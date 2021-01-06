|
1:00
JaMychal Green defensive rebound
1:03
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:03
PJ Dozier shooting foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)
1:02
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
1:20
Jamal Murray makes three point step back jump shot (Isaiah Hartenstein assists)
1:26
Nuggets offensive rebound
1:26
Jamal Murray misses three point jump shot
1:35
Jalen Brunson turnover (bad pass)
1:42
Josh Green defensive rebound
1:44
PJ Dozier misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:44
PJ Dozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1:46
James Johnson shooting foul (PJ Dozier draws the foul)
1:50
James Johnson turnover (bad pass) (PJ Dozier steals)
1:53
Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (James Johnson steals)
1:56
Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
1:58
JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot
2:10
Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2:10
Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2:10
Jamal Murray personal foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
2:16
Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
2:21
Nikola Jokic misses three point jump shot
2:27
Boban Marjanovic personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
2:37
Boban Marjanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
2:37
Nuggets 60 second timeout
2:37
JaMychal Green shooting foul (Boban Marjanovic draws the foul)
2:37
Boban Marjanovic makes two point layup (Luka Doncic assists)
2:46
Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
2:50
Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
2:56
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
2:59
Boban Marjanovic misses two point jump shot
3:16
Gary Harris makes two point finger roll layup
3:27
Dorian Finney-Smith personal foul (Gary Harris draws the foul)
3:41
Luka Doncic makes three point step back jump shot
3:49
Gary Harris turnover (bad pass) (Dorian Finney-Smith steals)
3:58
Nuggets offensive rebound
3:58
Dorian Finney-Smith blocks PJ Dozier's two point layup
4:00
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
4:04
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:15
Boban Marjanovic defensive rebound
4:16
Nikola Jokic misses two point turnaround hook shot
4:34
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
4:37
Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
4:47
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
4:50
Paul Millsap misses two point turnaround jump shot
5:10
Boban Marjanovic makes two point layup (Luka Doncic assists)
5:26
Nikola Jokic makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists)
5:41
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5:41
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5:41
Gary Harris shooting foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
5:43
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
5:46
Willie Cauley-Stein blocks Nikola Jokic's two point layup
6:01
Dorian Finney-Smith makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
6:10
Willie Cauley-Stein defensive rebound
6:13
PJ Dozier misses three point jump shot
6:33
Luka Doncic makes two point jump shot
6:53
Jamal Murray makes three point jump shot (Gary Harris assists)
6:55
Gary Harris offensive rebound
6:59
Gary Harris misses three point step back jump shot
7:03
Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Gary Harris steals)
7:14
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
7:17
Nikola Jokic misses two point jump shot
7:39
Nuggets defensive rebound
7:39
Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot
7:47
Josh Richardson defensive rebound
7:51
Maxi Kleber blocks Paul Millsap's two point driving layup
7:58
Jamal Murray defensive rebound
8:01
Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot
8:15
Mavericks 60 second timeout
8:15
PJ Dozier makes two point alley-oop layup (Jamal Murray assists)
8:18
Maxi Kleber turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Murray steals)
8:42
Paul Millsap makes two point reverse layup
8:47
Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (PJ Dozier steals)
8:58
Gary Harris makes two point layup (Paul Millsap assists)
8:59
Paul Millsap offensive rebound
9:02
Jamal Murray misses two point fadeaway jump shot
9:10
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
9:12
Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
9:23
Will Barton personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
9:34
Paul Millsap turnover (bad pass) (Luka Doncic steals)
9:46
Will Barton defensive rebound
9:51
Dorian Finney-Smith misses two point jump shot
10:05
Will Barton personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
10:14
Jamal Murray makes two point floating jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
10:34
Willie Cauley-Stein makes two point putback layup
10:34
Willie Cauley-Stein offensive rebound
10:36
Dorian Finney-Smith misses two point driving layup
10:48
Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
10:51
Nikola Jokic misses two point turnaround hook shot
11:07
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
11:09
Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
11:23
Willie Cauley-Stein defensive rebound
11:26
Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot
11:40
Paul Millsap defensive rebound
11:43
Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot
12:00
Willie Cauley-Stein vs. Nikola Jokic (Maxi Kleber gains possession)
