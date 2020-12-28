|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Pacers offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:19
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown makes two point jump shot (Payton Pritchard assists)
|
31-26
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Myles Turner makes two point driving dunk (Aaron Holiday assists)
|
29-26
|
0:37
|
|
|
Myles Turner defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Myles Turner blocks Jeff Teague's two point jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Holiday makes three point jump shot (Doug McDermott assists)
|
29-24
|
1:21
|
|
|
Robert Williams III turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Robert Williams III offensive foul (Charge) (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Robert Williams III makes two point dunk (Jaylen Brown assists)
|
29-21
|
1:50
|
|
|
Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Javonte Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Celtics 60 second timeout
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Javonte Green defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Jeff Teague misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson personal foul (Loose ball) (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:22
|
|
+2
|
Victor Oladipo makes two point jump shot
|
27-21
|
3:38
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot
|
27-19
|
4:01
|
|
+3
|
Domantas Sabonis makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|
24-19
|
4:11
|
|
+1
|
Tristan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-16
|
4:11
|
|
+1
|
Tristan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-16
|
4:11
|
|
|
Justin Holiday shooting foul (Tristan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|
22-16
|
4:55
|
|
+3
|
Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|
19-16
|
5:06
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum turnover (out of bounds step)
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
T.J. Warren misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Thompson makes two point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|
19-13
|
6:00
|
|
+3
|
Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot (Victor Oladipo assists)
|
17-13
|
6:17
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot (Daniel Theis assists)
|
17-10
|
6:18
|
|
|
Daniel Theis offensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Daniel Theis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
T.J. Warren turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
T.J. Warren offensive foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Smart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-10
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Smart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-10
|
6:41
|
|
|
Pacers 60 second timeout
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Myles Turner shooting foul (Marcus Smart draws the foul)
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
T.J. Warren misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown makes two point finger roll layup
|
12-10
|
7:30
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon turnover (lost ball) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Myles Turner defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
T.J. Warren misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
Tristan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-10
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
Tristan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-10
|
8:00
|
|
|
Myles Turner shooting foul (Tristan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Marcus Smart misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Myles Turner turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Brown steals)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Celtics offensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Brown steals)
|
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Theis makes two point dunk (Tristan Thompson assists)
|
8-10
|
9:13
|
|
+3
|
Myles Turner makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|
6-10
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown makes two point floating jump shot
|
6-7
|
9:47
|
|
+3
|
Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|
4-7
|
9:49
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo blocks Marcus Smart's two point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Myles Turner turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
Jayson Tatum makes two point layup
|
4-4
|
10:35
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Myles Turner defensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson misses two point putback layup
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Myles Turner makes two point turnaround jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|
2-4
|
11:19
|
|
|
Jayson Tatum turnover (bad pass) (Myles Turner steals)
|
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Warren makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-2
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Warren makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-1
|
11:35
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown shooting foul (T.J. Warren draws the foul)
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Thompson makes two point alley-oop layup (Marcus Smart assists)
|
2-0
|
12:00
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson vs. Myles Turner (Jaylen Brown gains possession)
|