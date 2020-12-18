BKN
BOS
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:01
|
|Reggie Perry shooting foul (Carsen Edwards draws the foul)
|5:16
|
|+3
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot makes three point jump shot (Taurean Prince assists)
|104-71
|5:19
|
|Reggie Perry defensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|5:33
|
|Carsen Edwards defensive rebound
|5:35
|
|Taurean Prince misses two point jump shot
|5:51
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot defensive rebound
|5:54
|
|Carsen Edwards misses three point jump shot
|5:59
|
|Payton Pritchard defensive rebound
|6:01
|
|Caris LeVert misses two point jump shot
|6:11
|
|+2
|Tremont Waters makes two point layup
|101-71
|6:19
|
|Caris LeVert turnover (bad pass) (Tremont Waters steals)
|6:26
|
|Jeff Green defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|Aaron Nesmith misses three point jump shot
|6:48
|
|Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|6:50
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|6:53
|
|Robert Williams III blocks Caris LeVert's two point jump shot
|6:59
|
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|7:14
|
|Aaron Nesmith turnover (out of bounds step)
|7:21
|
|Aaron Nesmith defensive rebound
|7:23
|
|Caris LeVert misses three point jump shot
|7:39
|
|+1
|Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|101-69
|7:39
|
|+1
|Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|101-68
|7:39
|
|Jeff Green shooting foul (Semi Ojeleye draws the foul)
|7:39
|
|Semi Ojeleye offensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Robert Williams III misses two point layup
|7:42
|
|Aaron Nesmith defensive rebound
|7:45
|
|Jarrett Allen misses two point alley-oop dunk
|7:55
|
|+2
|Semi Ojeleye makes two point dunk (Tremont Waters assists)
|101-67
|8:11
|
|+1
|Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|101-65
|8:11
|
|+1
|Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|100-65
|8:11
|
|+1
|Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|99-65
|8:11
|
|Carsen Edwards shooting foul (Landry Shamet draws the foul)
|8:16
|
|Taurean Prince defensive rebound
|8:20
|
|Carsen Edwards misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|
|Caris LeVert turnover (lost ball) (Robert Williams III steals)
|8:32
|
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|8:38
|
|Tremont Waters misses two point jump shot
|8:53
|
|+1
|Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|98-65
|8:53
|
|+1
|Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|97-65
|8:53
|
|Carsen Edwards shooting foul (Caris LeVert draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|Aaron Nesmith turnover (lost ball) (Caris LeVert steals)
|9:06
|
|Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Jarrett Allen misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|
|+2
|Tremont Waters makes two point floating jump shot
|96-65
|9:28
|
|Daniel Theis offensive rebound
|9:31
|
|Tremont Waters misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|
|Jeff Green turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:55
|
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|9:58
|
|Aaron Nesmith misses three point jump shot
|10:09
|
|Taurean Prince personal foul (Daniel Theis draws the foul)
|10:27
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert makes two point jump shot
|96-63
|10:38
|
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|10:41
|
|Carsen Edwards misses three point jump shot
|10:51
|
|Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|10:54
|
|Taurean Prince misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|
|+3
|Aaron Nesmith makes three point jump shot (Daniel Theis assists)
|94-63
|11:39
|
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point putback dunk
|94-60
|11:40
|
|Jarrett Allen offensive rebound
|11:42
|
|Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|Payton Pritchard turnover (out of bounds step)
|0:06
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point driving dunk
|92-60
|0:22
|
|Aaron Nesmith turnover (traveling)
|0:30
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|90-60
|0:30
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|89-60
|0:30
|
|Payton Pritchard personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|0:34
|
|Jarrett Allen offensive rebound
|0:38
|
|Kevin Durant misses two point floating jump shot
|0:44
|
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|
|+3
|Kevin Durant makes three point jump shot
|88-60
|1:03
|
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|1:05
|
|Jeff Teague misses two point jump shot
|1:16
|
|+3
|Caris LeVert makes three point jump shot (Landry Shamet assists)
|85-60
|1:24
|
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|1:26
|
|Grant Williams misses two point jump shot
|1:38
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|82-60
|1:48
|
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|
|Caris LeVert turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Nesmith steals)
|2:16
|
|Caris LeVert defensive rebound
|2:21
|
|Payton Pritchard misses two point jump shot
|2:27
|
|Grant Williams offensive rebound
|2:31
|
|Kevin Durant blocks Grant Williams's two point jump shot
|2:41
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-60
|2:41
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|79-60
|2:41
|
|Aaron Nesmith personal foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|2:47
|
|Landry Shamet defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Jeff Teague misses two point floating jump shot
|3:03
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert makes two point jump shot
|78-60
|3:14
|
|Payton Pritchard turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Durant steals)
|3:36
|
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|3:36
|
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|3:36
|
|Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|3:50
|
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|
|Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|4:10
|
|Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|4:20
|
|Marcus Smart misses two point jump shot
|4:31
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point driving layup (Joe Harris assists)
|76-60
|4:52
|
|+2
|Robert Williams III makes two point layup
|74-60
|4:55
|
|Jayson Tatum misses two point layup
|5:01
|
|Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Grant Williams turnover (lost ball) (Joe Harris steals)
|5:13
|
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|5:16
|
|Jarrett Allen misses two point hook shot
|5:26
|
|Joe Harris defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|
|Kyrie Irving personal foul (Take) (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|5:46
|
|Kevin Durant turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Smart steals)
|5:55
|
|Robert Williams III personal foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)
|6:00
|
|Jayson Tatum turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Jordan steals)
|6:15
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|74-58
|6:30
|
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|6:32
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Marcus Smart defensive rebound
|6:41
|
|Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|6:48
|
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|6:51
|
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|7:08
|
|Kyrie Irving turnover (offensive foul)
|7:08
|
|Kyrie Irving offensive foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|7:21
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point jump shot
|72-58
|7:32
|
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|7:33
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|72-56
|7:39
|
|Marcus Smart personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|7:40
|
|Joe Harris defensive rebound
|7:45
|
|Kevin Durant blocks Daniel Theis's two point layup
|7:53
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|7:56
|
|Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot
|8:00
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|8:00
|
|Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:00
|
|Jayson Tatum personal foul (Away from play) (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)
|8:00
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|8:00
|
|Marcus Smart blocks Spencer Dinwiddie's two point layup
|8:05
|
|Jaylen Brown turnover (lost ball) (Kyrie Irving steals)
|8:21
|
|+2
|Joe Harris makes two point layup (Kevin Durant assists)
|69-56
|8:32
|
|Daniel Theis turnover (lost ball) (DeAndre Jordan steals)
|8:34
|
|Javonte Green offensive rebound
|8:37
|
|Daniel Theis misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Green steals)
|8:41
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie offensive rebound
|8:49
|
|Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|
|Joe Harris defensive rebound
|8:57
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|9:12
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup
|67-56
|9:31
|
|+1
|Jaylen Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|65-56
|9:31
|
|Kevin Durant shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|9:31
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup (Marcus Smart assists)
|65-55
|9:35
|
|Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|9:38
|
|Jayson Tatum blocks Spencer Dinwiddie's two point driving layup
|9:47
|
|Daniel Theis personal foul (Loose ball) (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|9:47
|
|Nets defensive rebound
|9:47
|
|Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot
|9:53
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|9:55
|
|Joe Harris misses two point jump shot
|10:07
|
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot
|65-53
|10:13
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot
|10:31
|
|+3
|Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot
|65-50
|10:44
|
|Marcus Smart defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot
|10:58
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-47
|10:58
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Jayson Tatum misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:58
|
|DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|11:05
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|65-46
|11:08
|
|DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound
|11:11
|
|Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|
|Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)
|11:26
|
|Joe Harris turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Smart steals)
|11:42
|
|+2
|Marcus Smart makes two point layup (Jayson Tatum assists)
|62-46
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:01
|
|Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)
|0:04
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-44
|0:04
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-44
|0:04
|
|Marcus Smart shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|0:20
|
|Jeff Green defensive rebound
|0:24
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|0:32
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses two point floating jump shot
|1:01
|
|+3
|Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kevin Durant assists)
|60-42
|1:25
|
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot
|57-42
|1:35
|
|Jayson Tatum offensive rebound
|1:40
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|1:42
|
|Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|1:45
|
|Joe Harris misses two point layup
|1:54
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point jump shot
|57-39
|2:03
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|2:06
|
|Kyrie Irving misses three point step back jump shot
|2:22
|
|Aaron Nesmith offensive foul (Joe Harris draws the foul)
|2:38
|
|+3
|Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|57-37
|2:45
|
|Joe Harris defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Marcus Smart misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:56
|
|Nets 60 second timeout
|2:56
|
|Kevin Durant personal foul (Robert Williams III draws the foul)
|2:59
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|2:59
|
|Kyrie Irving blocks Marcus Smart's two point driving layup
|3:12
|
|Celtics defensive rebound
|3:12
|
|Robert Williams III blocks Kyrie Irving's two point layup
|3:14
|
|Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Green steals)
|3:15
|
|Marcus Smart defensive rebound
|3:21
|
|Robert Williams III blocks Spencer Dinwiddie's two point jump shot
|3:42
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point dunk
|54-37
|3:46
|
|Kyrie Irving turnover (lost ball) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|4:04
|
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point step back jump shot
|4:20
|
|+2
|Jeff Green makes two point dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|54-35
|4:39
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-35
|4:39
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-34
|4:39
|
|DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|4:46
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|4:50
|
|Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|
|+2
|Robert Williams III makes two point layup (Jaylen Brown assists)
|52-33
|5:18
|
|Aaron Nesmith defensive rebound
|5:21
|
|Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot
|5:31
|
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|5:36
|
|Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot
|5:57
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-31
|5:57
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-31
|5:57