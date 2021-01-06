|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Kings offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Thaddeus Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
+2
|
Nemanja Bjelica makes two point putback layup
|
25-28
|
0:26
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica offensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica misses two point layup
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Coby White misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
Glenn Robinson III makes two point turnaround jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists)
|
25-26
|
0:59
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Denzel Valentine misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Coby White defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
+3
|
Denzel Valentine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|
25-24
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Nemanja Bjelica makes two point driving layup
|
22-24
|
1:42
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica offensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Daniel Gafford personal foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Valentine makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
22-22
|
2:21
|
|
|
Coby White defensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Glenn Robinson III misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Valentine makes two point floating jump shot (Coby White assists)
|
20-22
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-22
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-21
|
2:55
|
|
|
Bulls 60 second timeout
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Daniel Gafford shooting foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Denzel Valentine personal foul (Buddy Hield draws the foul)
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Garrett Temple turnover (bad pass) (Marvin Bagley III steals)
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Bagley III makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
|
18-20
|
3:31
|
|
|
Kings defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Coby White misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Denzel Valentine defensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Thaddeus Young turnover (lane violation)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Cory Joseph misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Garrett Temple misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Garrett Temple offensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Coby White misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-18
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-18
|
4:43
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)
|
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot
|
16-18
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Richaun Holmes makes two point putback layup
|
13-18
|
5:15
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes offensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses two point reverse layup
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Haliburton steals)
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton offensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Thaddeus Young makes two point hook shot (Garrett Temple assists)
|
13-16
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes makes two point jump shot
|
11-16
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Buddy Hield makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
11-14
|
6:34
|
|
|
Bulls technical foul (Defensive three second)
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Kings 60 second timeout
|
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Coby White makes two point layup (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|
11-13
|
7:36
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|
9-13
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot
|
9-10
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox makes two point reverse layup
|
7-10
|
8:14
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-8
|
8:16
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Bulls defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point putback layup
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Coby White misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-8
|
8:55
|
|
|
Kings offensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Patrick Williams shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Kings defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
9:56
|
|
+3
|
Marvin Bagley III makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists)
|
6-7
|
10:08
|
|
|
Zach LaVine turnover (palming)
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
+3
|
Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|
6-4
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Bagley III makes two point putback layup
|
3-4
|
10:46
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III misses two point putback layup
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
+3
|
Coby White makes three point jump shot
|
3-2
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
Richaun Holmes makes two point floating jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists)
|
0-2
|
11:32
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. vs. Richaun Holmes (Coby White gains possession)
|