0:00
End of period
0:01
Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
0:04
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
0:27
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
0:27
Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:27
Rockets offensive rebound
0:27
Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:27
Patty Mills personal foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)
0:27
Patty Mills turnover (lost ball)
0:31
Patty Mills defensive rebound
0:34
James Harden misses three point step back jump shot
0:45
Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound
0:49
Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:59
Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
1:01
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
1:09
James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Jakob Poeltl steals)
1:27
+2
Devin Vassell makes two point layup (Patty Mills assists)
31-25
|
1:31
James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Devin Vassell steals)
1:36
Jakob Poeltl turnover (lost ball) (James Harden steals)
1:49
Spurs 60 second timeout
1:49
+2
Danuel House Jr. makes two point dunk (James Harden assists)
29-25
|
1:52
Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound
1:55
Trey Lyles misses two point jump shot
2:06
Ben McLemore personal foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
2:13
Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
2:16
Danuel House Jr. misses two point layup
2:21
Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
2:24
Bruno Caboclo blocks Patty Mills's two point jump shot
2:32
Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
2:36
Patty Mills misses two point jump shot
2:48
+2
John Wall makes two point finger roll layup
29-23
|
2:58
Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
3:00
Bruno Caboclo blocks DeMar DeRozan's two point jump shot
3:20
+2
Jae'Sean Tate makes two point layup (Bruno Caboclo assists)
29-21
|
3:43
+3
Devin Vassell makes three point jump shot (Trey Lyles assists)
29-19
|
3:56
+1
Jae'Sean Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-19
|
3:56
Spurs 60 second timeout
3:56
Rockets offensive rebound
3:56
Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:56
Trey Lyles shooting foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)
3:57
Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
4:01
Trey Lyles misses three point jump shot
4:02
Patty Mills defensive rebound
4:05
Trey Lyles blocks John Wall's two point finger roll layup
4:19
Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
4:19
Devin Vassell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:19
+1
Devin Vassell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-18
|
4:19
John Wall shooting foul (Devin Vassell draws the foul)
4:22
Bruno Caboclo turnover (bad pass) (Patty Mills steals)
4:26
Rockets offensive rebound
4:27
John Wall misses two point layup
4:34
+2
Patty Mills makes two point floating jump shot
25-18
|
4:59
+3
DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
23-18
|
5:13
+3
LaMarcus Aldridge makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
23-15
|
5:24
Spurs defensive rebound
5:24
John Wall misses three point jump shot
5:36
DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
5:37
Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
5:44
Rockets turnover (shot clock violation)
5:44
Rockets offensive rebound
5:45
Eric Gordon misses three point step back jump shot
6:00
DeMar DeRozan personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)
6:01
DeMarcus Cousins offensive rebound
6:02
James Harden misses three point step back jump shot
6:26
+2
DeMar DeRozan makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
20-15
|
6:38
+1
Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-15
|
6:38
+1
Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-14
|
6:38
LaMarcus Aldridge shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
6:54
+2
LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
18-13
|
7:04
John Wall personal foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
7:16
+2
DeMarcus Cousins makes two point driving layup (James Harden assists)
16-13
|
7:30
Rudy Gay turnover (bad pass) (John Wall steals)
7:49
+2
John Wall makes two point driving layup
16-11
|
7:57
Rockets 60 second timeout
7:59
+3
Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
16-9
|
8:06
DeMarcus Cousins turnover (bad pass) (Rudy Gay steals)
8:15
+3
Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gay assists)
13-9
|
8:24
Spurs offensive rebound
8:24
DeMarcus Cousins blocks LaMarcus Aldridge's two point driving layup
8:39
DeMarcus Cousins turnover (offensive foul)
8:39
DeMarcus Cousins offensive foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)
8:41
James Harden defensive rebound
8:43
Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
8:55
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
8:56
Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
9:04
DeMar DeRozan turnover (lost ball) (John Wall steals)
9:12
+1
James Harden makes regular free throw 3 of 3
10-9
|
9:12
+1
James Harden makes regular free throw 2 of 3
10-8
|
9:12
+1
James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 3
10-7
|
9:12
Lonnie Walker IV shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)
9:16
DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
9:18
Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
9:35
+3
James Harden makes three point step back jump shot
10-6
|
9:50
+2
Rudy Gay makes two point fadeaway jump shot
10-3
|
9:51
Rudy Gay offensive rebound
9:53
Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot
9:59
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
9:59
Eric Gordon misses two point putback layup
9:59
Eric Gordon offensive rebound
10:04
Eric Gordon misses two point driving layup
10:20
+3
DeMar DeRozan makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
8-3
|
10:32
+3
P.J. Tucker makes three point jump shot (DeMarcus Cousins assists)
5-3
|
10:47
+2
Dejounte Murray makes two point jump shot
5-0
|
10:57
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
11:01
DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot
11:10
DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
11:11
LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
11:22
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
11:23
Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
11:40
+3
Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
3-0
|
12:00
LaMarcus Aldridge vs. DeMarcus Cousins (Rudy Gay gains possession)
