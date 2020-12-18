CHI
OKC

4th Quarter
CHI
Bulls
33
OKC
Thunder
13

Time Team Play Score
0:04   Isaiah Roby turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Hutchison steals)  
0:05   Isaiah Roby offensive rebound  
0:07   Frank Jackson misses two point layup  
0:11   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
0:14   TJ Leaf blocks Ryan Arcidiacono's two point layup  
0:17   Bulls 60 second timeout  
0:17 +1 Frank Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 104-103
0:17 +1 Frank Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 104-102
0:17   Luke Kornet shooting foul (Frank Jackson draws the foul)  
0:24 +2 Chandler Hutchison makes two point reverse layup (Zach Norvell Jr. assists) 104-101
0:30   Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (lost ball) (Zach Norvell Jr. steals)  
0:46   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
0:48   Simisola Shittu misses two point putback layup  
0:49   Simisola Shittu offensive rebound  
0:52   Zach Norvell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:59   Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (bad pass) (Chandler Hutchison steals)  
1:13   Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (bad pass) (Aleksej Pokusevski steals)  
1:29   Simisola Shittu defensive rebound  
1:32   Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point step back jump shot  
1:43   Thunder 60 second timeout  
1:43 +2 Simisola Shittu makes two point putback layup 102-101
1:43   Simisola Shittu offensive rebound  
1:47   Chandler Hutchison misses three point jump shot  
1:54   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
1:57   Frank Jackson misses three point jump shot  
2:08 +1 Simisola Shittu makes regular free throw 1 of 1 100-101
2:08   Isaiah Roby shooting foul (Simisola Shittu draws the foul)  
2:08 +2 Simisola Shittu makes two point driving layup (Ryan Arcidiacono assists) 99-101
2:11   Luke Kornet defensive rebound  
2:16   Frank Jackson misses two point jump shot  
2:24   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
2:27   Zach Norvell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:31   Zach Norvell Jr. defensive rebound  
2:34   Isaiah Roby misses three point jump shot  
2:42   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
2:43   Chandler Hutchison misses two point jump shot  
2:57 +3 Aleksej Pokusevski makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Roby assists) 97-101
3:11 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono makes three point step back jump shot 97-98
3:33   Isaiah Roby turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:43   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
3:46   Luke Kornet misses three point jump shot  
4:04   Simisola Shittu defensive rebound  
4:07   TJ Leaf misses three point jump shot  
4:21 +3 Zach Norvell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ryan Arcidiacono assists) 94-98
4:42   Kenrich Williams turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:02   Thunder 60 second timeout  
5:02   TJ Leaf defensive rebound  
5:05   Zach Norvell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Chandler Hutchison offensive rebound  
5:12   Simisola Shittu misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Luke Kornet defensive rebound  
5:27   Isaiah Roby misses two point jump shot  
5:36   TJ Leaf defensive rebound  
5:38   Simisola Shittu misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:38   Isaiah Roby shooting foul (Simisola Shittu draws the foul)  
5:38 +2 Simisola Shittu makes two point layup (Zach Norvell Jr. assists) 91-98
5:37   Simisola Shittu offensive rebound  
5:41   Zach Norvell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:50   Luke Kornet defensive rebound  
5:53   Justin Jackson misses two point floating jump shot  
6:04   Luke Kornet turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:16   Zach Norvell Jr. defensive rebound  
6:19   Frank Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:19 +1 Frank Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 89-98
6:19   Zach Norvell Jr. shooting foul (Frank Jackson draws the foul)  
6:31 +2 Simisola Shittu makes two point layup 89-97
6:33   Simisola Shittu offensive rebound  
6:36   Chandler Hutchison misses two point driving layup  
6:45   Zach Norvell Jr. defensive rebound  
6:49   Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot  
7:02   Kenrich Williams defensive rebound  
7:05   Simisola Shittu misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:05   Bulls offensive rebound  
7:05   Simisola Shittu misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:05   Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Simisola Shittu draws the foul)  
7:19   Justin Jackson misses two point floating jump shot  
7:37 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono makes two point jump shot 87-97
7:57 +3 Isaiah Roby makes three point jump shot (Justin Jackson assists) 85-97
8:10   Simisola Shittu personal foul (Kenrich Williams draws the foul)  
8:22   Patrick Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:22 +1 Patrick Williams makes technical free throw 1 of 1 85-94
8:22   Aleksej Pokusevski technical foul  
8:22   Kenrich Williams shooting foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)  
8:22 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point driving layup 84-94
8:24   Patrick Williams defensive rebound  
8:22   Aleksej Pokusevski misses two point putback layup  
8:23   Aleksej Pokusevski offensive rebound  
8:27   Aleksej Pokusevski misses two point driving layup  
8:31   Justin Jackson offensive rebound  
8:37   Daniel Gafford blocks Justin Jackson's two point driving layup  
8:48   Isaiah Roby defensive goaltending violation  
8:48 +2 Simisola Shittu makes two point floating jump shot 82-94
9:12 +2 Justin Jackson makes two point driving layup (Kenrich Williams assists) 80-94
9:30 +2 Simisola Shittu makes two point floating jump shot (Daniel Gafford assists) 80-92
9:45   Bulls 60 second timeout  
9:45   Kenrich Williams personal foul (Take) (Ryan Arcidiacono draws the foul)  
9:47   Hamidou Diallo turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Arcidiacono steals)  
9:59 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point jump shot 78-92
10:09   Bulls offensive rebound  
10:09   Mike Muscala blocks Chandler Hutchison's three point jump shot  
10:14   Kenrich Williams turnover (bad pass) (Simisola Shittu steals)  
10:18   Kenrich Williams defensive rebound  
10:20   Chandler Hutchison misses two point jump shot  
10:31   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
10:35   Kenrich Williams misses three point jump shot  
11:00 +1 Daniel Gafford makes regular free throw 1 of 1 76-92
11:00   Mike Muscala shooting foul (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)  
11:00 +2 Daniel Gafford makes two point layup (Patrick Williams assists) 75-92
11:19 +2 Mike Muscala makes two point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists) 73-92
11:32 +2 Daniel Gafford makes two point dunk (Simisola Shittu assists) 73-90
11:43   Daniel Gafford defensive rebound  
11:46   Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot  

3rd Quarter
CHI
Bulls
22
OKC
Thunder
26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:09   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
0:14   Mike Muscala misses two point jump shot  
0:24   Aleksej Pokusevski offensive rebound  
0:29   Justin Jackson misses three point jump shot  
0:46 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 71-90
0:46 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 70-90
0:46   Hamidou Diallo personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
1:06 +3 Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Justin Jackson assists) 69-90
1:21 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point driving layup 69-87
1:28   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
1:30   Kenrich Williams misses two point jump shot  
1:57 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point floating jump shot (Daniel Gafford assists) 67-87
2:11 +1 Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 1 of 1 65-87
2:11   Coby White shooting foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)  
2:11 +2 Hamidou Diallo makes two point driving layup 65-86
2:16   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
2:20   Mike Muscala blocks Otto Porter Jr.'s two point driving layup  
2:31   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
2:35   Mike Muscala misses three point jump shot  
2:51   Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds step)  
2:51   Zach LaVine offensive rebound  
2:51   Zach LaVine misses two point driving layup  
3:11 +2 Hamidou Diallo makes two point putback layup 65-84
3:11   Hamidou Diallo offensive rebound  
3:15   Hamidou Diallo misses two point driving layup  
3:24   Kenrich Williams offensive rebound  
3:27   Luguentz Dort misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:27   Thunder offensive rebound  
3:27   Luguentz Dort misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:27   Daniel Gafford shooting foul (Luguentz Dort draws the foul)  
3:36   Otto Porter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kenrich Williams steals)  
3:55 +3 Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Aleksej Pokusevski assists) 65-82
4:10 +1 Daniel Gafford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-79
4:10   Bulls offensive rebound  
4:10   Daniel Gafford misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:10   Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)  
4:30 +2 Mike Muscala makes two point jump shot (Kenrich Williams assists) 64-79
4:39   Thunder 60 second timeout  
4:42 +3 Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 64-77
4:46   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
4:48   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point jump shot  
5:07 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono makes two point driving layup 61-77
5:13   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
5:17   Mike Muscala misses three point jump shot  
5:35 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-77
5:35 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-77
5:35   Al Horford shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
5:45   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
5:47   Al Horford misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:47 +1 Al Horford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-77
5:47   Otto Porter Jr. shooting foul (Al Horford draws the foul)  
5:47   Al Horford offensive rebound  
5:47   Al Horford misses two point layup  
6:05   Lauri Markkanen turnover (bad pass) (Darius Bazley steals)  
6:13   George Hill personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
6:13   Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound  
6:16   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
6:38   Al Horford misses two point jump shot  
6:57 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Zach LaVine assists) 57-76
7:13 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point finger roll layup 55-76
7:29   Luguentz Dort defensive rebound  
7:32   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:37   Coby White defensive rebound  
7:39   Lauri Markkanen blocks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's two point driving layup  
7:45   Al Horford defensive rebound  
7:46   Zach LaVine misses two point jump shot  
7:46   Zach LaVine offensive rebound  
7:49   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
8:02   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
8:13   Bulls 60 second timeout  
8:14 +2 George Hill makes two point floating jump shot 55-74
8:21   Al Horford defensive rebound  
8:23   Coby White misses two point driving layup  
8:41 +3 Luguentz Dort makes three point jump shot (Darius Bazley assists) 55-72
8:56 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point jump shot 55-69
9:03   Luguentz Dort personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
9:10   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
9:13   Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot  
9:23   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
9:25   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
9:30   George Hill personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
9:36   Coby White defensive rebound  
9:37   Darius Bazley misses two point layup  
9:51 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point alley-oop dunk (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 53-69
10:08 +3 Darius Bazley makes three point jump shot (Luguentz Dort assists) 51-69
10:16   Al Horford defensive rebound  
10:18   Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot  
10:37 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point step back jump shot 51-66
10:46   Al Horford defensive rebound  
10:49   Coby White misses three point step back jump shot  
10:58   Coby White defensive rebound  
11:00   Darius Bazley misses two point driving jump shot  
11:13   Luguentz Dort defensive rebound  
11:17   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
11:23   Coby White defensive rebound  
11:25   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
11:44 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 51-64