0:19
Raptors offensive rebound
0:19
Norman Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:19
Max Strus shooting foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)
0:30
Raptors defensive rebound
0:31
Chris Boucher blocks Precious Achiuwa's two point driving layup
0:43
+1
Kyle Lowry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-23
0:43
+1
Kyle Lowry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-22
0:43
Precious Achiuwa shooting foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)
0:49
Precious Achiuwa personal foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)
0:49
Raptors offensive rebound
0:52
Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
1:04
+1
Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-21
1:04
+1
Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-21
1:04
Norman Powell shooting foul (Precious Achiuwa draws the foul)
1:14
Heat defensive rebound
1:16
Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot
1:30
+3
Max Strus makes three point jump shot (Precious Achiuwa assists)
21-21
1:41
+2
Norman Powell makes two point driving layup (Matt Thomas assists)
18-21
1:45
Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Matt Thomas steals)
1:51
OG Anunoby turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
1:57
+1
Goran Dragic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-19
1:57
+1
Goran Dragic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-19
1:57
Matt Thomas shooting foul (Goran Dragic draws the foul)
2:15
+3
Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
16-19
2:34
+3
KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Goran Dragic assists)
16-16
2:46
Heat offensive rebound
2:49
KZ Okpala misses three point jump shot
3:00
Matt Thomas personal foul (Andre Iguodala draws the foul)
3:12
+2
Fred VanVleet makes two point jump shot
13-16
3:23
+2
KZ Okpala makes two point driving layup
13-14
3:42
KZ Okpala defensive rebound
3:45
Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot
4:00
+3
KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Andre Iguodala assists)
11-14
4:13
+3
Matt Thomas makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
8-14
4:19
Andre Iguodala personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
4:32
Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
4:36
Bam Adebayo misses two point fadeaway jump shot
4:53
Heat 60 second timeout
4:53
Aron Baynes personal foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)
4:53
Pascal Siakam turnover (bad pass) (KZ Okpala steals)
4:59
Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
5:01
KZ Okpala misses two point driving layup
5:08
Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
5:10
Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot
5:17
Aron Baynes defensive rebound
5:19
Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot
5:31
Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
5:33
Pascal Siakam misses two point floating jump shot
5:42
Aron Baynes defensive rebound
5:46
Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
6:05
+3
OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
8-11
6:19
Tyler Herro turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
6:22
Tyler Herro defensive rebound
6:26
OG Anunoby misses three point step back jump shot
6:38
Raptors 60 second timeout
6:38
Maurice Harkless personal foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)
6:42
Bam Adebayo turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lowry steals)
6:54
Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
6:57
Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
7:02
KZ Okpala personal foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)
7:07
+2
Tyler Herro makes two point finger roll layup
8-8
7:21
+3
Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
6-8
7:26
Duncan Robinson turnover (bad pass) (OG Anunoby steals)
7:34
Pascal Siakam personal foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)
7:44
Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
7:47
Pascal Siakam misses two point turnaround jump shot
7:59
Tyler Herro turnover (back court violation)
8:12
Kyle Lowry personal foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)
8:14
Fred VanVleet turnover (bad pass) (Maurice Harkless steals)
8:25
Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
8:26
Tyler Herro misses two point floating jump shot
8:39
Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
8:43
Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
8:46
Aron Baynes defensive rebound
8:48
KZ Okpala misses three point jump shot
8:58
Fred VanVleet turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
9:09
KZ Okpala turnover (lost ball) (Pascal Siakam steals)
9:18
Maurice Harkless defensive rebound
9:21
Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot
9:23
Aron Baynes defensive rebound
9:27
Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot
9:44
+2
Fred VanVleet makes two point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
6-5
10:07
+3
Tyler Herro makes three point jump shot (Maurice Harkless assists)
6-3
10:18
Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
10:23
Pascal Siakam misses two point step back jump shot
10:32
+3
KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
3-3
10:46
+3
Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (OG Anunoby assists)
0-3
10:56
Duncan Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Aron Baynes steals)
11:27
Aron Baynes turnover (3-second violation)
11:23
Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
11:27
Bam Adebayo misses two point turnaround jump shot
11:40
Maurice Harkless defensive rebound
11:44
Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
12:00
Bam Adebayo vs. Aron Baynes (Pascal Siakam gains possession)
