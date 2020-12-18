LAL
PHO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|+3
|Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot
|91-92
|0:07
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|0:09
|
|Cameron Johnson misses two point jump shot
|0:28
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|88-92
|0:28
|
|Damian Jones shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|0:28
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point driving layup (Alex Caruso assists)
|87-92
|0:36
|
|+3
|Cameron Johnson makes three point step back jump shot
|85-92
|0:55
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|1:10
|
|Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|1:12
|
|Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|Anthony Davis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|1:52
|
|+3
|Cameron Johnson makes three point jump shot (Langston Galloway assists)
|85-89
|2:06
|
|+3
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists)
|85-86
|2:13
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|2:17
|
|Jalen Smith misses two point jump shot
|2:20
|
|Cameron Payne offensive rebound
|2:21
|
|Damian Jones misses two point alley-oop dunk
|2:30
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Johnson steals)
|2:37
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|2:39
|
|Cameron Payne misses two point driving layup
|2:56
|
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|2:58
|
|Anthony Davis misses two point layup
|3:07
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|3:15
|
|Cameron Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)
|3:40
|
|+3
|Alex Caruso makes three point jump shot (Anthony Davis assists)
|82-86
|3:47
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Cameron Payne misses two point floating jump shot
|3:59
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|4:02
|
|Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:02
|
|Devin Booker shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|4:02
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot
|79-86
|4:05
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|4:18
|
|LeBron James misses three point step back jump shot
|4:31
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Devin Booker assists)
|77-86
|4:50
|
|LeBron James turnover (offensive foul)
|4:50
|
|LeBron James offensive foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|4:59
|
|Devin Booker turnover (offensive foul)
|4:59
|
|Devin Booker offensive foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|4:59
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|4:59
|
|Anthony Davis blocks Deandre Ayton's two point layup
|5:19
|
|Suns defensive rebound
|5:20
|
|Anthony Davis misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|
|Devin Booker turnover (offensive foul)
|5:32
|
|Devin Booker offensive foul (Charge) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|5:41
|
|+3
|Anthony Davis makes three point step back jump shot
|77-83
|5:54
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|Jae Crowder misses two point turnaround jump shot
|6:12
|
|+3
|Wesley Matthews makes three point jump shot (Anthony Davis assists)
|74-83
|6:24
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|6:27
|
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|
|LeBron James personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|6:33
|
|LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Jevon Carter steals)
|6:58
|
|+3
|Devin Booker makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists)
|71-83
|7:13
|
|Suns 60 second timeout
|7:14
|
|+3
|Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot
|71-80
|7:26
|
|+3
|Jevon Carter makes three point jump shot (Jae Crowder assists)
|68-80
|7:49
|
|+3
|LeBron James makes three point jump shot
|68-77
|8:03
|
|+2
|Jevon Carter makes two point layup (Jae Crowder assists)
|65-77
|8:08
|
|LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Jevon Carter steals)
|8:12
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Deandre Ayton misses two point turnaround jump shot
|8:38
|
|+3
|Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot (Marc Gasol assists)
|65-75
|8:53
|
|Devin Booker turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:02
|
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|9:12
|
|Jae Crowder misses two point putback layup
|9:13
|
|Jae Crowder offensive rebound
|9:17
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point layup (LeBron James assists)
|62-75
|9:33
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|9:54
|
|LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Jae Crowder steals)
|10:06
|
|+3
|Jevon Carter makes three point jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists)
|60-75
|10:09
|
|Marc Gasol personal foul (Deandre Ayton draws the foul)
|10:28
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point turnaround jump shot
|60-72
|10:41
|
|Devin Booker turnover (offensive foul)
|10:41
|
|Devin Booker offensive foul (Charge) (Marc Gasol draws the foul)
|10:44
|
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|10:48
|
|Marc Gasol misses three point jump shot
|10:53
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|10:55
|
|Jevon Carter misses two point driving layup
|11:22
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point floating jump shot
|58-72
|11:46
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists)
|56-72
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists)
|56-69
|0:28
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|0:31
|
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|0:37
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|0:38
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:38
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-69
|0:38
|
|Cameron Payne personal foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|0:44
|
|+2
|Cameron Payne makes two point jump shot
|53-69
|0:55
|
|Cameron Johnson offensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|
|Kyle Kuzma turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:13
|
|Cameron Payne turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Davis steals)
|1:28
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-67
|1:28
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-67
|1:28
|
|Johnathan Motley personal foul (Loose ball) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|1:28
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|1:30
|
|Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|51-67
|1:46
|
|Jump ball. Anthony Davis vs. Deandre Ayton (LeBron James gains possession)
|1:46
|
|Jump ball. Deandre Ayton (LeBron James gains possession)
|1:54
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|2:07
|
|+3
|Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot
|49-67
|2:15
|
|+2
|Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot
|46-67
|2:29
|
|Cameron Payne defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:31
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|2:31
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:31
|
|Cameron Johnson personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|2:44
|
|+3
|Cameron Payne makes three point jump shot (Cameron Johnson assists)
|46-65
|3:00
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|3:03
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:03
|
|Suns 60 second timeout
|3:03
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-62
|3:03
|
|Damian Jones shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|3:12
|
|+3
|Devin Booker makes three point jump shot
|45-62
|3:17
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point driving layup
|45-59
|3:31
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-59
|3:31
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-58
|3:31
|
|Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-57
|3:40
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-57
|3:40
|
|Damian Jones shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|3:47
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Marc Gasol blocks Johnathan Motley's two point driving layup
|4:00
|
|+3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Marc Gasol assists)
|41-57
|4:16
|
|+3
|Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists)
|38-57
|4:30
|
|+1
|Marc Gasol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-54
|4:30
|
|+1
|Marc Gasol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-54
|4:30
|
|Damian Jones shooting foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)
|4:42
|
|Jevon Carter personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|4:56
|
|+2
|Damian Jones makes two point dunk (Mikal Bridges assists)
|36-54
|5:04
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point driving layup (Marc Gasol assists)
|36-52
|5:12
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists)
|34-52
|5:18
|
|Marc Gasol turnover (bad pass) (Jevon Carter steals)
|5:21
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Jae Crowder misses two point step back jump shot
|5:41
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-49
|5:41
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|5:41
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:41
|
|Deandre Ayton shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|5:47
|
|Deandre Ayton turnover (lost ball) (LeBron James steals)
|5:55
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (back court violation)
|5:55
|
|Jump ball. Montrezl Harrell vs. Deandre Ayton (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gains possession)
|5:58
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|5:58
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|Devin Booker misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|5:58
|
|Markieff Morris technical foul
|5:58
|
|LeBron James misses two point putback layup
|5:59
|
|LeBron James offensive rebound
|6:00
|
|LeBron James misses two point layup
|6:14
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker personal foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)
|6:45
|
|+3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|33-49
|6:56
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges makes two point jump shot
|30-49
|7:09
|
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Markieff Morris misses two point hook shot
|7:18
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|30-47
|7:18
|
|Suns technical foul (Defensive three second)
|7:24
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|7:31
|
|Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)
|7:37
|
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point hook shot
|8:01
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point turnaround jump shot
|29-47
|8:18
|
|Wesley Matthews turnover (offensive foul)
|8:18
|
|Wesley Matthews offensive foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)
|8:20
|
|Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot
|8:37
|
|+2
|Markieff Morris makes two point driving layup
|29-45
|8:56
|
|Langston Galloway turnover (offensive foul)
|8:56
|
|Langston Galloway offensive foul (Charge) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|9:13
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup (Markieff Morris assists)
|27-45
|9:28
|
|+1
|Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-45
|9:28
|
|Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)
|9:28
|
|+2
|Jae Crowder makes two point layup (Jevon Carter assists)
|25-44
|9:35
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|9:38
|
|Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot
|9:54
|
|Jae Crowder turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:55
|
|Langston Galloway offensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|
|Alex Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Jae Crowder steals)
|10:15
|
|Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|10:16
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point step back jump shot
|10:28
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point step back jump shot
|25-42
|10:39
|
|Jae Crowder turnover (traveling)
|10:46
|
|Markieff Morris personal foul (Loose ball) (Damian Jones draws the foul)
|10:47
|
|Suns defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|Wesley Matthews misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:47
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|10:47
|
|Wesley Matthews misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:47
|
|Mikal Bridges shooting foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|11:01
|
|+3
|Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists)
|23-42
|11:09
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|11:11
|
|Wesley Matthews misses two point driving layup
|11:19
|
|Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|
|Markieff Morris personal foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)
|11:40
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point layup (Alex Caruso assists)
|23-39
|11:57
|
|Jevon Carter turnover (offensive foul)
|11:57
|
|Jevon Carter offensive foul (Alex Caruso draws the foul)