0:00
End of period
0:00
76ers offensive rebound
0:00
Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot
0:03
Jamal Murray personal foul (Tyrese Maxey draws the foul)
0:14
+2
Monte Morris makes two point finger roll layup
28-26
0:32
+3
Isaiah Joe makes three point jump shot (Dakota Mathias assists)
26-26
0:49
+2
JaMychal Green makes two point putback layup
26-23
0:49
JaMychal Green offensive rebound
0:52
Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot
1:07
JaMychal Green defensive rebound
1:09
Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot
1:20
Tony Bradley defensive rebound
1:23
JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot
1:29
JaMychal Green defensive rebound
1:31
Dakota Mathias misses two point jump shot
1:52
Tony Bradley defensive rebound
1:55
JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot
2:02
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
2:05
Isaiah Joe misses three point jump shot
2:13
Tony Bradley defensive rebound
2:17
Jamal Murray misses two point step back jump shot
2:28
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
2:31
Paul Reed misses three point jump shot
2:43
+3
JaMychal Green makes three point jump shot (Monte Morris assists)
24-23
2:54
+3
Isaiah Joe makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
21-23
3:11
+1
JaMychal Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-20
3:11
+1
JaMychal Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-20
3:11
Dakota Mathias personal foul (JaMychal Green draws the foul)
3:26
+2
Tyrese Maxey makes two point dunk (Paul Reed assists)
19-20
3:30
Will Barton turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Maxey steals)
3:34
JaMychal Green offensive rebound
3:35
JaMychal Green misses two point layup
3:45
Danny Green personal foul (Gary Harris draws the foul)
3:48
Paul Reed turnover (lost ball) (Will Barton steals)
3:55
76ers offensive rebound
3:55
Isaiah Hartenstein blocks Tyrese Maxey's two point driving layup
4:10
Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
4:13
JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot
4:30
Nuggets 60 second timeout
4:30
+2
Tony Bradley makes two point putback layup
19-18
4:31
Tony Bradley offensive rebound
4:32
Isaiah Joe misses two point finger roll layup
4:45
Tony Bradley defensive rebound
4:49
Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot
4:54
JaMychal Green defensive rebound
4:56
Danny Green misses two point turnaround jump shot
5:01
76ers offensive rebound
5:01
Paul Millsap blocks Paul Reed's two point layup
5:02
Paul Reed offensive rebound
5:05
Tyrese Maxey misses two point jump shot
5:13
Danny Green defensive rebound
5:16
Paul Millsap misses two point turnaround jump shot
5:36
+2
Tyrese Maxey makes two point floating jump shot
19-16
5:43
Nikola Jokic personal foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
5:50
+3
Gary Harris makes three point jump shot (Will Barton assists)
19-14
5:57
Dwight Howard personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
6:07
Dwight Howard turnover (lost ball) (Paul Millsap steals)
6:28
Gary Harris turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
6:47
+3
Isaiah Joe makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
16-14
6:50
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
6:55
Danny Green blocks Jamal Murray's three point jump shot
7:09
Paul Reed personal foul (Loose ball) (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
7:09
Nuggets defensive rebound
7:10
Danny Green misses three point jump shot
7:24
+2
Paul Millsap makes two point floating jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
16-11
7:36
+2
Paul Reed makes two point hook shot
14-11
7:41
Paul Reed offensive rebound
7:43
Danny Green misses three point jump shot
7:47
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
7:51
Will Barton misses three point jump shot
8:08
+1
Dwight Howard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-9
8:08
+1
Dwight Howard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-8
8:08
Nikola Jokic shooting foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
8:23
+1
Will Barton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-7
8:23
+1
Will Barton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-7
8:23
Tyrese Maxey shooting foul (Will Barton draws the foul)
8:37
+2
Tyrese Maxey makes two point jump shot
12-7
8:49
Isaiah Joe offensive rebound
8:52
Dakota Mathias misses three point jump shot
8:57
Will Barton turnover (bad pass) (Danny Green steals)
9:06
+3
Danny Green makes three point jump shot
12-5
9:23
+2
Will Barton makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
12-2
9:28
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
9:30
Danny Green misses two point finger roll layup
9:36
Dwight Howard offensive rebound
9:39
Danny Green misses three point jump shot
9:53
76ers 60 second timeout
10:01
+2
Gary Harris makes two point driving layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
10-2
10:12
Paul Millsap defensive rebound
10:15
Tyrese Maxey misses two point jump shot
10:29
+2
Jamal Murray makes two point finger roll layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
8-2
10:36
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
10:40
Dakota Mathias misses three point jump shot
10:52
+2
Nikola Jokic makes two point jump shot (Will Barton assists)
6-2
11:03
Isaiah Joe turnover (bad pass) (Paul Millsap steals)
11:19
+2
Jamal Murray makes two point floating jump shot
4-2
11:34
+2
Tyrese Maxey makes two point floating jump shot
2-2
11:52
+2
Jamal Murray makes two point finger roll layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
2-0