The Memphis Grizzlies are finding out about their depth without a couple of their starters. The Charlotte Hornets are making parts of their deep roster a focal point.

The Grizzlies and Hornets clash Friday night in Charlotte, N.C., with each team focusing on making sure there are widespread contributions.

The outlook regarding the Grizzlies took an unfortunate turn Monday at Brooklyn, where guard Ja Morant sustained an ankle injury that could cost him a month of playing time. Then the team's plight was heightened when guard Grayson Allen exited in the first half of Wednesday night's game at Boston with a left ankle sprain that will keep him out of action.

"Unfortunately, when another guy goes down, we've got to rally," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "We're just getting tested really severely right now."

Morant, the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year, is out three to five weeks. He likely won't be replaced by just one player.

Memphis didn't respond well in the first outing since the Morant injury, falling 126-107 at Boston. Now with Allen's ailment, there's more to ponder.

"We're definitely going to have to adjust," Jenkins said. "Grayson has been a starter for the course of the first couple of games of the season (so) naturally we're going to have to change. We're all about finding the best combinations."

Tyus Jones was in the starting lineup with Morant's absence. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis in the game at Boston.

"We'll have some different looks, and study that and ultimately what gives us the best chance," Jenkins said. "The one thing you can always control is how hard you go out there and play."

Morant scored the game-winning basket last season in a game at Charlotte, so that won't be repeated with the Grizzlies' visit this time.

The Grizzlies might be in need of modifying an identity -- at least on a short-term basis. On the other hand, the Hornets like the direction they've taken.

"An identity now that is growing," Charlotte coach James Borrego said. "We're only four games in. We're growing."

The Hornets have won two games in a row, both against opponents with significant star power. They edged the Brooklyn Nets for their first victory on Sunday and then put together an even better performance three nights later against the Dallas Mavericks.

Charlotte received 60 points from reserves in the 118-99 rout of the Mavericks.

"Our bench is a strength of ours moving forward," Borrego said.

First-round draft pick LaMelo Ball led the charge with 22 points in the best game in his young NBA career.

"LaMelo is showing growth every single game," Borrego said of the guard.

Ball, Miles Bridges and Jalen McDaniels combined for 52 points off the bench.

Among the encouraging parts for Charlotte was that forward Gordon Hayward wasn't relied upon for key contributions in the Dallas game. Even with a late-game scoring spurt, he had only 11 points, so the Hornets got it done with other primary contributors.

Just because they've won a couple of games, the Hornets don't want to be thinking on too grand of a scale. The objective is to continue to trend with the steady improvement.

"The goal is to get better every game," Borrego said. "That's the standard for us."

Memphis and Charlotte have had ball-handling issues. The Hornets survived 23 turnovers at Dallas, while the Grizzlies gave up 36 points off turnovers to Boston.

"When you turn it over, it's going to put your defense in a tough spot," Jenkins said. "I don't think our defense is all that bad, but when we turn it over and give them easy looks, that's hard."

