0:00
End of period
0:00
Clippers offensive rebound
0:00
Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot
0:04
+3
Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (Lonnie Walker IV assists)
36-27
0:05
+1
Patty Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 1
33-27
0:05
Reggie Jackson personal foul (Away from play) (Patty Mills draws the foul)
0:05
Reggie Jackson personal foul (Take) (Patty Mills draws the foul)
0:12
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
0:15
Lou Williams misses three point step back jump shot
0:32
+3
Patty Mills makes three point jump shot
32-27
0:39
Terance Mann turnover (out of bounds step)
0:53
+3
Patty Mills makes three point step back jump shot
29-27
1:11
+2
Kawhi Leonard makes two point dunk
26-27
1:13
Jakob Poeltl turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
1:30
+1
Lou Williams makes regular free throw 3 of 3
26-25
1:30
+1
Lou Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 3
26-24
1:30
+1
Lou Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 3
26-23
1:30
Devin Vassell shooting foul (Lou Williams draws the foul)
1:52
+3
Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
26-22
1:59
+2
Reggie Jackson makes two point dunk (Nicolas Batum assists)
23-22
2:02
Lou Williams defensive rebound
2:05
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
2:17
+2
Lou Williams makes two point floating jump shot
23-20
2:25
DeMar DeRozan personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
2:43
+3
Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
23-18
2:57
+2
Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
20-18
3:16
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
3:19
LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point jump shot
3:33
Spurs 60 second timeout
3:35
+2
Serge Ibaka makes two point finger roll layup (Nicolas Batum assists)
20-16
3:48
DeMar DeRozan turnover (lost ball) (Lou Williams steals)
4:12
+1
Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 1 of 1
20-14
4:12
Dejounte Murray shooting foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
4:12
+2
Nicolas Batum makes two point driving layup (Patrick Beverley assists)
20-13
4:22
+2
Dejounte Murray makes two point floating jump shot
20-11
4:35
LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
4:37
Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
4:55
+2
LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
18-11
5:14
+2
Nicolas Batum makes two point putback layup
16-11
5:14
Nicolas Batum offensive rebound
5:20
DeMar DeRozan blocks Nicolas Batum's two point layup
5:31
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
5:33
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point finger roll layup
5:58
+2
Kawhi Leonard makes two point fadeaway jump shot
16-9
6:09
+2
DeMar DeRozan makes two point turnaround jump shot
16-7
6:31
+2
Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot
14-7
6:48
+2
DeMar DeRozan makes two point turnaround jump shot
14-5
7:04
+2
Luke Kennard makes two point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
12-5
7:23
+3
Keldon Johnson makes three point jump shot (LaMarcus Aldridge assists)
12-3
7:28
Spurs offensive rebound
7:28
Serge Ibaka blocks Keldon Johnson's two point putback layup
7:28
Keldon Johnson offensive rebound
7:31
Keldon Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
7:32
DeMar DeRozan offensive rebound
7:35
DeMar DeRozan misses two point floating jump shot
7:49
+3
Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists)
9-3
8:02
Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
8:02
LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point jump shot
8:11
Patrick Beverley turnover (bad pass) (Dejounte Murray steals)
8:20
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
8:23
Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
8:31
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
8:35
Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
8:46
Clippers 60 second timeout
8:47
+2
LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point jump shot (Keldon Johnson assists)
9-0
8:57
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
9:01
Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
9:18
Luke Kennard defensive rebound
9:21
Keldon Johnson misses three point jump shot
9:40
Keldon Johnson defensive rebound
9:43
Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot
10:06
+3
Dejounte Murray makes three point jump shot (Keldon Johnson assists)
7-0
10:11
Keldon Johnson defensive rebound
10:15
Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
10:26
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
10:29
LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
10:38
LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
10:41
Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot
11:04
+2
LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
4-0
11:12
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
11:15
Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
11:27
+2
Keldon Johnson makes two point putback layup
2-0
11:27
Keldon Johnson offensive rebound
11:31
Keldon Johnson misses two point driving layup
11:46
Nicolas Batum turnover (bad pass) (Lonnie Walker IV steals)
12:00
LaMarcus Aldridge vs. Serge Ibaka (Patrick Beverley gains possession)
