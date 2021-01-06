|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Carmelo Anthony makes two point driving layup (Damian Lillard assists)
|
29-28
|
0:07
|
|
|
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Jake Layman misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Naz Reid defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Damian Lillard misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists)
|
29-26
|
0:51
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-26
|
1:09
|
|
|
Naz Reid shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Damian Lillard makes two point driving layup
|
26-25
|
1:17
|
|
|
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
+2
|
D'Angelo Russell makes two point layup (Ricky Rubio assists)
|
26-23
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
Carmelo Anthony makes two point jump shot
|
24-23
|
2:23
|
|
+2
|
Jake Layman makes two point dunk (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|
24-21
|
2:29
|
|
|
Gary Trent Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Rubio steals)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Edwards makes two point driving layup
|
22-21
|
2:46
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Gary Trent Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
Jusuf Nurkic makes two point layup (CJ McCollum assists)
|
20-21
|
3:25
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
+3
|
Damian Lillard makes three point step back jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
|
20-19
|
3:58
|
|
+3
|
Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists)
|
20-16
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Jusuf Nurkic makes two point driving hook shot (CJ McCollum assists)
|
17-16
|
4:28
|
|
+3
|
Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot (Naz Reid assists)
|
17-14
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Damian Lillard makes two point dunk
|
14-14
|
4:41
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Damian Lillard steals)
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Naz Reid defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Damian Lillard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:54
|
|
+1
|
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-12
|
4:54
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Robert Covington defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
CJ McCollum defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
+1
|
Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-11
|
5:39
|
|
|
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Ed Davis shooting foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Damian Lillard misses two point reverse layup
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Rubio steals)
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
D'Angelo Russell makes two point jump shot
|
14-10
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
CJ McCollum makes two point jump shot
|
12-10
|
6:46
|
|
|
Trail Blazers 60 second timeout
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver offensive foul (Robert Covington draws the foul)
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver defensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Robert Covington misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Damian Lillard makes two point step back jump shot
|
12-8
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-6
|
7:27
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. shooting foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Robert Covington turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:56
|
|
+2
|
D'Angelo Russell makes two point step back jump shot
|
10-6
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-6
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-5
|
8:09
|
|
|
Malik Beasley shooting foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)
|
|
8:29
|
|
+3
|
Jarrett Culver makes three point jump shot (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|
8-4
|
8:41
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Malik Beasley turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
9:30
|
|
+1
|
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-4
|
9:30
|
|
+1
|
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-3
|
9:30
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Robert Covington turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Robert Covington offensive foul (Charge) (D'Angelo Russell draws the foul)
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point driving layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
+3
|
D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot (Jarrett Culver assists)
|
5-2
|
10:30
|
|
|
Ed Davis defensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Jump ball. Damian Lillard vs. D'Angelo Russell (Damian Lillard gains possession)
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Robert Covington defensive rebound
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Ed Davis misses two point layup
|
|
11:01
|
|
+2
|
Damian Lillard makes two point reverse layup
|
2-2
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
D'Angelo Russell makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
11:41
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Damian Lillard misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Ed Davis vs. Jusuf Nurkic (Robert Covington gains possession)
|