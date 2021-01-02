The Phoenix Suns will try to continue the best start in the NBA when they play host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday evening.

The Suns are 5-1 and have won four in a row to move atop the league standings. Phoenix hasn't won five of their first six games since they won eight of nine to start of the 2009-10 season, when it last qualified for the playoffs.

"It's early. It's a long season," Phoenix point guard Chris Paul said. "We're just trying to pile up wins."

Paul spent six seasons with the Clippers, leading them to the playoffs every year. He also reached the postseason the past three seasons with the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, a streak he's aiming to continue with the Suns.

His new teammates have already noticed a difference when Paul's on the floor.

"Chris is the guy who's very vocal," Phoenix center Deandre Ayton said. "He knows how things need to be done."

The Clippers (4-2) won four of their first five before losing 106-100 at the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Kawhi Leonard (23.8) and Paul George (22.8) continue to lead Los Angeles in scoring and most other categories.

Leonard played his second straight game with a face mask on Friday night after sustaining a laceration near his mouth in a Christmas night win against the Denver Nuggets, causing him to miss two games.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP matched his career high with 16 rebounds against Utah.

"It's still uncomfortable," Leonard said of the mask. "I don't know how you get used to wearing something on your head, you know what I mean? It's not something I want to do, but I'm trying to protect myself right now. It'll be off soon."

The Clippers were held to 38.8 percent from the floor in the loss to the Jazz, including 6 for 21 by George, who had shot 54.2 percent from the floor through the first five games.

Look for the Clippers to try and work the ball inside against the Suns.

"I think that's one of our keys to success so far in this season is attacking the paint," Clippers center Ivica Zubac said. "We've got to keep doing it, and if it's not working, we've got to stick to it."

The Suns' brewing confidence can be traced even further back than the arrival of Paul during the short offseason.

Phoenix won all eight of its games at the restart near Orlando, Fla., last summer before finishing just short of making the playoffs.

Devin Booker, who made his first NBA All-Star team last season, hasn't been taking as many shots as the past four seasons, but he's still averaging a team-high 20.5 points for the Suns.

Phoenix has also seen noticeable offensive improvements from Mikal Bridges (15.3) and Cameron Johnson (13.5), allowing Ayton to focus more on the defensive end.

"Our defense is winning games," Ayton said. "That's what this organization needs to have. When we get punched in the mouth, what do we do? How do we answer back?"

The Suns are expected to recognize former player and coach Paul Westphal before the game.

Westphal played for the Suns in 1976 when they reached the NBA Finals, and was head coach of the Suns during the 1992-1993 season, the only other season they played for the title.

Westphal died of brain cancer on Saturday at age 70.