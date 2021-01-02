The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday in the first of two games during a three-day span between the two teams.

The Lakers captured a pair of wins in three days at San Antonio, including Friday's 109-103 decision.

Anthony Davis had 34 points 11 rebounds and five assists for the Lakers. LeBron James finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 22nd triple-double with the Lakers, which moved him past Kobe Bryant into sole possession of third place on the franchise's all-time list. He now trails Magic Johnson (138) and Elgin Baylor (26).

Dennis Schroder contributed 15 points and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 11.

The Lakers, who are second in the NBA in field-goal percentage at 50.2 percent, shot a season-low 40.6 percent against the Spurs. However, a 9-0 run in the final 2:30 allowed them to prevail.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said it's crucial his club wins games during sub-par performances.

"I just think we persisted through our struggles, and that's going to happen from time to time throughout a long regular season," Vogel said. "You're going to have some wins that are uglier than others. We knew coming into this season with the nature of the offseason and what not that there would be some ugly nights. The key is can you find a way to win when you're not at your best. We were able to do that tonight."

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the short-handed Grizzlies past the Hornets 108-93 on Friday in Charlotte. Kyle Anderson had 18 points and a career-best 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who only had nine players available for health reasons.

Brandon Clarke added 15 points, Jonas Valanciunas collected 14 points and 10 boards and Gorgui Dieng had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Memphis recorded a season-high 34 assists. Tyus Jones had 12 of them.

"Guys were hitting (shots) off his passes," Brooks said of Jones. "He was finding the right guys wide open. He was getting a lot of attention on the defensive end. He was making the right plays."

The Grizzlies feasted on the Hornets in the third-quarter. Brooks scored 10 points in the quarter as the Grizzlies increased a 53-47 halftime advantage to 83-67. Charlotte never got the deficit below double digits.

Memphis has been without point guard Ja Morant (ankle), who is expected to remain sidelined for another month. An ankle injury also forced reserve guard Grayson Allen to miss the Charlotte game. He's is listed as day-to-day on the injury report.

"We're a team where it's next man up," Brooks said. "Guys are ready. We play hard in practice, training camp. Guys are confident."

Injuries and illnesses also have impacted the Lakers. Guard Alex Caruso, who did not make the trip, will miss his fourth consecutive game due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was forced to leave the Spurs' game in the third quarter with an ankle sprain. He is listed as day-to-day.

--Field Level Media