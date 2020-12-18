MIL
|10:18
|+1
|Pat Connaughton makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|95-104
|10:18
|+1
|Pat Connaughton makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|94-104
|10:18
|+1
|Pat Connaughton makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|93-104
|10:18
|Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Pat Connaughton draws the foul)
|10:22
|Jaxson Hayes personal foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)
|10:29
|+2
|Nicolo Melli makes two point driving layup (Brandon Ingram assists)
|92-104
|10:53
|+2
|Torrey Craig makes two point jump shot (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|92-102
|11:04
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|11:04
|
|+2
|Nicolo Melli makes two point layup (Eric Bledsoe assists)
|90-102
|11:08
|Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound
|11:10
|
|Jaxson Hayes blocks Bryn Forbes's two point floating jump shot
|11:27
|+2
|Jaxson Hayes makes two point alley-oop dunk (Brandon Ingram assists)
|90-100
|11:45
|
|JJ Redick defensive rebound
|11:49
|
|Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Bucks offensive rebound
|0:01
|Jaylen Adams misses three point jump shot
|0:17
|+2
|Eric Bledsoe makes two point driving layup
|90-98
|0:24
|Nicolo Melli offensive rebound
|0:28
|
|Eric Bledsoe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:28
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|0:28
|+1
|Eric Bledsoe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|90-96
|0:28
|Jaylen Adams shooting foul (Eric Bledsoe draws the foul)
|0:34
|+3
|Bryn Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Adams assists)
|90-95
|0:45
|+2
|Jaxson Hayes makes two point layup (Eric Bledsoe assists)
|87-95
|0:46
|Eric Bledsoe offensive rebound
|0:51
|Eric Bledsoe misses two point jump shot
|1:00
|Jaylen Adams turnover (out of bounds step)
|1:03
|+1
|Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|87-93
|1:03
|+1
|Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|87-92
|1:03
|Pat Connaughton shooting foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)
|1:22
|+2
|Pat Connaughton makes two point driving layup
|87-91
|1:26
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|1:35
|JJ Redick misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|Nicolo Melli defensive rebound
|1:39
|Pat Connaughton misses two point floating jump shot
|2:08
|+3
|Eric Bledsoe makes three point jump shot
|85-91
|2:18
|Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound
|2:21
|Bryn Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:21
|+1
|Bryn Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|85-88
|2:21
|Nicolo Melli shooting foul (Bryn Forbes draws the foul)
|2:33
|+1
|Eric Bledsoe makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|84-88
|2:33
|D.J. Wilson shooting foul (Eric Bledsoe draws the foul)
|2:33
|+2
|Eric Bledsoe makes two point driving layup
|84-87
|2:42
|Pat Connaughton turnover (offensive foul)
|2:42
|Pat Connaughton offensive foul (Off the ball) (JJ Redick draws the foul)
|2:50
|+2
|JJ Redick makes two point driving layup
|84-85
|2:54
|Sindarius Thornwell offensive rebound
|2:59
|Nicolo Melli misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|3:11
|JJ Redick misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound
|3:24
|Jrue Holiday misses two point step back jump shot
|3:40
|+3
|JJ Redick makes three point jump shot (Lonzo Ball assists)
|84-83
|3:57
|+1
|Jrue Holiday makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-80
|3:57
|+1
|Jrue Holiday makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|83-80
|3:57
|Lonzo Ball personal foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)
|4:04
|+1
|JJ Redick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-80
|4:04
|+1
|JJ Redick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-79
|4:04
|Jrue Holiday shooting foul (JJ Redick draws the foul)
|4:18
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-78
|4:18
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-78
|4:18
|Lonzo Ball personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|4:28
|+1
|Lonzo Ball makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|80-78
|4:28
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|4:28
|Lonzo Ball misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|4:28
|+1
|Lonzo Ball makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|80-77
|4:28
|Bryn Forbes shooting foul (Lonzo Ball draws the foul)
|4:30
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|4:32
|Sindarius Thornwell misses three point jump shot
|4:42
|+2
|Jrue Holiday makes two point jump shot
|80-76
|4:56
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|4:59
|Steven Adams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:59
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|4:59
|Steven Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:59
|Bobby Portis personal foul (Loose ball) (Steven Adams draws the foul)
|4:59
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|4:59
|Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:59
|Brook Lopez shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|4:59
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point layup (Lonzo Ball assists)
|78-76
|5:10
|Sindarius Thornwell defensive rebound
|5:15
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|Lonzo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Bryn Forbes steals)
|5:24
|Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|5:27
|Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|+2
|JJ Redick makes two point jump shot (Lonzo Ball assists)
|78-74
|5:52
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo makes two point layup
|78-72
|5:56
|Steven Adams turnover (bad pass) (Donte DiVincenzo steals)
|6:10
|Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|6:13
|Khris Middleton misses two point jump shot
|6:28
|Pelicans turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:36
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|6:38
|Sindarius Thornwell misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-72
|6:53
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-72
|6:53
|Sindarius Thornwell shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|6:58
|Bucks offensive rebound
|6:58
|Eric Bledsoe blocks Jrue Holiday's two point driving layup
|7:07
|+2
|Lonzo Ball makes two point jump shot (Steven Adams assists)
|74-72
|7:19
|Pelicans 60 second timeout
|7:25
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo makes two point reverse layup (Bobby Portis assists)
|74-70
|7:36
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-70
|7:36
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-69
|7:36
|Brook Lopez shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|7:53
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot
|72-67
|8:04
|+2
|Steven Adams makes two point putback layup
|69-67
|8:04
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|8:12
|Eric Bledsoe misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|8:24
|Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:24
|Donte DiVincenzo shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|8:24
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point finger roll layup
|69-66
|8:32
|+1
|Jrue Holiday makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|69-63
|8:32
|Josh Hart shooting foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)
|8:32
|+2
|Jrue Holiday makes two point layup (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|68-63
|8:40
|+3
|Lonzo Ball makes three point jump shot (Zion Williamson assists)
|66-64
|9:03
|Khris Middleton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:03
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|9:03
|Josh Hart personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|9:15
|Josh Hart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:19
|Khris Middleton turnover (bad pass) (Lonzo Ball steals)
|9:31
|+2
|Steven Adams makes two point hook shot
|66-61
|9:55
|+1
|Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-59
|9:55
|+1
|Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-59
|9:55
|Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Bobby Portis draws the foul)
|9:55
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|9:59
|Zion Williamson misses two point layup
|10:16
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point step back jump shot
|64-59
|10:28
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|10:31
|Eric Bledsoe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:31
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|10:31
|Eric Bledsoe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:31
|Jrue Holiday shooting foul (Eric Bledsoe draws the foul)
|10:48
|Bobby Portis turnover (offensive foul)
|10:48
|Bobby Portis offensive foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|10:58
|Zion Williamson turnover (offensive foul)
|10:58
|Zion Williamson offensive foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)
|11:09
|+1
|Jrue Holiday makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-59
|11:09
|+1
|Jrue Holiday makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-59
|11:09
|Lonzo Ball shooting foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)
|11:12
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|11:14
|Brandon Ingram misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot (Brook Lopez assists)
|60-59
|11:49
|Lonzo Ball turnover (traveling)
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot
|57-59
|0:15
|+2
|JJ Redick makes two point floating jump shot
|55-59
|0:27
|+3
|Jrue Holiday makes three point jump shot
|55-57
|0:29
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|0:30
|Steven Adams misses two point putback layup
|0:30
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|0:35
|Steven Adams misses two point layup
|0:55
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|52-57
|0:55
|Josh Hart shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|0:55
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point driving layup
|51-57
|1:03
|+2
|Eric Bledsoe makes two point jump shot
|49-57
|1:10
|Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound
|1:15
|Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|1:34
|JJ Redick misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:34
|+1
|JJ Redick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-55
|1:34
|Bobby Portis personal foul (JJ Redick draws the foul)
|1:34
|Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (JJ Redick steals)
|1:39
|Brandon Ingram personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|1:41
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|1:44
|Zion Williamson misses three point jump shot
|1:56
|+3
|Sam Merrill makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|49-54
|1:58
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|2:03
|Jrue Holiday blocks Josh Hart's two point layup
|2:06
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|2:10
|Steven Adams blocks Thanasis Antetokounmpo's two point dunk
|2:26
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point putback dunk
|46-54
|2:26
|Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|2:30
|Zion Williamson misses two point jump shot
|2:47
|Khris Middleton personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|2:58
|+3
|Sam Merrill makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|46-52
|3:09
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-52
|3:09
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-51
|3:09
|Sam Merrill shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|3:14
|Pelicans 60 second timeout
|3:14
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|3:23
|Eric Bledsoe misses two point floating jump shot
|3:38
|Jrue Holiday turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:41
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|3:43
|Steven Adams misses two point hook shot
|4:11
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot
|43-50
|4:31
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|4:34
|Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot
|4:57
|Khris Middleton turnover (offensive foul)
|4:57
|Khris Middleton offensive foul (Josh Hart draws the foul)
|5:06
|Eric Bledsoe turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|5:17
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point alley-oop layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|40-50
|5:20
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|5:24
|Brandon Ingram misses two point driving layup
|5:39
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-50
|5:39
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-50
|5:39
|Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|5:53
|+3
|JJ Redick makes three point jump shot (Nicolo Melli assists)
|36-50
|5:55
|Nicolo Melli defensive rebound
|6:02
|Lonzo Ball blocks Khris Middleton's two point turnaround jump shot
|6:11
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|6:15
|Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|6:32
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-47
|6:32
|Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|6:32
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point driving layup
|35-47
|6:35
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|6:38
|Nicolo Melli misses three point jump shot
|6:51
|+2
|D.J. Wilson makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|33-47
|7:10
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|7:13
|Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|7:29
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|31-47
|7:42
|Jaxson Hayes turnover (traveling)
|7:56
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|29-47
|8:04
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|8:07
|Jaxson Hayes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:07
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|8:07
|Jaxson Hayes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:07
|D.J. Wilson shooting foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)
|8:11
|Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Jaxson Hayes steals)
|8:25
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|8:26
|+2
|Lonzo Ball makes two point jump shot
|27-47
|8:34
|Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|8:37
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot