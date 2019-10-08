|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Warriors offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Juan Toscano-Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Kevon Looney offensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-62
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-61
|
0:54
|
|
|
Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Juan Toscano-Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists)
|
47-60
|
1:10
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists)
|
47-60
|
1:31
|
|
+3
|
Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|
47-57
|
1:38
|
|
|
Hassan Whiteside turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Wiggins steals)
|
|
1:50
|
|
+3
|
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists)
|
44-57
|
2:00
|
|
|
Buddy Hield personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
Nemanja Bjelica makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-56
|
2:12
|
|
|
Kevon Looney personal foul (Nemanja Bjelica draws the foul)
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving dunk
|
41-55
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jump ball. Buddy Hield vs. Andrew Wiggins (De'Aaron Fox gains possession)
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Kings defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Buddy Hield blocks Andrew Wiggins's two point layup
|
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-53
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-52
|
3:11
|
|
|
Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-51
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-51
|
3:15
|
|
|
Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:26
|
|
+1
|
Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
39-51
|
3:26
|
|
|
Kevon Looney shooting foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)
|
|
3:26
|
|
+2
|
Hassan Whiteside makes two point driving layup
|
39-50
|
3:29
|
|
|
Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Whiteside steals)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Mychal Mulder defensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-48
|
4:00
|
|
|
Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-48
|
4:06
|
|
|
Warriors offensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Hassan Whiteside blocks Kelly Oubre Jr.'s two point driving layup
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Warriors offensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Guy makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|
38-48
|
4:16
|
|
|
Kyle Guy defensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Hassan Whiteside blocks Mychal Mulder's two point driving layup
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-45
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-44
|
4:26
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Stephen Curry makes two point driving layup
|
38-43
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Richaun Holmes makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|
36-43
|
5:10
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists)
|
36-41
|
6:22
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Andrew Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Andrew Wiggins offensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
+3
|
Glenn Robinson III makes three point jump shot (Buddy Hield assists)
|
33-38
|
6:58
|
|
+3
|
Mychal Mulder makes three point jump shot (Damion Lee assists)
|
33-35
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Bagley III makes two point hook shot
|
30-35
|
7:31
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Kyle Guy defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Brad Wanamaker misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Kyle Guy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Kings offensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Kyle Guy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson shooting foul (Kyle Guy draws the foul)
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Jordan Poole misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Kaleb Wesson steals)
|
|
8:26
|
|
+3
|
Brad Wanamaker makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|
30-33
|
8:47
|
|
+1
|
Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-33
|
8:47
|
|
+1
|
Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-32
|
8:47
|
|
|
Damion Lee shooting foul (Glenn Robinson III draws the foul)
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Andrew Wiggins misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Brad Wanamaker blocks Kyle Guy's three point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Damion Lee personal foul (Buddy Hield draws the foul)
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Kings offensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Kyle Guy defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Jordan Poole misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Warriors 60 second timeout
|
|
9:49
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Guy makes three point jump shot (Richaun Holmes assists)
|
27-31
|
9:58
|
|
|
Andrew Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Richaun Holmes steals)
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Andrew Wiggins blocks Marvin Bagley III's two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Buddy Hield defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes blocks Jordan Poole's two point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Jordan Poole defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Kings defensive rebound
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Kent Bazemore misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
+1
|
Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-28
|
10:50
|
|
|
Kings offensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Marquese Chriss shooting foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Glenn Robinson III misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Brad Wanamaker misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Hield makes two point driving layup (Kyle Guy assists)
|
27-27