ers offensive rebound  
11:42   Ben Simmons misses two point turnaround jump shot  

2nd Quarter
BOS
Celtics
25
PHI
76ers
21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Celtics offensive rebound  
0:00   Jayson Tatum misses two point floating jump shot  
0:06   Grant Williams offensive rebound  
0:08   Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot  
0:31 +2 Tobias Harris makes two point floating jump shot (Ben Simmons assists) 44-50
0:40 +1 Jaylen Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-48
0:40 +1 Jaylen Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-48
0:40   Joel Embiid shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)  
0:44   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
0:48   Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot  
0:52   Jaylen Brown turnover (bad pass) (Joel Embiid steals)  
0:56   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
0:58   Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot  
1:11 +3 Jeff Teague makes three point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists) 42-48
1:19   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
1:21   Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot  
1:47 +2 Jayson Tatum makes two point step back jump shot 39-48
2:05   Tobias Harris turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
2:08   Tobias Harris defensive rebound  
2:10   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
2:19 +2 Tobias Harris makes two point step back jump shot 37-48
2:29   Joel Embiid defensive rebound  
2:32   Jaylen Brown misses two point jump shot  
2:48 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-46
2:48 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-45
2:48   Celtics 60 second timeout  
2:48   Grant Williams shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
3:08 +2 Grant Williams makes two point finger roll layup 37-44
3:29   Seth Curry turnover (traveling)  
3:40   Jayson Tatum turnover (offensive foul)  
3:40   Jayson Tatum offensive foul (Danny Green draws the foul)  
3:45   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
3:48   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
3:52   Tobias Harris defensive rebound  
3:58   Jaylen Brown misses two point driving dunk  
4:00   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
4:12   Seth Curry misses three point jump shot  
4:31 +1 Marcus Smart makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-44
4:31 +1 Marcus Smart makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-44
4:31   Danny Green shooting foul (Marcus Smart draws the foul)  
4:43 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-44
4:43 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-43
4:43   Robert Williams III shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
4:53 +3 Semi Ojeleye makes three point jump shot (Marcus Smart assists) 33-42
5:01   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
5:04   Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot  
5:09   Tobias Harris defensive rebound  
5:12   Jaylen Brown misses two point jump shot  
5:30   Javonte Green defensive rebound  
5:34   Tobias Harris misses two point jump shot  
5:50   Marcus Smart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:06 +2 Joel Embiid makes two point fadeaway jump shot 30-42
6:20   76ers 60 second timeout  
6:20   Robert Williams III personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
6:31   Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound  
6:35   Semi Ojeleye misses three point jump shot  
6:38   Semi Ojeleye offensive rebound  
6:42   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
6:46   Robert Williams III offensive rebound  
6:49   Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot  
7:06 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-40
7:06   Robert Williams III shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
7:06 +2 Joel Embiid makes two point hook shot 30-39
7:22   Tobias Harris defensive rebound  
7:25   Robert Williams III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:25   Celtics offensive rebound  
7:25   Robert Williams III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:25   Mike Scott shooting foul (Robert Williams III draws the foul)  
7:37   Joel Embiid turnover (offensive foul)  
7:37   Joel Embiid offensive foul (Charge) (Marcus Smart draws the foul)  
7:43   Joel Embiid defensive rebound  
7:47   Robert Williams III misses two point turnaround jump shot  
8:05   Shake Milton personal foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)  
8:05   Matisse Thybulle turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)  
8:05   Matisse Thybulle offensive rebound  
8:06   Jayson Tatum blocks Matisse Thybulle's two point driving layup  
8:14 +2 Robert Williams III makes two point putback layup 30-37
8:14   Robert Williams III offensive rebound  
8:19   Jayson Tatum misses two point floating jump shot  
8:34 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point reverse layup 28-37
8:48 +2 Robert Williams III makes two point alley-oop dunk (Payton Pritchard assists) 28-35
8:53   Furkan Korkmaz turnover (bad pass) (Semi Ojeleye steals)  
9:00   76ers offensive rebound  
9:00   Robert Williams III blocks Shake Milton's two point finger roll layup  
9:05   Semi Ojeleye personal foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)  
9:16   76ers defensive rebound  
9:18   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
9:26   Semi Ojeleye defensive rebound  
9:30   Shake Milton misses three point jump shot  
9:31   Mike Scott offensive rebound  
9:34   Furkan Korkmaz misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:34   Jeff Teague shooting foul (Furkan Korkmaz draws the foul)  
9:34 +2 Furkan Korkmaz makes two point floating jump shot 26-35
9:49 +1 Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-33
9:49   Celtics offensive rebound  
9:49   Jayson Tatum misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:49   Dwight Howard shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)  
10:02   Furkan Korkmaz turnover (out of bounds step)  
10:20 +3 Jeff Teague makes three point jump shot 25-33
10:27 +2 Shake Milton makes two point finger roll layup 22-33
10:34   Shake Milton defensive rebound  
10:36   Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot  
10:53   Furkan Korkmaz personal foul (Payton Pritchard draws the foul)  
10:53   Payton Pritchard defensive rebound  
10:54   Payton Pritchard blocks Mike Scott's two point step back jump shot  
11:15 +3 Jeff Teague makes three point jump shot (Payton Pritchard assists) 22-31
11:31   Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)  
11:31   Dwight Howard offensive foul (Grant Williams draws the foul)  
11:33   Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound  
11:36   Grant Williams misses three point jump shot  
11:46 +2 Shake Milton makes two point jump shot 19-31

1st Quarter
BOS
Celtics
19
PHI
76ers
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Grant Williams turnover (offensive foul)  
0:01   Grant Williams offensive foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)  
0:13 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point alley-oop dunk (Shake Milton assists) 19-29
0:30 +1 Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-27
0:30 +1 Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-27
0:30   Dwight Howard shooting foul (Semi Ojeleye draws the foul)  
0:39   Semi Ojeleye defensive rebound  
0:41   Shake Milton misses two point finger roll layup  
0:48   Celtics turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:01   Grant Williams offensive rebound  
1:04   Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot  
1:14 +2 Furkan Korkmaz makes two point finger roll layup (Shake Milton assists) 17-27
1:27   Grant Williams personal foul (Loose ball) (Dwight Howard draws the foul)  
1:26   76ers offensive rebound  
1:26   Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot  
1:29   Shake Milton defensive rebound  
1:32   Jayson Tatum misses three point step back jump shot  
1:49 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point driving hook shot 17-25
2:00   Dwight Howard defensive rebound  
2:03   Jayson Tatum misses two point driving layup  
2:10   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
2:13   Grant Williams blocks Mike Scott's two point layup  
2:31 +2 Payton Pritchard makes two point jump shot 17-23
2:51   Celtics 60 second timeout  
2:51 +2 Tobias Harris makes two point dunk 15-23
2:51   Tobias Harris offensive rebound  
2:51   Tacko Fall blocks Dwight Howard's two point hook shot  
2:52   Dwight Howard offensive rebound  
2:55   Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot  
3:11   Tacko Fall turnover (lost ball) (Tobias Harris steals)  
3:15   Tobias Harris turnover (bad pass) (Tacko Fall steals)  
3:17 +1 Joel Embiid makes technical free throw 1 of 1 15-21
3:17   Celtics technical foul (Defensive three second)  
3:24 +2 Tacko Fall makes two point jump shot 15-20
3:24   Tacko Fall offensive rebound  
3:26   Jaylen Brown misses two point putback layup  
3:26   Jaylen Brown offensive rebound  
3:30   Jaylen Brown misses two point driving layup  
3:48 +2 Joel Embiid makes two point jump shot (Seth Curry assists) 13-20
3:58   Seth Curry defensive rebound  
4:00   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
4:28 +3 Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Tobias Harris assists) 13-18
4:36   Tobias Harris defensive rebound  
4:39   Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot  
4:46   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
4:49   Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot  
4:59   Joel Embiid defensive rebound  
5:01   Jeff Teague misses two point floating jump shot  
5:15 +2 Joel Embiid makes two point layup (Ben Simmons assists) 13-15
5:21   Jeff Teague turnover (lost ball) (Danny Green steals)  
5:25   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
5:27   Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot  
5:42   Jaylen Brown turnover (lost ball) (Ben Simmons steals)  
5:59 +1 Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-13
5:59   Jayson Tatum shooting foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)  
5:59 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point layup (Danny Green assists) 13-12
