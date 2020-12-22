|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Raptors offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
OG Anunoby misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Chris Boucher blocks JJ Redick's three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Pelicans offensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Chris Boucher blocks Zion Williamson's two point driving layup
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Chris Boucher turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Chris Boucher offensive foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Lonzo Ball makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-26
|
0:37
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry personal foul (Lonzo Ball draws the foul)
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
JJ Redick misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
+3
|
Norman Powell makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
22-26
|
1:00
|
|
+2
|
JJ Redick makes two point jump shot (Zion Williamson assists)
|
22-23
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Chris Boucher makes two point jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
20-23
|
1:20
|
|
|
Raptors offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Zion Williamson blocks OG Anunoby's two point layup
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
Lonzo Ball makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-21
|
1:42
|
|
|
Norman Powell shooting foul (Lonzo Ball draws the foul)
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball offensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Chris Boucher misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williamson makes two point dunk (Jaxson Hayes assists)
|
19-21
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Norman Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-21
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Norman Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-20
|
2:28
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Norman Powell defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Josh Hart misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Pelicans 60 second timeout
|
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
Chris Boucher makes two point putback layup
|
17-19
|
3:15
|
|
|
Chris Boucher offensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe turnover (bad pass) (Matt Thomas steals)
|
|
3:45
|
|
+2
|
Norman Powell makes two point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|
17-17
|
3:56
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Norman Powell personal foul (Eric Bledsoe draws the foul)
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Ingram steals)
|
|
4:25
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams makes two point driving dunk (Brandon Ingram assists)
|
17-15
|
4:35
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
JJ Redick makes two point jump shot (Eric Bledsoe assists)
|
15-15
|
5:00
|
|
|
Pelicans offensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Josh Hart misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Pelicans offensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Josh Hart misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet shooting foul (Josh Hart draws the foul)
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam turnover (bad pass) (Steven Adams steals)
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe personal foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams makes two point dunk (Eric Bledsoe assists)
|
13-15
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Fred VanVleet makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-15
|
6:07
|
|
|
Raptors offensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball shooting foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lowry makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
11-14
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williamson makes two point turnaround hook shot (Steven Adams assists)
|
11-12
|
6:54
|
|
|
OG Anunoby turnover (bad pass) (Steven Adams steals)
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Raptors 60 second timeout
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Steven Adams misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Aron Baynes makes two point dunk (Pascal Siakam assists)
|
9-12
|
7:40
|
|
|
OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam turnover (bad pass) (Lonzo Ball steals)
|
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Ingram makes two point layup (Eric Bledsoe assists)
|
9-10
|
8:00
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball blocks Fred VanVleet's two point layup
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
+3
|
Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot
|
7-10
|
8:30
|
|
|
OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Pelicans offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
OG Anunoby shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Fred VanVleet makes two point finger roll layup (Pascal Siakam assists)
|
7-7
|
8:49
|
|
|
Zion Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Pascal Siakam makes two point reverse layup
|
7-5
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams makes two point putback dunk
|
7-3
|
9:15
|
|
|
Steven Adams offensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Steven Adams defensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball offensive foul (Charge) (Aron Baynes draws the foul)
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry offensive foul (Eric Bledsoe draws the foul)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Zion Williamson personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Steven Adams defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|
|
10:43
|
|
+3
|
Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|
5-3
|
10:55
|
|
|
OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Steven Adams misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
+3
|
Lonzo Ball makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists)
|
5-0
|
11:28
|
|
|
Aron Baynes turnover (bad pass) (Steven Adams steals)
|
|
11:43
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Ingram makes two point jump shot (Zion Williamson assists)
|
2-0
|
12:00
|
|
|
Steven Adams (Lonzo Ball gains possession)
|