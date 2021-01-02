The Portland Trail Blazers hope to continue the visiting team's dominance in the NBA's new same-opponent scheduling experiment when they go for a two-game sweep over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in San Francisco.

Oakland native Damian Lillard surpassed 15,000 career points and led a 3-point barrage Friday that led Portland to a front-running, 123-98 win in the opener of the two-game set at the Warriors' home site.

Before the Trail Blazers and Warriors took the court for the series opener on Friday, seven such back-to-backs had taken place in the NBA this season. The road team swept the games three times, while the other four series were split.

Interestingly, Lillard was the only Portland starter who did not contribute to seven early 3-pointers that were the foundation of a 29-9 run that left the Warriors behind for good.

CJ McCollum had four early 3-pointers as part of a 28-point night, but it was Lillard who wound up stealing the show. His 21st of 34 points allowed him to become the second Trail Blazer ever to reach the 15,000 milestone, joining Clyde Drexler in that accomplishment.

Afterward, Lillard seemed more focused on his next point rather than his first 15,013.

"Fifteen thousand is a huge accomplishment, something that I'm proud of," he noted, "but my work is far from done."

Blowout losses already are nothing new to the Warriors this season. They began the season with 26- and 39-point shellackings at Brooklyn and Milwaukee, respectively.

The loss to Portland (3-2) continued a trend in which the Warriors (2-3) have won when they've forced opponents into mistakes. They had a total of 25 steals in their wins at Chicago and Detroit, and have totaled just 15 (including four against the Trail Blazers) in their three losses.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr found nothing comforting in the one-sided defeat.

"They played a great game and we played a very poor game," he said. "The start of the game was very disappointing. We just didn't have much energy and they came out smoking hot. I didn't like our overall engagement or our mentality."

The win was Portland's third straight over Golden State in a matchup of teams that have met in the postseason in three of the last five years.

On those occasions, the clubs squared off in consecutive games at the same site six times (three at Golden State, three at Portland). The Warriors lost just one of those 12 games.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points, extending his franchise record for consecutive free throws made to 76 by making all four of his attempts.

He shot 4-for-12 on 3-pointers, making more than the rest of the team combined (3-for-23).

Warriors newcomer Kelly Oubre Jr. continued his nightmarish start from long distance, missing all four of his 3-point attempts. He's now 1-for-25 for the season, becoming the first player in NBA history to attempt at least 25 three in the first five games of a season and making fewer than three.

Getting six 3-pointers from Lillard, four from McCollum and three apiece from Carmelo Anthony and Anfernee Simons, Portland outgunned Golden State 60-21 from beyond the arc.

