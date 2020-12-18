BKN
BOS

4th Quarter
BKN
Nets
12
BOS
Celtics
11

Time Team Play Score
5:01   Reggie Perry shooting foul (Carsen Edwards draws the foul)  
5:16 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot makes three point jump shot (Taurean Prince assists) 104-71
5:19   Reggie Perry defensive rebound  
5:23   Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot  
5:33   Carsen Edwards defensive rebound  
5:35   Taurean Prince misses two point jump shot  
5:51   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot defensive rebound  
5:54   Carsen Edwards misses three point jump shot  
5:59   Payton Pritchard defensive rebound  
6:01   Caris LeVert misses two point jump shot  
6:11 +2 Tremont Waters makes two point layup 101-71
6:19   Caris LeVert turnover (bad pass) (Tremont Waters steals)  
6:26   Jeff Green defensive rebound  
6:29   Aaron Nesmith misses three point jump shot  
6:48   Robert Williams III defensive rebound  
6:50   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses three point jump shot  
6:53   Nets offensive rebound  
6:53   Robert Williams III blocks Caris LeVert's two point jump shot  
6:59   Celtics 60 second timeout  
7:14   Aaron Nesmith turnover (out of bounds step)  
7:21   Aaron Nesmith defensive rebound  
7:23   Caris LeVert misses three point jump shot  
7:39 +1 Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2 101-69
7:39 +1 Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 1 of 2 101-68
7:39   Jeff Green shooting foul (Semi Ojeleye draws the foul)  
7:39   Semi Ojeleye offensive rebound  
7:40   Robert Williams III misses two point layup  
7:42   Aaron Nesmith defensive rebound  
7:45   Jarrett Allen misses two point alley-oop dunk  
7:55 +2 Semi Ojeleye makes two point dunk (Tremont Waters assists) 101-67
8:11 +1 Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 3 of 3 101-65
8:11 +1 Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 2 of 3 100-65
8:11 +1 Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 1 of 3 99-65
8:11   Carsen Edwards shooting foul (Landry Shamet draws the foul)  
8:16   Taurean Prince defensive rebound  
8:20   Carsen Edwards misses three point jump shot  
8:25   Caris LeVert turnover (lost ball) (Robert Williams III steals)  
8:32   Jarrett Allen defensive rebound  
8:38   Tremont Waters misses two point jump shot  
8:53 +1 Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 2 of 2 98-65
8:53 +1 Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 1 of 2 97-65
8:53   Carsen Edwards shooting foul (Caris LeVert draws the foul)  
8:57   Aaron Nesmith turnover (lost ball) (Caris LeVert steals)  
9:06   Daniel Theis defensive rebound  
9:08   Jarrett Allen misses two point jump shot  
9:21 +2 Tremont Waters makes two point floating jump shot 96-65
9:28   Daniel Theis offensive rebound  
9:31   Tremont Waters misses three point jump shot  
9:40   Jeff Green turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:55   Jarrett Allen defensive rebound  
9:58   Aaron Nesmith misses three point jump shot  
10:09   Taurean Prince personal foul (Daniel Theis draws the foul)  
10:27 +2 Caris LeVert makes two point jump shot 96-63
10:38   Jarrett Allen defensive rebound  
10:41   Carsen Edwards misses three point jump shot  
10:51   Daniel Theis defensive rebound  
10:54   Taurean Prince misses three point jump shot  
11:19 +3 Aaron Nesmith makes three point jump shot (Daniel Theis assists) 94-63
11:39 +2 Jarrett Allen makes two point putback dunk 94-60
11:40   Jarrett Allen offensive rebound  
11:42   Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot  

3rd Quarter
BKN
Nets
30
BOS
Celtics
16

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Payton Pritchard turnover (out of bounds step)  
0:06 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point driving dunk 92-60
0:22   Aaron Nesmith turnover (traveling)  
0:30 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 90-60
0:30 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 89-60
0:30   Payton Pritchard personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
0:34   Jarrett Allen offensive rebound  
0:38   Kevin Durant misses two point floating jump shot  
0:44   Kyrie Irving defensive rebound  
0:47   Grant Williams misses three point jump shot  
0:58 +3 Kevin Durant makes three point jump shot 88-60
1:03   Kevin Durant defensive rebound  
1:05   Jeff Teague misses two point jump shot  
1:16 +3 Caris LeVert makes three point jump shot (Landry Shamet assists) 85-60
1:24   Jarrett Allen defensive rebound  
1:26   Grant Williams misses two point jump shot  
1:38 +2 Caris LeVert makes two point fadeaway jump shot 82-60
1:48   Jarrett Allen defensive rebound  
1:53   Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot  
2:12   Caris LeVert turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Nesmith steals)  
2:16   Caris LeVert defensive rebound  
2:21   Payton Pritchard misses two point jump shot  
2:27   Grant Williams offensive rebound  
2:31   Kevin Durant blocks Grant Williams's two point jump shot  
2:41 +1 Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 80-60
2:41 +1 Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 79-60
2:41   Aaron Nesmith personal foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)  
2:47   Landry Shamet defensive rebound  
2:49   Jeff Teague misses two point floating jump shot  
3:03 +2 Caris LeVert makes two point jump shot 78-60
3:14   Payton Pritchard turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Durant steals)  
3:36   Celtics 60 second timeout  
3:36   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
3:36   Joe Harris misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Jarrett Allen defensive rebound  
3:50   Grant Williams misses three point jump shot  
4:08   Robert Williams III defensive rebound  
4:10   Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot  
4:16   Kevin Durant defensive rebound  
4:20   Marcus Smart misses two point jump shot  
4:31 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point driving layup (Joe Harris assists) 76-60
4:52 +2 Robert Williams III makes two point layup 74-60
4:55   Jayson Tatum misses two point layup  
5:01   Robert Williams III defensive rebound  
5:07   Grant Williams turnover (lost ball) (Joe Harris steals)  
5:13   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
5:16   Jarrett Allen misses two point hook shot  
5:26   Joe Harris defensive rebound  
5:29   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
5:45   Kyrie Irving personal foul (Take) (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)  
5:46   Kevin Durant turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Smart steals)  
5:55   Robert Williams III personal foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)  
6:00   Jayson Tatum turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Jordan steals)  
6:15 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 74-58
6:30   Kyrie Irving defensive rebound  
6:32   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
6:38   Marcus Smart defensive rebound  
6:41   Joe Harris misses three point jump shot  
6:48   Kyrie Irving defensive rebound  
6:51   Grant Williams misses three point jump shot  
7:08   Kyrie Irving turnover (offensive foul)  
7:08   Kyrie Irving offensive foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)  
7:21 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point jump shot 72-58
7:32   Celtics 60 second timeout  
7:33 +3 Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists) 72-56
7:39   Marcus Smart personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)  
7:40   Joe Harris defensive rebound  
7:45   Kevin Durant blocks Daniel Theis's two point layup  
7:53   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
7:56   Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot  
8:00   Nets offensive rebound  
8:00   Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:00   Jayson Tatum personal foul (Away from play) (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)  
8:00   Nets offensive rebound  
8:00   Marcus Smart blocks Spencer Dinwiddie's two point layup  
8:05   Jaylen Brown turnover (lost ball) (Kyrie Irving steals)  
8:21 +2 Joe Harris makes two point layup (Kevin Durant assists) 69-56
8:32   Daniel Theis turnover (lost ball) (DeAndre Jordan steals)  
8:34   Javonte Green offensive rebound  
8:37   Daniel Theis misses three point jump shot  
8:40   Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Green steals)  
8:41   Spencer Dinwiddie offensive rebound  
8:49   Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot  
8:55   Joe Harris defensive rebound  
8:57   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
9:12 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup 67-56
9:31 +1 Jaylen Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1 65-56
9:31   Kevin Durant shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)  
9:31 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup (Marcus Smart assists) 65-55
9:35   Daniel Theis defensive rebound  
9:38   Jayson Tatum blocks Spencer Dinwiddie's two point driving layup  
9:47   Daniel Theis personal foul (Loose ball) (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)  
9:47   Nets defensive rebound  
9:47   Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot  
9:53   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
9:55   Joe Harris misses two point jump shot  
10:07 +3 Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot 65-53
10:13   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
10:15   Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot  
10:31 +3 Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot 65-50
10:44   Marcus Smart defensive rebound  
10:47   Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot  
10:58 +1 Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-47
10:58   Celtics offensive rebound  
10:58   Jayson Tatum misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:58   DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)  
11:05 +3 Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists) 65-46
11:08   DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound  
11:11   Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot  
11:16   Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)  
11:26   Joe Harris turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Smart steals)  
11:42 +2 Marcus Smart makes two point layup (Jayson Tatum assists) 62-46

2nd Quarter
BKN
Nets
27
BOS
Celtics
21

Time Team Play Score
0:01   Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)  
0:04 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-44
0:04 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-44
0:04   Marcus Smart shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
0:20   Jeff Green defensive rebound  
0:24   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
0:30   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
0:32   Spencer Dinwiddie misses two point floating jump shot  
1:01 +3 Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kevin Durant assists) 60-42
1:25 +3 Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot 57-42
1:35   Jayson Tatum offensive rebound  
1:40   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
1:42   Daniel Theis defensive rebound  
1:45   Joe Harris misses two point layup  
1:54 +2 Jayson Tatum makes two point jump shot 57-39
2:03   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
2:06   Kyrie Irving misses three point step back jump shot  
2:22   Aaron Nesmith offensive foul (Joe Harris draws the foul)  
2:38 +3 Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists) 57-37
2:45   Joe Harris defensive rebound  
2:49   Marcus Smart misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:56   Nets 60 second timeout  
2:56   Kevin Durant personal foul (Robert Williams III draws the foul)  
2:59   Celtics offensive rebound  
2:59   Kyrie Irving blocks Marcus Smart's two point driving layup  
3:12   Celtics defensive rebound  
3:12   Robert Williams III blocks Kyrie Irving's two point layup  
3:14   Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Green steals)  
3:15   Marcus Smart defensive rebound  
3:21   Robert Williams III blocks Spencer Dinwiddie's two point jump shot  
3:42 +2 Jayson Tatum makes two point dunk 54-37
3:46   Kyrie Irving turnover (lost ball) (Jayson Tatum steals)  
4:04   Kyrie Irving defensive rebound  
4:07   Jayson Tatum misses three point step back jump shot  
4:20 +2 Jeff Green makes two point dunk (Kyrie Irving assists) 54-35
4:39 +1 Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-35
4:39 +1 Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-34
4:39   DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)  
4:46   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
4:50   Joe Harris misses three point jump shot  
5:06 +2 Robert Williams III makes two point layup (Jaylen Brown assists) 52-33
5:18   Aaron Nesmith defensive rebound  
5:21   Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot  
5:31   Kevin Durant defensive rebound  
5:36   Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot  
5:57 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-31
5:57 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-31
