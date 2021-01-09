|
+2
Jahlil Okafor makes two point dunk (Frank Jackson assists)
34-19
0:19
+2
Jordan Clarkson makes two point layup
34-17
0:20
Jordan Clarkson offensive rebound
0:20
Svi Mykhailiuk blocks Jordan Clarkson's two point layup
0:22
Derrick Favors defensive rebound
0:26
Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
0:33
Frank Jackson defensive rebound
0:38
Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
0:43
Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Mike Conley steals)
0:59
Jazz turnover (shot clock violation)
0:57
Jazz offensive rebound
0:57
Mike Conley misses two point fadeaway jump shot
1:24
+2
Jahlil Okafor makes two point layup (Jerami Grant assists)
32-17
1:30
Jerami Grant defensive rebound
1:33
Derrick Favors misses two point jump shot
1:51
+1
Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-15
1:51
+1
Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-14
1:51
+1
Jerami Grant makes technical free throw 1 of 1
32-13
1:51
Joe Ingles technical foul
1:51
Joe Ingles shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)
2:07
+2
Jordan Clarkson makes two point jump shot
32-12
2:21
Jazz 60 second timeout
2:21
Jahlil Okafor turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
2:38
+2
Derrick Favors makes two point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists)
30-12
2:45
Joe Ingles defensive rebound
2:48
Jerami Grant misses two point fadeaway jump shot
2:53
Royce O'Neale turnover (bad pass) (Svi Mykhailiuk steals)
2:54
Royce O'Neale offensive rebound
2:57
Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
3:05
Derrick Favors defensive rebound
3:07
Delon Wright misses two point driving layup
3:22
+3
Joe Ingles makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists)
28-12
3:36
Pistons turnover (shot clock violation)
3:36
Pistons offensive rebound
3:37
Delon Wright misses two point floating jump shot
4:03
+3
Donovan Mitchell makes three point step back jump shot
25-12
4:18
Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
4:21
Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot
4:39
+3
Joe Ingles makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists)
22-12
4:47
Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
4:50
Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot
5:00
+2
Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point layup (Donovan Mitchell assists)
19-12
5:13
Mason Plumlee personal foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
5:15
Royce O'Neale defensive rebound
5:17
Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
5:38
+2
Rudy Gobert makes two point alley-oop layup (Mike Conley assists)
17-12
5:45
Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
5:48
Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
5:54
Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
5:57
Royce O'Neale misses three point jump shot
6:16
+3
Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Delon Wright assists)
15-12
6:40
+3
Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Bojan Bogdanovic assists)
15-9
6:59
+3
Jerami Grant makes three point step back jump shot
12-9
7:11
Delon Wright defensive rebound
7:14
Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
7:20
Royce O'Neale defensive rebound
7:23
Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot
7:26
Blake Griffin offensive rebound
7:27
Blake Griffin misses two point hook shot
7:33
Jerami Grant defensive rebound
7:36
Donovan Mitchell misses two point jump shot
7:46
Josh Jackson personal foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
8:05
+2
Jerami Grant makes two point turnaround hook shot (Delon Wright assists)
12-6
8:16
Donovan Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Mason Plumlee steals)
8:29
+2
Blake Griffin makes two point hook shot
12-4
8:49
+3
Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists)
12-2
9:04
+1
Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-2
9:04
+1
Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-1
9:04
Royce O'Neale shooting foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
9:04
Josh Jackson offensive rebound
9:04
Delon Wright misses three point jump shot
9:09
Mason Plumlee offensive rebound
9:12
Delon Wright misses two point floating jump shot
9:30
Pistons 60 second timeout
9:30
+2
Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup
9-0
9:43
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
9:46
Josh Jackson misses two point layup
9:51
Rudy Gobert turnover (bad pass) (Mason Plumlee steals)
10:02
Mason Plumlee turnover (offensive foul)
10:02
Mason Plumlee offensive foul (Royce O'Neale draws the foul)
10:21
+3
Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
7-0
10:32
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
10:32
Mason Plumlee misses two point hook shot
10:55
+2
Mike Conley makes two point driving layup
4-0
10:58
Mike Conley offensive rebound
11:01
Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
11:10
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
11:13
Jerami Grant misses two point jump shot
11:25
+2
Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving dunk
2-0
11:30
Royce O'Neale defensive rebound
11:33
Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
11:38
Pistons offensive rebound
11:38
Donovan Mitchell blocks Josh Jackson's two point floating jump shot
12:00
Rudy Gobert vs. Mason Plumlee (Blake Griffin gains possession)
