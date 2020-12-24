|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Warriors offensive rebound
0:00
Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
0:03
Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound
0:08
Mychal Mulder blocks D.J. Augustin's two point driving layup
0:27
Bucks defensive rebound
0:27
Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot
0:38
+2
Jrue Holiday makes two point driving layup
25-33
|
0:43
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
0:47
Mychal Mulder misses three point jump shot
0:50
Juan Toscano-Anderson defensive rebound
0:55
Brook Lopez misses two point turnaround hook shot
1:09
+2
Stephen Curry makes two point jump shot
25-31
|
1:18
+2
Bryn Forbes makes two point fadeaway jump shot
23-31
|
1:33
+1
Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-29
|
1:33
+1
Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-29
|
1:33
D.J. Wilson shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
1:43
Andrew Wiggins defensive rebound
1:48
Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
1:50
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
1:53
Andrew Wiggins misses two point driving layup
2:04
+3
Bryn Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
21-29
|
2:16
D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
2:20
Stephen Curry misses three point step back jump shot
2:20
Stephen Curry misses three point step back jump shot
2:37
Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
2:40
Bobby Portis misses two point turnaround hook shot
2:52
Marquese Chriss turnover (offensive foul)
2:52
Marquese Chriss offensive foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)
2:56
Stephen Curry defensive rebound
2:58
Jrue Holiday misses two point finger roll layup
3:08
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
3:12
Damion Lee misses three point jump shot
3:23
+2
Bobby Portis makes two point layup (Pat Connaughton assists)
21-26
|
3:33
Bucks 60 second timeout
3:39
+1
Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 3 of 3
21-24
|
3:39
+1
Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 3
19-24
|
3:39
Jrue Holiday shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
3:43
Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
4:03
Bobby Portis shooting foul (Marquese Chriss draws the foul)
4:03
Marquese Chriss misses two point layup
4:12
+3
Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
17-24
|
4:26
+2
Marquese Chriss makes two point finger roll layup
17-21
|
4:41
Juan Toscano-Anderson defensive rebound
4:35
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
4:36
Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
4:49
Damion Lee misses three point jump shot
5:01
+3
Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
15-21
|
5:16
Bucks defensive rebound
5:16
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point layup
5:18
Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
5:23
Marquese Chriss blocks Pat Connaughton's two point layup
5:32
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
5:36
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:47
Khris Middleton turnover (traveling)
5:52
Kelly Oubre Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
5:52
Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive foul (Charge) (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
5:56
Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Kelly Oubre Jr. steals)
6:13
Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
6:17
Andrew Wiggins misses two point jump shot
6:34
+1
Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-18
|
6:34
+1
Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-17
|
6:34
Stephen Curry personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
6:41
+3
Damion Lee makes three point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists)
15-16
|
6:45
Warriors offensive rebound
6:45
Bobby Portis blocks Kelly Oubre Jr.'s two point driving layup
7:06
Bobby Portis turnover (traveling)
7:21
+1
Marquese Chriss makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-16
|
7:21
Warriors offensive rebound
7:21
Marquese Chriss misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:21
Khris Middleton shooting foul (Marquese Chriss draws the foul)
7:30
Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
7:33
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:33
Warriors 60 second timeout
7:33
+1
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-16
|
7:33
Kelly Oubre Jr. shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
7:32
Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
7:37
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:45
Damion Lee defensive rebound
7:52
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:52
+1
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-15
|
7:52
James Wiseman shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
7:53
Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
7:57
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:57
James Wiseman shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
7:57
+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup (Khris Middleton assists)
11-14
|
8:05
+3
James Wiseman makes three point jump shot (Eric Paschall assists)
11-12
|
8:13
+2
Khris Middleton makes two point step back jump shot
8-12
|
8:28
Bucks defensive rebound
8:28
Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
8:30
Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive rebound
8:32
Andrew Wiggins misses two point reverse layup
8:42
Brook Lopez kicked ball violation
8:51
+3
Donte DiVincenzo makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
8-10
|
9:05
+2
Eric Paschall makes two point driving dunk (Stephen Curry assists)
8-7
|
9:21
+1
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-7
|
9:21
+1
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-6
|
9:21
Eric Paschall shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
9:26
Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
9:26
Stephen Curry misses two point floating jump shot
9:31
James Wiseman defensive rebound
9:34
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point jump shot
9:55
+2
Jrue Holiday makes two point layup
4-5
|
10:08
+2
Andrew Wiggins makes two point finger roll layup
4-3
|
10:25
+3
Donte DiVincenzo makes three point jump shot
2-3
|
10:37
+1
James Wiseman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-0
|
10:37
+1
James Wiseman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-0
|
10:37
Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (James Wiseman draws the foul)
10:43
Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
10:46
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
11:00
Eric Paschall turnover (traveling)
11:02
Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
11:04
Khris Middleton misses two point floating jump shot
11:13
Eric Paschall personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
11:13
Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
11:17
Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
11:20
Stephen Curry defensive rebound
11:24
James Wiseman blocks Donte DiVincenzo's two point alley-oop layup
11:37
Khris Middleton defensive rebound
11:40
Eric Paschall misses three point jump shot
12:00
James Wiseman vs. Brook Lopez (Stephen Curry gains possession)
