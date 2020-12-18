MIL
NO

4th Quarter
MIL
Bucks
5
NO
Pelicans
6

Time Team Play Score
10:18 +1 Pat Connaughton makes regular free throw 3 of 3 95-104
10:18 +1 Pat Connaughton makes regular free throw 2 of 3 94-104
10:18 +1 Pat Connaughton makes regular free throw 1 of 3 93-104
10:18   Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Pat Connaughton draws the foul)  
10:22   Jaxson Hayes personal foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)  
10:29 +2 Nicolo Melli makes two point driving layup (Brandon Ingram assists) 92-104
10:53 +2 Torrey Craig makes two point jump shot (Donte DiVincenzo assists) 92-102
11:04   Bucks 60 second timeout  
11:04 +2 Nicolo Melli makes two point layup (Eric Bledsoe assists) 90-102
11:08   Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound  
11:10   Jaxson Hayes blocks Bryn Forbes's two point floating jump shot  
11:27 +2 Jaxson Hayes makes two point alley-oop dunk (Brandon Ingram assists) 90-100
11:45   JJ Redick defensive rebound  
11:49   Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot  

3rd Quarter
MIL
Bucks
33
NO
Pelicans
39

Time Team Play Score
0:01   Bucks offensive rebound  
0:01   Jaylen Adams misses three point jump shot  
0:17 +2 Eric Bledsoe makes two point driving layup 90-98
0:24   Nicolo Melli offensive rebound  
0:28   Eric Bledsoe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:28   Bucks 60 second timeout  
0:28 +1 Eric Bledsoe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 90-96
0:28   Jaylen Adams shooting foul (Eric Bledsoe draws the foul)  
0:34 +3 Bryn Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Adams assists) 90-95
0:45 +2 Jaxson Hayes makes two point layup (Eric Bledsoe assists) 87-95
0:46   Eric Bledsoe offensive rebound  
0:51   Eric Bledsoe misses two point jump shot  
1:00   Jaylen Adams turnover (out of bounds step)  
1:03 +1 Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 87-93
1:03 +1 Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 87-92
1:03   Pat Connaughton shooting foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)  
1:22 +2 Pat Connaughton makes two point driving layup 87-91
1:26   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
1:35   JJ Redick misses three point jump shot  
1:37   Nicolo Melli defensive rebound  
1:39   Pat Connaughton misses two point floating jump shot  
2:08 +3 Eric Bledsoe makes three point jump shot 85-91
2:18   Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound  
2:21   Bryn Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:21 +1 Bryn Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 85-88
2:21   Nicolo Melli shooting foul (Bryn Forbes draws the foul)  
2:33 +1 Eric Bledsoe makes regular free throw 1 of 1 84-88
2:33   D.J. Wilson shooting foul (Eric Bledsoe draws the foul)  
2:33 +2 Eric Bledsoe makes two point driving layup 84-87
2:42   Pat Connaughton turnover (offensive foul)  
2:42   Pat Connaughton offensive foul (Off the ball) (JJ Redick draws the foul)  
2:50 +2 JJ Redick makes two point driving layup 84-85
2:54   Sindarius Thornwell offensive rebound  
2:59   Nicolo Melli misses three point jump shot  
3:09   Pelicans offensive rebound  
3:11   JJ Redick misses three point jump shot  
3:22   Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound  
3:24   Jrue Holiday misses two point step back jump shot  
3:40 +3 JJ Redick makes three point jump shot (Lonzo Ball assists) 84-83
3:57 +1 Jrue Holiday makes regular free throw 2 of 2 84-80
3:57 +1 Jrue Holiday makes regular free throw 1 of 2 83-80
3:57   Lonzo Ball personal foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)  
4:04 +1 JJ Redick makes regular free throw 2 of 2 82-80
4:04 +1 JJ Redick makes regular free throw 1 of 2 82-79
4:04   Jrue Holiday shooting foul (JJ Redick draws the foul)  
4:18 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 82-78
4:18 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 81-78
4:18   Lonzo Ball personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
4:28 +1 Lonzo Ball makes regular free throw 3 of 3 80-78
4:28   Pelicans offensive rebound  
4:28   Lonzo Ball misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
4:28 +1 Lonzo Ball makes regular free throw 1 of 3 80-77
4:28   Bryn Forbes shooting foul (Lonzo Ball draws the foul)  
4:30   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
4:32   Sindarius Thornwell misses three point jump shot  
4:42 +2 Jrue Holiday makes two point jump shot 80-76
4:56   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
4:59   Steven Adams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:59   Pelicans offensive rebound  
4:59   Steven Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:59   Bobby Portis personal foul (Loose ball) (Steven Adams draws the foul)  
4:59   Pelicans offensive rebound  
4:59   Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:59   Brook Lopez shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
4:59 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point layup (Lonzo Ball assists) 78-76
5:10   Sindarius Thornwell defensive rebound  
5:15   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
5:20   Lonzo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Bryn Forbes steals)  
5:24   Lonzo Ball defensive rebound  
5:27   Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot  
5:38 +2 JJ Redick makes two point jump shot (Lonzo Ball assists) 78-74
5:52 +2 Donte DiVincenzo makes two point layup 78-72
5:56   Steven Adams turnover (bad pass) (Donte DiVincenzo steals)  
6:10   Zion Williamson defensive rebound  
6:13   Khris Middleton misses two point jump shot  
6:28   Pelicans turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:36   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
6:38   Sindarius Thornwell misses three point jump shot  
6:53 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 76-72
6:53 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 75-72
6:53   Sindarius Thornwell shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
6:58   Bucks offensive rebound  
6:58   Eric Bledsoe blocks Jrue Holiday's two point driving layup  
7:07 +2 Lonzo Ball makes two point jump shot (Steven Adams assists) 74-72
7:19   Pelicans 60 second timeout  
7:25 +2 Donte DiVincenzo makes two point reverse layup (Bobby Portis assists) 74-70
7:36 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 72-70
7:36 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-69
7:36   Brook Lopez shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
7:53 +3 Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot 72-67
8:04 +2 Steven Adams makes two point putback layup 69-67
8:04   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
8:12   Eric Bledsoe misses three point jump shot  
8:14   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
8:24   Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:24   Donte DiVincenzo shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
8:24 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point finger roll layup 69-66
8:32 +1 Jrue Holiday makes regular free throw 1 of 1 69-63
8:32   Josh Hart shooting foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)  
8:32 +2 Jrue Holiday makes two point layup (Donte DiVincenzo assists) 68-63
8:40 +3 Lonzo Ball makes three point jump shot (Zion Williamson assists) 66-64
9:03   Khris Middleton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:03   Bucks 60 second timeout  
9:03   Josh Hart personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
9:15   Josh Hart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:19   Khris Middleton turnover (bad pass) (Lonzo Ball steals)  
9:31 +2 Steven Adams makes two point hook shot 66-61
9:55 +1 Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-59
9:55 +1 Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 65-59
9:55   Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Bobby Portis draws the foul)  
9:55   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
9:59   Zion Williamson misses two point layup  
10:16 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point step back jump shot 64-59
10:28   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
10:31   Eric Bledsoe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:31   Pelicans offensive rebound  
10:31   Eric Bledsoe misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:31   Jrue Holiday shooting foul (Eric Bledsoe draws the foul)  
10:48   Bobby Portis turnover (offensive foul)  
10:48   Bobby Portis offensive foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
10:58   Zion Williamson turnover (offensive foul)  
10:58   Zion Williamson offensive foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)  
11:09 +1 Jrue Holiday makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-59
11:09 +1 Jrue Holiday makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-59
11:09   Lonzo Ball shooting foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)  
11:12   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
11:14   Brandon Ingram misses three point jump shot  
11:46 +3 Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot (Brook Lopez assists) 60-59
11:49   Lonzo Ball turnover (traveling)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL
Bucks
37
NO
Pelicans
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot 57-59
0:15 +2 JJ Redick makes two point floating jump shot 55-59
0:27 +3 Jrue Holiday makes three point jump shot 55-57
0:29   Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
0:30   Steven Adams misses two point putback layup  
0:30   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
0:35   Steven Adams misses two point layup  
0:55 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 52-57
0:55   Josh Hart shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
0:55 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point driving layup 51-57
1:03 +2 Eric Bledsoe makes two point jump shot 49-57
1:10   Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound  
1:15   Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot  
1:31   Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
1:34   JJ Redick misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:34 +1 JJ Redick makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-55
1:34   Bobby Portis personal foul (JJ Redick draws the foul)  
1:34   Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (JJ Redick steals)  
1:39   Brandon Ingram personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
1:41   Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
1:44   Zion Williamson misses three point jump shot  
1:56 +3 Sam Merrill makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists) 49-54
1:58   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
2:03   Jrue Holiday blocks Josh Hart's two point layup  
2:06   Josh Hart defensive rebound  
2:10   Steven Adams blocks Thanasis Antetokounmpo's two point dunk  
2:26 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point putback dunk 46-54
2:26   Zion Williamson offensive rebound  
2:30   Zion Williamson misses two point jump shot  
2:47   Khris Middleton personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)  
2:58 +3 Sam Merrill makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists) 46-52
3:09 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-52
3:09 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-51
3:09   Sam Merrill shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
3:14   Pelicans 60 second timeout  
3:14   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
3:23   Eric Bledsoe misses two point floating jump shot  
3:38   Jrue Holiday turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:41   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
3:43   Steven Adams misses two point hook shot  
4:11 +3 Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot 43-50
4:31   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
4:34   Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot  
4:57   Khris Middleton turnover (offensive foul)  
4:57   Khris Middleton offensive foul (Josh Hart draws the foul)  
5:06   Eric Bledsoe turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
5:17 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point alley-oop layup (Khris Middleton assists) 40-50
5:20   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
5:24   Brandon Ingram misses two point driving layup  
5:39 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-50
5:39 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-50
5:39   Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
5:53 +3 JJ Redick makes three point jump shot (Nicolo Melli assists) 36-50
5:55   Nicolo Melli defensive rebound  
6:02   Lonzo Ball blocks Khris Middleton's two point turnaround jump shot  
6:11   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
6:15   Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot  
6:32 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-47
6:32   Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
6:32 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point driving layup 35-47
6:35   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
6:38   Nicolo Melli misses three point jump shot  
6:51 +2 D.J. Wilson makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists) 33-47
7:10   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
7:13   Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot  
7:29 +2 Brook Lopez makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists) 31-47
7:42   Jaxson Hayes turnover (traveling)  
7:56 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists) 29-47
8:04   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
8:07   Jaxson Hayes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:07   Pelicans offensive rebound  
8:07   Jaxson Hayes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:07   D.J. Wilson shooting foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)  
8:11   Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Jaxson Hayes steals)  
8:25   Bucks 60 second timeout  
8:26 +2 Lonzo Ball makes two point jump shot 27-47
8:34   Lonzo Ball defensive rebound  
8:37   Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot