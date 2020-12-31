|
11:45
Derrick White blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point jump shot
11:45
Lakers offensive rebound
11:37
+2
Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (Wesley Matthews assists)
27-31
11:20
+3
DeMar DeRozan makes three point jump shot (Drew Eubanks assists)
27-34
11:10
Rudy Gay shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
11:10
+1
LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-34
11:10
+1
LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-34
10:53
Rudy Gay misses two point floating jump shot
10:51
Rudy Gay offensive rebound
10:49
Rudy Gay turnover (lost ball) (LeBron James steals)
10:43
Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot
10:43
Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
10:43
Dejounte Murray turnover (traveling)
10:35
+2
Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists)
31-34
10:15
Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
10:15
+1
DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-35
10:15
+1
DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-36
10:04
+3
Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Wesley Matthews assists)
34-36
9:47
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point floating jump shot
9:45
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
9:35
Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot
9:32
Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
9:26
DeMar DeRozan misses two point layup
9:19
Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
9:19
+2
Dejounte Murray makes two point putback layup
34-38
9:10
Dejounte Murray personal foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
9:04
Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point layup
9:01
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
8:57
Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
8:54
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
8:42
+3
LeBron James makes three point jump shot
37-38
8:41
Spurs 60 second timeout
8:28
Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
8:24
LeBron James defensive rebound
8:19
+2
Montrezl Harrell makes two point layup (LeBron James assists)
39-38
8:03
Drew Eubanks misses two point jump shot
8:03
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
7:53
LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Dejounte Murray steals)
7:49
Kyle Kuzma blocks Lonnie Walker IV's two point jump shot
7:49
Spurs offensive rebound
7:44
Talen Horton-Tucker blocks Derrick White's two point layup
7:44
Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
7:34
Talen Horton-Tucker blocks Dejounte Murray's two point jump shot
7:28
Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
7:27
Jakob Poeltl turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)
7:26
Montrezl Harrell turnover (lost ball) (Keldon Johnson steals)
7:26
Markieff Morris personal foul (Keldon Johnson draws the foul)
7:12
+2
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point finger roll layup (Derrick White assists)
39-40
7:02
Dennis Schroder offensive foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
7:02
Dennis Schroder turnover (offensive foul)
6:48
Keldon Johnson misses three point jump shot
6:45
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
6:30
Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot
6:27
Keldon Johnson defensive rebound
6:22
+2
Derrick White makes two point finger roll layup (Keldon Johnson assists)
39-42
6:04
Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
6:02
Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
5:59
Montrezl Harrell turnover (back court violation)
5:48
Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
5:48
Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:48
Spurs offensive rebound
5:48
Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:45
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
5:34
+3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot
42-42
5:20
Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Derrick White draws the foul)
5:20
+1
Derrick White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
42-43
5:20
+1
Derrick White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
42-44
5:10
Anthony Davis misses two point jump shot
5:07
Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
5:05
Montrezl Harrell misses two point jump shot
5:05
Anthony Davis offensive rebound
4:59
+2
Anthony Davis makes two point putback layup
44-44
4:54
+2
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point finger roll layup
44-46
4:40
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
4:37
Keldon Johnson defensive rebound
4:33
Talen Horton-Tucker personal foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
4:33
Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:33
Spurs offensive rebound
4:33
Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:30
Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
4:25
+2
Dennis Schroder makes two point jump shot (Anthony Davis assists)
46-46
4:10
Anthony Davis shooting foul (Keldon Johnson draws the foul)
4:10
+1
Keldon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
46-47
4:10
+1
Keldon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
46-48
4:02
+2
Dennis Schroder makes two point finger roll layup (Anthony Davis assists)
48-48
3:56
Patty Mills offensive foul (Charge) (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
3:56
Patty Mills turnover (offensive foul)
3:48
+2
Anthony Davis makes two point step back jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
50-48
3:30
Marc Gasol blocks Derrick White's two point layup
3:27
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
3:16
Patty Mills shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
3:16
+1
Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
51-48
3:16
Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:14
Patty Mills defensive rebound
2:56
+2
Keldon Johnson makes two point layup (Patty Mills assists)
51-50
2:44
Dennis Schroder misses two point jump shot
2:44
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
2:35
DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
2:32
DeMar DeRozan offensive rebound
2:32
+3
Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
51-53
2:32
Lakers 60 second timeout
2:12
+2
Anthony Davis makes two point turnaround hook shot
53-53
2:05
Dennis Schroder personal foul (Patty Mills draws the foul)
2:05
+1
Patty Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
53-54
2:05
+1
Patty Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
53-55
1:57
+2
Anthony Davis makes two point alley-oop dunk (LeBron James assists)
55-55
1:43
Drew Eubanks misses two point jump shot
1:38
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
1:38
LeBron James turnover (traveling)
1:38
Spurs 60 second timeout
1:18
Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
1:15
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
1:06
Rudy Gay personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
0:55
+2
LeBron James makes two point layup
57-55
0:55
Drew Eubanks shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
0:55
+1
LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
58-55
0:38
Rudy Gay misses two point jump shot
0:34
LeBron James defensive rebound
0:27
LeBron James misses two point dunk
0:24
Patty Mills defensive rebound
0:18
+2
Rudy Gay makes two point dunk
58-57
0:00
LeBron James misses three point jump shot
0:00
Anthony Davis offensive rebound
0:00
Anthony Davis misses two point putback layup
0:00
Lakers offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
