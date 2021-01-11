|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-27
|
0:00
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-27
|
0:00
|
|
|
Joe Harris personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:15
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-27
|
0:15
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-27
|
0:15
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
+3
|
Caris LeVert makes three point jump shot
|
31-27
|
0:40
|
|
+2
|
Will Barton makes two point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
31-24
|
0:45
|
|
|
Taurean Prince personal foul (Loose ball) (JaMychal Green draws the foul)
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Nuggets offensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
+2
|
Jarrett Allen makes two point layup (Kevin Durant assists)
|
29-24
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Will Barton makes three point jump shot (Monte Morris assists)
|
29-22
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
Caris LeVert makes three point jump shot (Kevin Durant assists)
|
26-22
|
1:47
|
|
|
Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-19
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-18
|
2:03
|
|
|
Nuggets 60 second timeout
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Joe Harris steals)
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Jokic steals)
|
|
2:32
|
|
+3
|
Will Barton makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
26-17
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Joe Harris makes two point jump shot (Kevin Durant assists)
|
23-17
|
3:25
|
|
+2
|
Will Barton makes two point jump shot
|
23-15
|
3:33
|
|
|
Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Murray steals)
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
PJ Dozier makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
21-15
|
3:57
|
|
|
Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Caris LeVert defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Joe Harris turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Jokic steals)
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Paul Millsap makes two point putback layup
|
19-15
|
4:33
|
|
|
Paul Millsap offensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Will Barton misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
PJ Dozier offensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
PJ Dozier misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
PJ Dozier misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Durant makes two point driving dunk
|
17-15
|
5:23
|
|
|
Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Jamal Murray misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Nuggets offensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Taurean Prince blocks PJ Dozier's two point driving layup
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen turnover (lost ball) (Nikola Jokic steals)
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Taurean Prince defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Kevin Durant personal foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Will Barton defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
+3
|
Nikola Jokic makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists)
|
17-13
|
6:52
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-13
|
6:52
|
|
|
Nets 60 second timeout
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
PJ Dozier shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Durant makes two point driving layup (Bruce Brown assists)
|
14-12
|
6:53
|
|
|
Bruce Brown defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Bruce Brown blocks Jamal Murray's two point floating jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Bruce Brown personal foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Kevin Durant misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Bol Bol personal foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists)
|
14-10
|
7:35
|
|
|
Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Jamal Murray misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Joe Harris makes two point driving layup
|
12-10
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point jump shot
|
12-8
|
8:34
|
|
|
Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Paul Millsap shooting foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Jarrett Allen makes two point layup (Kevin Durant assists)
|
10-8
|
8:48
|
|
+3
|
Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
10-6
|
8:54
|
|
|
Jeff Green turnover (bad pass) (Will Barton steals)
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Paul Millsap turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Jeff Green turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Murray makes two point driving layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
7-6
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Bruce Brown makes two point layup (Kevin Durant assists)
|
5-6
|
9:49
|
|
+3
|
Bol Bol makes three point jump shot (Paul Millsap assists)
|
5-4
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Bruce Brown makes two point dunk (Jarrett Allen assists)
|
2-4
|
10:16
|
|
|
Bol Bol turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:24
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Durant makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
2-2
|
10:32
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen blocks Nikola Jokic's two point driving layup
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Kevin Durant personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Bol Bol defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Nets offensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic blocks Kevin Durant's two point jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point hook shot (Will Barton assists)
|
2-0
|
11:38
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Bruce Brown misses two point driving layup
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Bol Bol personal foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic vs. Jarrett Allen (Jeff Green gains possession)
|