0:00
End of period
0:00
Rodney Hood misses three point turnaround jump shot
0:02
+1
James Harden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-27
0:02
+1
James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-27
0:02
Enes Kanter shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)
0:21
Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
0:23
Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:32
Sterling Brown personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
0:36
+3
Danuel House Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Harden assists)
29-27
0:48
Trail Blazers turnover (shot clock violation)
0:48
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
0:48
Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot
1:00
Enes Kanter offensive rebound
1:01
Rodney Hood misses three point jump shot
1:10
Gary Trent Jr. defensive rebound
1:12
P.J. Tucker misses two point jump shot
1:32
+2
Enes Kanter makes two point putback layup
26-27
1:33
Enes Kanter offensive rebound
1:34
Damian Lillard misses two point floating jump shot
1:49
+1
Jae'Sean Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-25
1:49
+1
Jae'Sean Tate makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-25
1:49
Rodney Hood shooting foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)
1:56
+3
Carmelo Anthony makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
24-25
2:02
James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Hood steals)
2:11
Sterling Brown defensive rebound
2:13
Carmelo Anthony misses two point turnaround jump shot
2:31
+2
James Harden makes two point driving layup
24-22
2:44
Enes Kanter turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
3:04
+2
P.J. Tucker makes two point driving layup (Danuel House Jr. assists)
22-22
3:26
+3
CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Carmelo Anthony assists)
20-22
3:31
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
3:33
James Harden misses two point driving layup
3:42
James Harden defensive rebound
3:44
CJ McCollum misses three point step back jump shot
3:59
Trail Blazers 60 second timeout
4:00
+3
Sterling Brown makes three point jump shot (James Harden assists)
20-19
4:05
Damian Lillard turnover (bad pass) (P.J. Tucker steals)
4:19
+2
Danuel House Jr. makes two point dunk (James Harden assists)
17-19
4:27
+3
Rodney Hood makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
15-19
4:39
+2
Sterling Brown makes two point driving layup (James Harden assists)
15-16
4:48
P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
4:52
Jusuf Nurkic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:52
+1
Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-16
4:52
Christian Wood shooting foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)
5:03
+3
Sterling Brown makes three point jump shot (James Harden assists)
13-15
5:14
+1
CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-15
5:14
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
5:14
CJ McCollum misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:14
Sterling Brown shooting foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)
5:16
Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound
5:18
Derrick Jones Jr. blocks Christian Wood's two point layup
5:34
+2
Damian Lillard makes two point layup (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
10-14
5:53
P.J. Tucker turnover (offensive foul)
5:53
P.J. Tucker offensive foul (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)
6:05
Rockets defensive rebound
6:05
Derrick Jones Jr. misses two point putback layup
6:05
Derrick Jones Jr. offensive rebound
6:07
Jusuf Nurkic misses two point turnaround jump shot
6:09
Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound
6:12
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
6:14
Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound
6:16
Damian Lillard misses two point step back jump shot
6:39
+2
Christian Wood makes two point dunk (James Harden assists)
10-12
6:48
Christian Wood defensive rebound
6:49
CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot
6:57
Robert Covington defensive rebound
6:58
David Nwaba misses two point layup
7:04
P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
7:05
Jusuf Nurkic misses two point driving hook shot
7:11
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
7:11
David Nwaba blocks Damian Lillard's two point driving layup
7:20
+2
Christian Wood makes two point floating jump shot
8-12
7:33
Rockets 60 second timeout
7:35
+2
Jusuf Nurkic makes two point driving layup
6-12
7:49
Robert Covington defensive rebound
7:51
James Harden misses three point jump shot
7:55
David Nwaba defensive rebound
7:57
Robert Covington misses three point jump shot
8:11
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
8:13
David Nwaba misses three point jump shot
8:26
+2
Jusuf Nurkic makes two point driving layup (CJ McCollum assists)
6-10
8:40
+2
Danuel House Jr. makes two point driving layup (James Harden assists)
6-8
8:46
P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
8:49
Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
9:04
Christian Wood turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
9:19
+3
Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists)
4-8
9:31
P.J. Tucker turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
9:55
+3
Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists)
4-5
10:09
CJ McCollum defensive rebound
10:10
James Harden misses three point jump shot
10:36
+2
Jusuf Nurkic makes two point turnaround hook shot
4-2
10:48
+2
Christian Wood makes two point jump shot (James Harden assists)
4-0
10:54
Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
10:57
Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot
11:21
+2
James Harden makes two point driving layup
2-0
11:39
P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
11:43
CJ McCollum misses three point step back jump shot
12:00
Jusuf Nurkic (Damian Lillard gains possession)
