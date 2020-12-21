|
0:00
End of period
0:05
Lou Williams turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
0:25
Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
0:29
Markieff Morris misses two point jump shot
0:49
Luke Kennard turnover (out of bounds step)
1:11
+2
Montrezl Harrell makes two point hook shot
39-19
1:31
Paul George turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
1:32
Montrezl Harrell turnover (bad pass) (Lou Williams steals)
1:33
Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
1:39
Anthony Davis misses two point jump shot
1:57
+2
Ivica Zubac makes two point dunk (Lou Williams assists)
39-17
2:02
Anthony Davis turnover (lost ball) (Paul George steals)
2:13
+2
Luke Kennard makes two point driving layup
37-17
2:21
Luke Kennard defensive rebound
2:23
Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
2:39
+2
Ivica Zubac makes two point dunk (Lou Williams assists)
35-17
2:53
+1
Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-17
2:53
+1
Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-16
2:53
Patrick Patterson shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
3:09
+2
Kawhi Leonard makes two point driving layup (Lou Williams assists)
33-15
3:25
Clippers defensive rebound
3:27
Anthony Davis misses three point jump shot
3:43
+2
Kawhi Leonard makes two point layup
31-15
4:02
Lou Williams defensive rebound
4:04
Dennis Schroder misses two point floating jump shot
4:15
Lakers 60 second timeout
4:18
+3
Lou Williams makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
29-15
4:24
Anthony Davis turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
4:33
+1
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-15
4:33
+1
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-15
4:33
Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
4:41
+1
Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-15
4:41
Lakers offensive rebound
4:41
Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:41
Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
4:43
Ivica Zubac turnover (bad pass) (Wesley Matthews steals)
4:48
+2
Kyle Kuzma makes two point reverse layup (Montrezl Harrell assists)
24-14
4:53
Luke Kennard personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
5:04
+2
Ivica Zubac makes two point putback layup
24-12
5:05
Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
5:06
Kawhi Leonard misses two point floating jump shot
5:28
+2
Dennis Schroder makes two point driving layup
22-12
5:37
+1
Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-10
5:37
Clippers offensive rebound
5:37
Ivica Zubac misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:37
Dennis Schroder personal foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
5:37
Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
5:40
Kawhi Leonard misses three point jump shot
5:51
+2
Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
21-10
6:05
+3
Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Nicolas Batum assists)
21-8
6:09
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
6:14
Dennis Schroder misses three point jump shot
6:24
Anthony Davis defensive rebound
6:27
Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot
6:36
Anthony Davis turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
6:40
+1
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-8
6:40
Lakers delay of game violation
6:40
+1
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-8
6:40
Marc Gasol shooting foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
6:54
+3
LeBron James makes three point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
16-8
7:08
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
7:08
Kawhi Leonard misses three point jump shot
7:12
Paul George defensive rebound
7:14
LeBron James misses two point finger roll layup
7:29
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
7:33
Kawhi Leonard misses three point jump shot
7:44
LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Batum steals)
7:56
Lakers 60 second timeout
7:57
+2
Serge Ibaka makes two point jump shot (Paul George assists)
16-5
8:07
Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
8:10
LeBron James misses three point jump shot
8:25
+3
Paul George makes three point jump shot
14-5
8:29
Paul George defensive rebound
8:33
LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:33
Lakers offensive rebound
8:33
LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:33
Nicolas Batum shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
8:57
+3
Serge Ibaka makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
11-5
9:07
Anthony Davis personal foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)
9:19
+2
Anthony Davis makes two point driving dunk
8-5
9:32
+1
Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-3
9:32
Marc Gasol shooting foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)
9:32
+2
Serge Ibaka makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Nicolas Batum assists)
7-3
9:53
+3
Dennis Schroder makes three point jump shot (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists)
5-3
10:04
Anthony Davis defensive rebound
10:08
Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
10:14
LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Batum steals)
10:20
Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
10:27
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope personal foul (Paul George draws the foul)
10:33
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
10:35
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
10:48
+3
Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
5-0
11:01
Paul George defensive rebound
11:03
LeBron James misses three point step back jump shot
11:28
+2
Patrick Beverley makes two point driving layup
2-0
11:37
Paul George defensive rebound
11:40
Anthony Davis misses two point step back jump shot
12:00
Serge Ibaka vs. Anthony Davis (LeBron James gains possession)
