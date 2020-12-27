Through two games, the pairing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is off to a dazzling start for the Brooklyn Nets.

Coming off two blowout victories, the Nets attempt to remain unbeaten Sunday night when they visit the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets are seeking their third 3-0 start in team history and first since 2002-03, when they last made the NBA Finals. The Nets are also trying to score at least 120 points in the first three games of a season for the first time in franchise history.

Durant has scored 51 points on 50 percent shooting (16 of 32), while Irving has 63 points on 62.2 percent shooting (23 of 37), including 11 3-pointers.

"Pretty much the moment they got here, this is the talent they've displayed, and even now, late in their careers, they continue to get better," Brooklyn forward Joe Harris said.

"I think it's a testament really to the work they put in every day. These guys are superstar players. They work as hard as anybody I've been around. They kind of carry the torch for the rest of the team in that way."

In Tuesday's 125-99 rout of Golden State, the duo combined for 48 points. The pairing was even more productive in Boston on Friday, when the Nets dominated the second half of a 123-95 win. Irving scored 37 points and Durant added 29 when Brooklyn outscored the Celtics 72-41 in the second half.

Durant was particularly effective when the Nets took control in the third quarter. He scored 16 in the third, including nine straight when Brooklyn seized the lead for good.

Besides the impressive numbers from Irving and Durant, the Nets have produced their blowouts by displaying stout defense and are the first team since the 2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers to win their first two games by at least 20 points each. They held Boston to 37.8 percent shooting, including 29.6 from 3-point range, after limiting Golden State to 37.4 percent from the floor.

Charlotte is off to an 0-2 start for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The losses have been fairly identical with comebacks from double-digit deficits falling short.

On Wednesday, the Hornets faced a 24-point deficit and took a 121-114 loss in Cleveland. On Saturday, Charlotte was even closer in a 109-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hornets trailed by 13 with 2:13 remaining but allowed a tiebreaking jumper to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.4 seconds remaining and lost the game when Terry Rozier missed a desperation 3-point try at the buzzer.

Rozier scored 42 points Wednesday but was held to 19 Saturday, while Gordon Hayward was limited to 12 on Saturday after getting 28 in the season opener.

"I thought there was some good (things) out there, but obviously, we have a long way to go," Charlotte coach James Borrego said. "We've got a lot to work on."

Among the things the Hornets are looking to improve are scoring in the paint and rebounding. Charlotte has been outrebounded 104-79 and is shooting 49.5 percent (49 of 93) in the paint.

Charlotte is also hoping to see more from rookie LaMelo Bell and Devonte' Graham, who are off to slow starts. Bell scored 13 Saturday after being held scoreless Wednesday. Graham is 8 for 29 after averaging 18.2 points last season.

Brooklyn won three of four meetings last season, including a 115-86 win in Charlotte on Feb. 22.

