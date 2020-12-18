MIA
TOR

1st Quarter
MIA
Heat
23
TOR
Raptors
23

Time Team Play Score
0:19   Raptors offensive rebound  
0:19   Norman Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:19   Max Strus shooting foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)  
0:30   Raptors defensive rebound  
0:31   Chris Boucher blocks Precious Achiuwa's two point driving layup  
0:43 +1 Kyle Lowry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-23
0:43 +1 Kyle Lowry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-22
0:43   Precious Achiuwa shooting foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)  
0:49   Precious Achiuwa personal foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)  
0:49   Raptors offensive rebound  
0:52   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
1:04 +1 Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-21
1:04 +1 Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-21
1:04   Norman Powell shooting foul (Precious Achiuwa draws the foul)  
1:14   Heat defensive rebound  
1:16   Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot  
1:30 +3 Max Strus makes three point jump shot (Precious Achiuwa assists) 21-21
1:41 +2 Norman Powell makes two point driving layup (Matt Thomas assists) 18-21
1:45   Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Matt Thomas steals)  
1:51   OG Anunoby turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:57 +1 Goran Dragic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-19
1:57 +1 Goran Dragic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-19
1:57   Matt Thomas shooting foul (Goran Dragic draws the foul)  
2:15 +3 Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 16-19
2:34 +3 KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Goran Dragic assists) 16-16
2:46   Heat offensive rebound  
2:49   KZ Okpala misses three point jump shot  
3:00   Matt Thomas personal foul (Andre Iguodala draws the foul)  
3:12 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point jump shot 13-16
3:23 +2 KZ Okpala makes two point driving layup 13-14
3:42   KZ Okpala defensive rebound  
3:45   Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot  
4:00 +3 KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Andre Iguodala assists) 11-14
4:13 +3 Matt Thomas makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 8-14
4:19   Andre Iguodala personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)  
4:32   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
4:36   Bam Adebayo misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
4:53   Heat 60 second timeout  
4:53   Aron Baynes personal foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)  
4:53   Pascal Siakam turnover (bad pass) (KZ Okpala steals)  
4:59   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
5:01   KZ Okpala misses two point driving layup  
5:08   Duncan Robinson defensive rebound  
5:10   Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
5:19   Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot  
5:31   Duncan Robinson defensive rebound  
5:33   Pascal Siakam misses two point floating jump shot  
5:42   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
5:46   Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot  
6:05 +3 OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 8-11
6:19   Tyler Herro turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
6:22   Tyler Herro defensive rebound  
6:26   OG Anunoby misses three point step back jump shot  
6:38   Raptors 60 second timeout  
6:38   Maurice Harkless personal foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)  
6:42   Bam Adebayo turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lowry steals)  
6:54   Duncan Robinson defensive rebound  
6:57   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
7:02   KZ Okpala personal foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)  
7:07 +2 Tyler Herro makes two point finger roll layup 8-8
7:21 +3 Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 6-8
7:26   Duncan Robinson turnover (bad pass) (OG Anunoby steals)  
7:34   Pascal Siakam personal foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)  
7:44   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
7:47   Pascal Siakam misses two point turnaround jump shot  
7:59   Tyler Herro turnover (back court violation)  
8:12   Kyle Lowry personal foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)  
8:14   Fred VanVleet turnover (bad pass) (Maurice Harkless steals)  
8:25   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
8:26   Tyler Herro misses two point floating jump shot  
8:39   Duncan Robinson defensive rebound  
8:43   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
8:46   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
8:48   KZ Okpala misses three point jump shot  
8:58   Fred VanVleet turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
9:09   KZ Okpala turnover (lost ball) (Pascal Siakam steals)  
9:18   Maurice Harkless defensive rebound  
9:21   Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot  
9:23   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
9:27   Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot  
9:44 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists) 6-5
10:07 +3 Tyler Herro makes three point jump shot (Maurice Harkless assists) 6-3
10:18   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
10:23   Pascal Siakam misses two point step back jump shot  
10:32 +3 KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists) 3-3
10:46 +3 Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (OG Anunoby assists) 0-3
10:56   Duncan Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Aron Baynes steals)  
11:27   Aron Baynes turnover (3-second violation)  
11:23   Fred VanVleet defensive rebound  
11:27   Bam Adebayo misses two point turnaround jump shot  
11:40   Maurice Harkless defensive rebound  
11:44   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
12:00   Bam Adebayo vs. Aron Baynes (Pascal Siakam gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 23 23
Field Goals 7-17 (41.2%) 8-20 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 5-10 (50.0%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 12 11
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 10 8
Team 2 3
Assists 5 7
Steals 2 5
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 6 6
Technicals 0 0
K. Okpala SF 4
11 PTS, 1 REB
F. VanVleet SG 23
4 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 0-1 23---23
home team logo Raptors 2-0 23---23
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 0-1 92.0 PPG 35.0 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Raptors 2-0 111.5 PPG 41.5 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
K. Okpala SF 3.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.0 APG 50.0 FG%
K. Lowry PG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
K. Okpala SF 11 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
K. Lowry PG 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
41.2 FG% 40.0
50.0 3PT FG% 35.7
100.0 FT% 66.7
Heat
Starters
M. Strus
G. Dragic
P. Achiuwa
K. Olynyk
A. Iguodala
On Bench
J. Butler
A. Bradley
M. Leonard
K. Nunn
B. Johnson
G. Vincent
C. Silva
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Vincent - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 10 5 7/17 5/10 4/4 6 13 2 0 7 0 10 +12 12
Raptors
Starters
K. Lowry
M. Thomas
O. Anunoby
N. Powell
C. Boucher
On Bench
A. Len
D. Bembry
S. Johnson
Y. Watanabe
P. McCaw
H. Ellenson
T. Davis
M. Miller
D. Hernandez
M. Flynn
J. Harris
A. Johnson
O. Brissett
P. Watson Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Watson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 8 7 8/20 5/14 2/3 6 28 5 1 5 0 8 -5 23
