0:25
Dorian Finney-Smith personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
0:25
Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
0:29
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:29
Maxi Kleber offensive rebound
0:33
Jalen Brunson misses three point jump shot
0:35
Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound
0:38
Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot
0:55
+1
Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
108-114
|
0:55
Bulls offensive rebound
0:55
Zach LaVine misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:55
Josh Richardson personal foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
0:56
Zach LaVine defensive rebound
0:58
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:13
Thaddeus Young turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
1:25
+3
Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists)
108-113
|
1:33
Mavericks 60 second timeout
1:33
+3
Coby White makes three point jump shot
105-113
|
1:48
+1
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
105-110
|
1:48
Bulls 60 second timeout
1:48
Mavericks offensive rebound
1:48
Josh Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:48
Zach LaVine personal foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
1:59
Garrett Temple turnover (traveling)
2:16
Jalen Brunson turnover (bad pass) (Zach LaVine steals)
2:24
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
2:29
Zach LaVine misses two point step back jump shot
2:40
Bulls defensive rebound
2:40
Jalen Brunson misses three point jump shot
2:49
+2
Otto Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Zach LaVine assists)
104-110
|
3:00
Zach LaVine defensive rebound
3:03
Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot
3:18
+1
Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
104-108
|
3:18
+1
Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
104-107
|
3:18
Mavericks 60 second timeout
3:18
Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
3:27
+1
Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 2 of 2
104-106
|
3:27
+1
Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 1 of 2
103-106
|
3:27
Coby White personal foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
3:36
Zach LaVine turnover (traveling)
3:49
+2
Jalen Brunson makes two point floating jump shot
102-106
|
3:56
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
3:58
Thaddeus Young misses two point floating jump shot
4:10
+1
Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
100-106
|
4:10
+1
Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
99-106
|
4:10
Otto Porter Jr. personal foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
4:10
Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
4:12
Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:26
Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
4:30
Jalen Brunson misses three point jump shot
4:43
+1
Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
98-106
|
4:43
Mavericks 60 second timeout
4:43
Tim Hardaway Jr. shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
4:43
+2
Otto Porter Jr. makes two point putback layup
98-105
|
4:43
Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound
4:43
Coby White misses three point jump shot
4:57
+2
Josh Richardson makes two point jump shot
98-103
|
5:07
Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
5:07
Wendell Carter Jr. offensive foul (Off the ball) (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
5:15
Zach LaVine defensive rebound
5:17
Maxi Kleber misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:17
+1
Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 1 of 2
96-103
|
5:17
Otto Porter Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
5:17
Mavericks offensive rebound
5:17
Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot
5:28
+1
Coby White makes regular free throw 1 of 1
95-103
|
5:28
Willie Cauley-Stein shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)
5:28
+2
Coby White makes two point driving layup
95-102
|
5:36
Bulls 60 second timeout
5:36
+2
Willie Cauley-Stein makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jalen Brunson assists)
95-100
|
5:49
Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
5:52
Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
6:17
+2
Jalen Brunson makes two point driving layup
93-100
|
6:25
Willie Cauley-Stein defensive rebound
6:27
Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot
6:52
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
6:55
Willie Cauley-Stein misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:55
Mavericks offensive rebound
6:55
Willie Cauley-Stein misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:55
Bulls 60 second timeout
6:55
Daniel Gafford personal foul (Willie Cauley-Stein draws the foul)
6:57
Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
6:58
Thaddeus Young misses two point jump shot
7:12
Willie Cauley-Stein personal foul (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)
7:12
Daniel Gafford offensive rebound
7:14
Garrett Temple misses three point jump shot
7:23
Coby White defensive rebound
7:25
James Johnson misses three point jump shot
7:47
Mavericks defensive rebound
7:49
Denzel Valentine misses three point jump shot
7:55
Coby White offensive rebound
7:55
Coby White misses three point jump shot
7:59
Denzel Valentine defensive rebound
8:03
James Johnson misses two point layup
8:09
+1
Coby White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
91-100
|
8:09
+1
Coby White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
91-99
|
8:09
Tim Hardaway Jr. shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)
8:12
Thaddeus Young offensive rebound
8:15
Garrett Temple misses three point jump shot
8:31
Coby White defensive rebound
8:34
James Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:34
Daniel Gafford shooting foul (James Johnson draws the foul)
8:34
+2
James Johnson makes two point layup (Jalen Brunson assists)
91-98
|
8:48
+3
Garrett Temple makes three point jump shot
89-98
|
9:11
+1
Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
89-95
|
9:11
+1
Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
88-95
|
9:11
Garrett Temple shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
9:23
+3
Coby White makes three point jump shot (Thaddeus Young assists)
87-95
|
9:32
+2
Maxi Kleber makes two point alley-oop layup (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists)
87-92
|
9:45
+1
Daniel Gafford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
85-92
|
9:45
+1
Daniel Gafford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
85-91
|
9:45
Josh Richardson shooting foul (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)
10:00
James Johnson turnover (offensive foul)
10:00
James Johnson offensive foul (Charge) (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)
10:20
+2
Thaddeus Young makes two point layup (Coby White assists)
85-90
|
10:28
Garrett Temple defensive rebound
10:31
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:38
Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
10:42
Denzel Valentine misses three point jump shot
10:59
+1
Trey Burke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
85-88
|
10:59
Thaddeus Young shooting foul (Trey Burke draws the foul)
10:59
+2
Trey Burke makes two point layup
84-88
|
11:07
+2
Coby White makes two point jump shot
82-88
|
11:26
Denzel Valentine defensive rebound
11:29
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:29
+1
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
82-86
|
11:29
Garrett Temple shooting foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)
11:33
Thaddeus Young turnover (bad pass) (Trey Burke steals)
11:40
Coby White defensive rebound
11:42
Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
