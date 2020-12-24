|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Paul George misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:15
|
|
+1
|
Monte Morris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-26
|
0:15
|
|
+1
|
Monte Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-25
|
0:15
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson shooting foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Terance Mann makes two point reverse layup (Lou Williams assists)
|
32-24
|
0:47
|
|
|
Lou Williams defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Will Barton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Nuggets offensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Will Barton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Terance Mann shooting foul (Will Barton draws the foul)
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Luke Kennard turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Facundo Campazzo turnover (bad pass) (Lou Williams steals)
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Paul George makes two point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists)
|
30-24
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-24
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-23
|
1:39
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-22
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-22
|
1:49
|
|
|
PJ Dozier personal foul (Luke Kennard draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Luke Kennard defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-22
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-22
|
2:08
|
|
|
PJ Dozier shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-22
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-21
|
2:19
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Nuggets defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Will Barton makes two point floating jump shot (Michael Porter Jr. assists)
|
24-20
|
2:58
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Luke Kennard misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
PJ Dozier misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
+3
|
Luke Kennard makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|
24-18
|
3:33
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-18
|
3:33
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-17
|
3:33
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard shooting foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Will Barton misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Clippers offensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Paul Millsap shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|
|
4:14
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point floating jump shot (Michael Porter Jr. assists)
|
21-16
|
4:21
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac personal foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
4:46
|
|
+3
|
Serge Ibaka makes three point step back jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|
21-14
|
4:58
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
+3
|
Lou Williams makes three point fadeaway jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|
18-14
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Paul Millsap makes two point dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
15-14
|
5:51
|
|
|
Nuggets 60 second timeout
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Nicolas Batum makes two point dunk (Lou Williams assists)
|
15-12
|
5:54
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Jamal Murray misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
+3
|
Paul George makes three point jump shot (Nicolas Batum assists)
|
13-12
|
6:17
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum offensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
+2
|
Michael Porter Jr. makes two point dunk
|
10-12
|
6:34
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum turnover (lost ball) (Michael Porter Jr. steals)
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
+1
|
Paul George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-10
|
6:50
|
|
+1
|
Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-10
|
6:50
|
|
|
Jamal Murray shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Murray makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
8-10
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Kawhi Leonard makes two point alley-oop layup (Nicolas Batum assists)
|
8-7
|
7:35
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Clippers offensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Lou Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. misses two point reverse layup
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Paul George turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Paul George offensive foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Paul George defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic misses two point layup
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley offensive foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Clippers 60 second timeout
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Michael Porter Jr. makes two point dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
6-7
|
8:56
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka turnover (lost ball) (Michael Porter Jr. steals)
|
|
9:07
|
|
+3
|
Michael Porter Jr. makes three point fadeaway jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
6-5
|
9:16
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
9:28
|
|
+3
|
Paul George makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|
6-2
|
9:33
|
|
|
Gary Harris turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Beverley steals)
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum offensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point dunk (Jamal Murray assists)
|
3-2
|
10:34
|
|
+3
|
Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
|
3-0
|
10:43
|
|
|
Jamal Murray turnover (lost ball) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Murray steals)
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Gary Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley personal foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley offensive rebound
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka vs. Nikola Jokic (Paul Millsap gains possession)
|