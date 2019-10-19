SA
HOU

2nd Quarter
SA
Spurs
11
HOU
Rockets
20

Time Team Play Score
5:10 +2 Rockets makes two point jump shot 42-45
5:13   Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (John Wall steals)  
5:26   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
5:28   John Wall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:28   Rockets offensive rebound  
5:28   John Wall misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:28   LaMarcus Aldridge shooting foul (John Wall draws the foul)  
5:30   John Wall defensive rebound  
5:31   DeMar DeRozan misses two point floating jump shot  
5:46 +2 John Wall makes two point reverse layup 42-43
5:58 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-41
5:58   Spurs offensive rebound  
5:58   LaMarcus Aldridge misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:58   DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Loose ball) (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)  
5:58   Spurs defensive rebound  
5:58   John Wall misses two point jump shot  
6:08   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
6:10   DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot  
6:28 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 41-41
6:49   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
6:50   Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot  
6:52   Eric Gordon personal foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)  
7:07   LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound  
7:08   Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:19   John Wall defensive rebound  
7:21   John Wall blocks LaMarcus Aldridge's two point turnaround hook shot  
7:35   Devin Vassell defensive rebound  
7:36   Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:48 +3 Dejounte Murray makes three point jump shot (Devin Vassell assists) 41-38
8:10 +3 John Wall makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists) 38-38
8:26 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point turnaround hook shot (Rudy Gay assists) 38-35
8:33   P.J. Tucker personal foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)  
8:39   Dejounte Murray defensive rebound  
8:40   P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot  
8:51   Trey Lyles turnover (offensive foul)  
8:51   Trey Lyles offensive foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)  
9:00 +2 Jae'Sean Tate makes two point layup (Eric Gordon assists) 36-35
9:10   Sterling Brown defensive rebound  
9:11   Jakob Poeltl misses two point driving layup  
9:26 +2 David Nwaba makes two point layup 36-33
9:27   David Nwaba offensive rebound  
9:28   Rudy Gay blocks David Nwaba's two point layup  
9:35   Sterling Brown defensive rebound  
9:37   Dejounte Murray misses two point driving layup  
9:49   Spurs 60 second timeout  
9:48   Eric Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Devin Vassell steals)  
10:11   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
10:11   Rudy Gay misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:11   Sterling Brown shooting foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)  
10:11 +2 Rudy Gay makes two point layup (Jakob Poeltl assists) 36-31
10:20   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
10:24   Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot  
10:39 +2 Rudy Gay makes two point driving layup (Patty Mills assists) 34-31
10:49   Trey Lyles defensive rebound  
10:52   James Harden misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:52   Spurs 60 second timeout  
10:52 +1 James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-31
10:52   Trey Lyles shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)  
10:55   Trey Lyles turnover (bad pass) (Sterling Brown steals)  
11:10 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (James Harden assists) 32-30
11:22 +1 Rudy Gay makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-27
11:22   Spurs offensive rebound  
11:22   Rudy Gay misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:22   Sterling Brown shooting foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)  
11:40 +2 James Harden makes two point driving layup 31-27

1st Quarter
SA
Spurs
31
HOU
Rockets
25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
0:04   Patty Mills misses three point jump shot  
0:27   Trey Lyles defensive rebound  
0:27   Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:27   Rockets offensive rebound  
0:27   Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:27   Patty Mills personal foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)  
0:27   Patty Mills turnover (lost ball)  
0:31   Patty Mills defensive rebound  
0:34   James Harden misses three point step back jump shot  
0:45   Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound  
0:49   Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:59   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
1:01   Patty Mills misses three point jump shot  
1:09   James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Jakob Poeltl steals)  
1:27 +2 Devin Vassell makes two point layup (Patty Mills assists) 31-25
1:31   James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Devin Vassell steals)  
1:36   Jakob Poeltl turnover (lost ball) (James Harden steals)  
1:49   Spurs 60 second timeout  
1:49 +2 Danuel House Jr. makes two point dunk (James Harden assists) 29-25
1:52   Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound  
1:55   Trey Lyles misses two point jump shot  
2:06   Ben McLemore personal foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)  
2:13   Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound  
2:16   Danuel House Jr. misses two point layup  
2:21   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
2:24   Bruno Caboclo blocks Patty Mills's two point jump shot  
2:32   Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound  
2:36   Patty Mills misses two point jump shot  
2:48 +2 John Wall makes two point finger roll layup 29-23
2:58   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
3:00   Bruno Caboclo blocks DeMar DeRozan's two point jump shot  
3:20 +2 Jae'Sean Tate makes two point layup (Bruno Caboclo assists) 29-21
3:43 +3 Devin Vassell makes three point jump shot (Trey Lyles assists) 29-19
3:56 +1 Jae'Sean Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-19
3:56   Spurs 60 second timeout  
3:56   Rockets offensive rebound  
3:56   Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:56   Trey Lyles shooting foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)  
3:57   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
4:01   Trey Lyles misses three point jump shot  
4:02   Patty Mills defensive rebound  
4:05   Trey Lyles blocks John Wall's two point finger roll layup  
4:19   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
4:19   Devin Vassell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:19 +1 Devin Vassell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-18
4:19   John Wall shooting foul (Devin Vassell draws the foul)  
4:22   Bruno Caboclo turnover (bad pass) (Patty Mills steals)  
4:26   Rockets offensive rebound  
4:27   John Wall misses two point layup  
4:34 +2 Patty Mills makes two point floating jump shot 25-18
4:59 +3 DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 23-18
5:13 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists) 23-15
5:24   Spurs defensive rebound  
5:24   John Wall misses three point jump shot  
5:36   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
5:37   Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot  
5:44   Rockets turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:44   Rockets offensive rebound  
5:45   Eric Gordon misses three point step back jump shot  
6:00   DeMar DeRozan personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)  
6:01   DeMarcus Cousins offensive rebound  
6:02   James Harden misses three point step back jump shot  
6:26 +2 DeMar DeRozan makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists) 20-15
6:38 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-15
6:38 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-14
6:38   LaMarcus Aldridge shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)  
6:54 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists) 18-13
7:04   John Wall personal foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)  
7:16 +2 DeMarcus Cousins makes two point driving layup (James Harden assists) 16-13
7:30   Rudy Gay turnover (bad pass) (John Wall steals)  
7:49 +2 John Wall makes two point driving layup 16-11
7:57   Rockets 60 second timeout  
7:59 +3 Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists) 16-9
8:06   DeMarcus Cousins turnover (bad pass) (Rudy Gay steals)  
8:15 +3 Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gay assists) 13-9
8:24   Spurs offensive rebound  
8:24   DeMarcus Cousins blocks LaMarcus Aldridge's two point driving layup  
8:39   DeMarcus Cousins turnover (offensive foul)  
8:39   DeMarcus Cousins offensive foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)  
8:41   James Harden defensive rebound  
8:43   Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot  
8:55   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
8:56   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
9:04   DeMar DeRozan turnover (lost ball) (John Wall steals)  
9:12 +1 James Harden makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-9
9:12 +1 James Harden makes regular free throw 2 of 3 10-8
9:12 +1 James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 3 10-7
9:12   Lonnie Walker IV shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)  
9:16   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
9:18   Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot  
9:35 +3 James Harden makes three point step back jump shot 10-6
9:50 +2 Rudy Gay makes two point fadeaway jump shot 10-3
9:51   Rudy Gay offensive rebound  
9:53   Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot  
9:59   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
9:59   Eric Gordon misses two point putback layup  
9:59   Eric Gordon offensive rebound  
10:04   Eric Gordon misses two point driving layup  
10:20 +3 DeMar DeRozan makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists) 8-3
10:32 +3 P.J. Tucker makes three point jump shot (DeMarcus Cousins assists) 5-3
10:47 +2 Dejounte Murray makes two point jump shot 5-0
10:57   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
11:01   DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot  
11:10   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
11:11   LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
11:22   DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound  
11:23   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
11:40 +3 Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists) 3-0
12:00   LaMarcus Aldridge vs. DeMarcus Cousins (Rudy Gay gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 42 45
Field Goals 16-35 (45.7%) 16-35 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-7 (42.9%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 21 27
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 14 18
Team 5 5
Assists 13 10
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 7 6
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Gay SF 22
7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Wall PG 1
9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 0-1 3111--42
home team logo Rockets 1-1 2518--45
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 0-1 108.0 PPG 45.0 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Rockets 1-1 108.0 PPG 47.0 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
L. Walker IV SG 5.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 1.0 APG 40.0 FG%
J. Wall PG 17.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 6.5 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Walker IV SG 9 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
J. Wall PG 9 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
45.7 FG% 45.7
46.7 3PT FG% 33.3
42.9 FT% 53.8
Spurs
Starters
L. Walker IV
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
D. DeRozan
D. Murray
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Walker IV 9 0 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 +3 9
L. Aldridge 8 1 0 3/6 1/2 1/2 2 11 0 0 0 0 1 +5 9
R. Gay 7 6 2 3/5 0/2 1/3 0 13 1 1 1 1 5 -2 18
D. DeRozan 5 1 2 2/5 1/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 1 +2 9
D. Murray 5 1 4 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 -1 14
On Bench
D. Vassell
P. Mills
T. Lyles
J. Poeltl
C. Reynolds
M. Belinelli
T. Zeller
K. Bates-Diop
Q. Weatherspoon
D. White
D. Eubanks
T. Jones
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Vassell 6 1 1 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 9 2 0 0 0 1 -4 11
P. Mills 2 2 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 7 1 0 1 0 2 0 8
T. Lyles 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 8 0 1 2 0 2 -4 3
J. Poeltl 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 1 1 -6 4
C. Reynolds 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
M. Belinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 16 13 16/35 7/15 3/7 8 87 5 2 7 2 14 -5 85
Rockets
Starters
J. Wall
D. Cousins
P. Tucker
D. House Jr.
B. McLemore
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Wall 9 2 2 4/8 1/2 0/2 2 13 2 1 0 0 2 -4 18
D. Cousins 5 6 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 1 2 1 5 -1 12
P. Tucker 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 -3 3
D. House Jr. 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 3 0 5
B. McLemore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
On Bench
J. Tate
D. Nwaba
S. Brown
B. Caboclo
T. Sefolosha
L. Mbah a Moute
D. Carroll
J. Grant
M. Frazier
C. Wood
C. Clemons
T. Chandler