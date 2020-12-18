LAL
PHO

3rd Quarter
LAL
Lakers
35
PHO
Suns
23

Time Team Play Score
0:00 +3 Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot 91-92
0:07   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
0:09   Cameron Johnson misses two point jump shot  
0:28 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 88-92
0:28   Damian Jones shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
0:28 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point driving layup (Alex Caruso assists) 87-92
0:36 +3 Cameron Johnson makes three point step back jump shot 85-92
0:55   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
0:58   Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot  
1:10   Alex Caruso defensive rebound  
1:12   Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot  
1:19   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
1:23   Anthony Davis misses two point turnaround jump shot  
1:52 +3 Cameron Johnson makes three point jump shot (Langston Galloway assists) 85-89
2:06 +3 Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists) 85-86
2:13   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
2:17   Jalen Smith misses two point jump shot  
2:20   Cameron Payne offensive rebound  
2:21   Damian Jones misses two point alley-oop dunk  
2:30   Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Johnson steals)  
2:37   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
2:39   Cameron Payne misses two point driving layup  
2:56   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
2:58   Anthony Davis misses two point layup  
3:07   Lakers 60 second timeout  
3:15   Cameron Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)  
3:40 +3 Alex Caruso makes three point jump shot (Anthony Davis assists) 82-86
3:47   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound  
3:49   Cameron Payne misses two point floating jump shot  
3:59   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
4:02   Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:02   Devin Booker shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
4:02 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot 79-86
4:05   LeBron James defensive rebound  
4:07   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
4:14   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
4:18   LeBron James misses three point step back jump shot  
4:31 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Devin Booker assists) 77-86
4:50   LeBron James turnover (offensive foul)  
4:50   LeBron James offensive foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
4:59   Devin Booker turnover (offensive foul)  
4:59   Devin Booker offensive foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
4:59   Suns offensive rebound  
4:59   Anthony Davis blocks Deandre Ayton's two point layup  
5:19   Suns defensive rebound  
5:20   Anthony Davis misses three point jump shot  
5:32   Devin Booker turnover (offensive foul)  
5:32   Devin Booker offensive foul (Charge) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
5:41 +3 Anthony Davis makes three point step back jump shot 77-83
5:54   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
5:58   Jae Crowder misses two point turnaround jump shot  
6:12 +3 Wesley Matthews makes three point jump shot (Anthony Davis assists) 74-83
6:24   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
6:27   Devin Booker misses three point jump shot  
6:33   LeBron James personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
6:33   LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Jevon Carter steals)  
6:58 +3 Devin Booker makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists) 71-83
7:13   Suns 60 second timeout  
7:14 +3 Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot 71-80
7:26 +3 Jevon Carter makes three point jump shot (Jae Crowder assists) 68-80
7:49 +3 LeBron James makes three point jump shot 68-77
8:03 +2 Jevon Carter makes two point layup (Jae Crowder assists) 65-77
8:08   LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Jevon Carter steals)  
8:12   LeBron James defensive rebound  
8:14   Deandre Ayton misses two point turnaround jump shot  
8:38 +3 Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot (Marc Gasol assists) 65-75
8:53   Devin Booker turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:02   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
9:04   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
9:12   Jae Crowder misses two point putback layup  
9:13   Jae Crowder offensive rebound  
9:17   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
9:31 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point layup (LeBron James assists) 62-75
9:33   LeBron James defensive rebound  
9:36   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
9:54   LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Jae Crowder steals)  
10:06 +3 Jevon Carter makes three point jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists) 60-75
10:09   Marc Gasol personal foul (Deandre Ayton draws the foul)  
10:28 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point turnaround jump shot 60-72
10:41   Devin Booker turnover (offensive foul)  
10:41   Devin Booker offensive foul (Charge) (Marc Gasol draws the foul)  
10:44   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
10:48   Marc Gasol misses three point jump shot  
10:53   LeBron James defensive rebound  
10:55   Jevon Carter misses two point driving layup  
11:22 +2 LeBron James makes two point floating jump shot 58-72
11:46 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists) 56-72
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL
Lakers
35
PHO
Suns
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Suns offensive rebound  
0:00   Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot  
0:11 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists) 56-69
0:28   LeBron James defensive rebound  
0:31   Devin Booker misses three point jump shot  
0:37   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
0:38   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:38 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-69
0:38   Cameron Payne personal foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)  
0:44 +2 Cameron Payne makes two point jump shot 53-69
0:55   Cameron Johnson offensive rebound  
0:58   Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot  
1:08   Kyle Kuzma turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:13   Cameron Payne turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Davis steals)  
1:28 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-67
1:28 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-67
1:28   Johnathan Motley personal foul (Loose ball) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
1:28   Lakers defensive rebound  
1:30   Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot  
1:44 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (LeBron James assists) 51-67
1:46   Jump ball. Anthony Davis vs. Deandre Ayton (LeBron James gains possession)  
1:46   Jump ball. Deandre Ayton (LeBron James gains possession)  
1:54   Lakers 60 second timeout  
2:07 +3 Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot 49-67
2:15 +2 Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot 46-67
2:29   Cameron Payne defensive rebound  
2:31   LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:31   Lakers offensive rebound  
2:31   LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:31   Cameron Johnson personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
2:44 +3 Cameron Payne makes three point jump shot (Cameron Johnson assists) 46-65
3:00   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
3:03   LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:03   Suns 60 second timeout  
3:03 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-62
3:03   Damian Jones shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
3:12 +3 Devin Booker makes three point jump shot 45-62
3:17 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point driving layup 45-59
3:31 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-59
3:31 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-58
3:31   Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
3:40 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-57
3:40 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-57
3:40   Damian Jones shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
3:47   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
3:49   Marc Gasol blocks Johnathan Motley's two point driving layup  
4:00 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Marc Gasol assists) 41-57
4:16 +3 Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists) 38-57
4:30 +1 Marc Gasol makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-54
4:30 +1 Marc Gasol makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-54
4:30   Damian Jones shooting foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)  
4:42   Jevon Carter personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
4:56 +2 Damian Jones makes two point dunk (Mikal Bridges assists) 36-54
5:04 +2 LeBron James makes two point driving layup (Marc Gasol assists) 36-52
5:12 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists) 34-52
5:18   Marc Gasol turnover (bad pass) (Jevon Carter steals)  
5:21   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
5:23   Jae Crowder misses two point step back jump shot  
5:41 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-49
5:41   Lakers offensive rebound  
5:41   LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:41   Deandre Ayton shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
5:47   Deandre Ayton turnover (lost ball) (LeBron James steals)  
5:55   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (back court violation)  
5:55   Jump ball. Montrezl Harrell vs. Deandre Ayton (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gains possession)  
5:58   Lakers offensive rebound  
5:58   Lakers defensive rebound  
5:58   Devin Booker misses technical free throw 1 of 1  
5:58   Markieff Morris technical foul  
5:58   LeBron James misses two point putback layup  
5:59   LeBron James offensive rebound  
6:00   LeBron James misses two point layup  
6:14   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
6:25   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
6:38   Talen Horton-Tucker personal foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)  
6:45 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists) 33-49
6:56 +2 Mikal Bridges makes two point jump shot 30-49
7:09   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
7:11   Markieff Morris misses two point hook shot  
7:18 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes technical free throw 1 of 1 30-47
7:18   Suns technical foul (Defensive three second)  
7:24   Lakers 60 second timeout  
7:31   Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)  
7:37   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
7:39   Montrezl Harrell misses two point hook shot  
8:01 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point turnaround jump shot 29-47
8:18   Wesley Matthews turnover (offensive foul)  
8:18   Wesley Matthews offensive foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)  
8:20   Wesley Matthews defensive rebound  
8:22   Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot  
8:37 +2 Markieff Morris makes two point driving layup 29-45
8:56   Langston Galloway turnover (offensive foul)  
8:56   Langston Galloway offensive foul (Charge) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
9:13 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup (Markieff Morris assists) 27-45
9:28 +1 Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-45
9:28   Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)  
9:28 +2 Jae Crowder makes two point layup (Jevon Carter assists) 25-44
9:35   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
9:38   Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot  
9:54   Jae Crowder turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:55   Langston Galloway offensive rebound  
10:01   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
10:10   Alex Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Jae Crowder steals)  
10:15   Markieff Morris defensive rebound  
10:16   Jae Crowder misses three point step back jump shot  
10:28 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point step back jump shot 25-42
10:39   Jae Crowder turnover (traveling)  
10:46   Markieff Morris personal foul (Loose ball) (Damian Jones draws the foul)  
10:47   Suns defensive rebound  
10:47   Wesley Matthews misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:47   Lakers offensive rebound  
10:47   Wesley Matthews misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:47   Mikal Bridges shooting foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
11:01 +3 Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists) 23-42
11:09   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
11:11   Wesley Matthews misses two point driving layup  
11:19   Wesley Matthews defensive rebound  
11:22   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
11:29   Markieff Morris personal foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)  
11:40 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point layup (Alex Caruso assists) 23-39
11:57   Jevon Carter turnover (offensive foul)  
11:57   Jevon Carter offensive foul (Alex Caruso draws the foul)  