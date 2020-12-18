CHI
OKC
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:04
|
|Isaiah Roby turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Hutchison steals)
|0:05
|
|Isaiah Roby offensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Frank Jackson misses two point layup
|0:11
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|0:14
|
|TJ Leaf blocks Ryan Arcidiacono's two point layup
|0:17
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|0:17
|
|+1
|Frank Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|104-103
|0:17
|
|+1
|Frank Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|104-102
|0:17
|
|Luke Kornet shooting foul (Frank Jackson draws the foul)
|0:24
|
|+2
|Chandler Hutchison makes two point reverse layup (Zach Norvell Jr. assists)
|104-101
|0:30
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (lost ball) (Zach Norvell Jr. steals)
|0:46
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Simisola Shittu misses two point putback layup
|0:49
|
|Simisola Shittu offensive rebound
|0:52
|
|Zach Norvell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (bad pass) (Chandler Hutchison steals)
|1:13
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (bad pass) (Aleksej Pokusevski steals)
|1:29
|
|Simisola Shittu defensive rebound
|1:32
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point step back jump shot
|1:43
|
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|1:43
|
|+2
|Simisola Shittu makes two point putback layup
|102-101
|1:43
|
|Simisola Shittu offensive rebound
|1:47
|
|Chandler Hutchison misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|1:57
|
|Frank Jackson misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|
|+1
|Simisola Shittu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|100-101
|2:08
|
|Isaiah Roby shooting foul (Simisola Shittu draws the foul)
|2:08
|
|+2
|Simisola Shittu makes two point driving layup (Ryan Arcidiacono assists)
|99-101
|2:11
|
|Luke Kornet defensive rebound
|2:16
|
|Frank Jackson misses two point jump shot
|2:24
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|2:27
|
|Zach Norvell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|
|Zach Norvell Jr. defensive rebound
|2:34
|
|Isaiah Roby misses three point jump shot
|2:42
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Chandler Hutchison misses two point jump shot
|2:57
|
|+3
|Aleksej Pokusevski makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Roby assists)
|97-101
|3:11
|
|+3
|Ryan Arcidiacono makes three point step back jump shot
|97-98
|3:33
|
|Isaiah Roby turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:43
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|3:46
|
|Luke Kornet misses three point jump shot
|4:04
|
|Simisola Shittu defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|TJ Leaf misses three point jump shot
|4:21
|
|+3
|Zach Norvell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ryan Arcidiacono assists)
|94-98
|4:42
|
|Kenrich Williams turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:02
|
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|5:02
|
|TJ Leaf defensive rebound
|5:05
|
|Zach Norvell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:08
|
|Chandler Hutchison offensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Simisola Shittu misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Luke Kornet defensive rebound
|5:27
|
|Isaiah Roby misses two point jump shot
|5:36
|
|TJ Leaf defensive rebound
|5:38
|
|Simisola Shittu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:38
|
|Isaiah Roby shooting foul (Simisola Shittu draws the foul)
|5:38
|
|+2
|Simisola Shittu makes two point layup (Zach Norvell Jr. assists)
|91-98
|5:37
|
|Simisola Shittu offensive rebound
|5:41
|
|Zach Norvell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|
|Luke Kornet defensive rebound
|5:53
|
|Justin Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|6:04
|
|Luke Kornet turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:16
|
|Zach Norvell Jr. defensive rebound
|6:19
|
|Frank Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:19
|
|+1
|Frank Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|89-98
|6:19
|
|Zach Norvell Jr. shooting foul (Frank Jackson draws the foul)
|6:31
|
|+2
|Simisola Shittu makes two point layup
|89-97
|6:33
|
|Simisola Shittu offensive rebound
|6:36
|
|Chandler Hutchison misses two point driving layup
|6:45
|
|Zach Norvell Jr. defensive rebound
|6:49
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|
|Kenrich Williams defensive rebound
|7:05
|
|Simisola Shittu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:05
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|7:05
|
|Simisola Shittu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:05
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Simisola Shittu draws the foul)
|7:19
|
|Justin Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|7:37
|
|+2
|Ryan Arcidiacono makes two point jump shot
|87-97
|7:57
|
|+3
|Isaiah Roby makes three point jump shot (Justin Jackson assists)
|85-97
|8:10
|
|Simisola Shittu personal foul (Kenrich Williams draws the foul)
|8:22
|
|Patrick Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:22
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|85-94
|8:22
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski technical foul
|8:22
|
|Kenrich Williams shooting foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)
|8:22
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point driving layup
|84-94
|8:24
|
|Patrick Williams defensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski misses two point putback layup
|8:23
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski offensive rebound
|8:27
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski misses two point driving layup
|8:31
|
|Justin Jackson offensive rebound
|8:37
|
|Daniel Gafford blocks Justin Jackson's two point driving layup
|8:48
|
|Isaiah Roby defensive goaltending violation
|8:48
|
|+2
|Simisola Shittu makes two point floating jump shot
|82-94
|9:12
|
|+2
|Justin Jackson makes two point driving layup (Kenrich Williams assists)
|80-94
|9:30
|
|+2
|Simisola Shittu makes two point floating jump shot (Daniel Gafford assists)
|80-92
|9:45
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|9:45
|
|Kenrich Williams personal foul (Take) (Ryan Arcidiacono draws the foul)
|9:47
|
|Hamidou Diallo turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Arcidiacono steals)
|9:59
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point jump shot
|78-92
|10:09
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|10:09
|
|Mike Muscala blocks Chandler Hutchison's three point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Kenrich Williams turnover (bad pass) (Simisola Shittu steals)
|10:18
|
|Kenrich Williams defensive rebound
|10:20
|
|Chandler Hutchison misses two point jump shot
|10:31
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|Kenrich Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:00
|
|+1
|Daniel Gafford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|76-92
|11:00
|
|Mike Muscala shooting foul (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)
|11:00
|
|+2
|Daniel Gafford makes two point layup (Patrick Williams assists)
|75-92
|11:19
|
|+2
|Mike Muscala makes two point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists)
|73-92
|11:32
|
|+2
|Daniel Gafford makes two point dunk (Simisola Shittu assists)
|73-90
|11:43
|
|Daniel Gafford defensive rebound
|11:46
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:09
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|0:14
|
|Mike Muscala misses two point jump shot
|0:24
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski offensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Justin Jackson misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|
|+1
|Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-90
|0:46
|
|+1
|Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-90
|0:46
|
|Hamidou Diallo personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|1:06
|
|+3
|Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Justin Jackson assists)
|69-90
|1:21
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point driving layup
|69-87
|1:28
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|1:30
|
|Kenrich Williams misses two point jump shot
|1:57
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point floating jump shot (Daniel Gafford assists)
|67-87
|2:11
|
|+1
|Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|65-87
|2:11
|
|Coby White shooting foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)
|2:11
|
|+2
|Hamidou Diallo makes two point driving layup
|65-86
|2:16
|
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|2:20
|
|Mike Muscala blocks Otto Porter Jr.'s two point driving layup
|2:31
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|2:35
|
|Mike Muscala misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|
|Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds step)
|2:51
|
|Zach LaVine offensive rebound
|2:51
|
|Zach LaVine misses two point driving layup
|3:11
|
|+2
|Hamidou Diallo makes two point putback layup
|65-84
|3:11
|
|Hamidou Diallo offensive rebound
|3:15
|
|Hamidou Diallo misses two point driving layup
|3:24
|
|Kenrich Williams offensive rebound
|3:27
|
|Luguentz Dort misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:27
|
|Thunder offensive rebound
|3:27
|
|Luguentz Dort misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:27
|
|Daniel Gafford shooting foul (Luguentz Dort draws the foul)
|3:36
|
|Otto Porter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kenrich Williams steals)
|3:55
|
|+3
|Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Aleksej Pokusevski assists)
|65-82
|4:10
|
|+1
|Daniel Gafford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-79
|4:10
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|4:10
|
|Daniel Gafford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:10
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)
|4:30
|
|+2
|Mike Muscala makes two point jump shot (Kenrich Williams assists)
|64-79
|4:39
|
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|4:42
|
|+3
|Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Otto Porter Jr. assists)
|64-77
|4:46
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|4:48
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point jump shot
|5:07
|
|+2
|Ryan Arcidiacono makes two point driving layup
|61-77
|5:13
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|5:17
|
|Mike Muscala misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-77
|5:35
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-77
|5:35
|
|Al Horford shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|5:45
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|5:47
|
|Al Horford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:47
|
|+1
|Al Horford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-77
|5:47
|
|Otto Porter Jr. shooting foul (Al Horford draws the foul)
|5:47
|
|Al Horford offensive rebound
|5:47
|
|Al Horford misses two point layup
|6:05
|
|Lauri Markkanen turnover (bad pass) (Darius Bazley steals)
|6:13
|
|George Hill personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|6:13
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|6:16
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|6:38
|
|Al Horford misses two point jump shot
|6:57
|
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Zach LaVine assists)
|57-76
|7:13
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point finger roll layup
|55-76
|7:29
|
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|7:32
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Lauri Markkanen blocks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's two point driving layup
|7:45
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|7:46
|
|Zach LaVine misses two point jump shot
|7:46
|
|Zach LaVine offensive rebound
|7:49
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|8:02
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|8:13
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|8:14
|
|+2
|George Hill makes two point floating jump shot
|55-74
|8:21
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|8:23
|
|Coby White misses two point driving layup
|8:41
|
|+3
|Luguentz Dort makes three point jump shot (Darius Bazley assists)
|55-72
|8:56
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point jump shot
|55-69
|9:03
|
|Luguentz Dort personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|9:10
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot
|9:23
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|9:25
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|
|George Hill personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|9:36
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|9:37
|
|Darius Bazley misses two point layup
|9:51
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point alley-oop dunk (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|53-69
|10:08
|
|+3
|Darius Bazley makes three point jump shot (Luguentz Dort assists)
|51-69
|10:16
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot
|10:37
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point step back jump shot
|51-66
|10:46
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Coby White misses three point step back jump shot
|10:58
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|11:00
|
|Darius Bazley misses two point driving jump shot
|11:13
|
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|11:17
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|11:25
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|51-64