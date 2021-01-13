|
End of period
0:00
Kent Bazemore turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
0:13
+2
Monte Morris makes two point floating jump shot
24-37
0:29
JaMychal Green defensive rebound
0:31
Andrew Wiggins misses two point finger roll layup
0:45
Kevon Looney defensive rebound
0:47
Isaiah Hartenstein misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:47
+1
Isaiah Hartenstein makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-35
0:47
Kevon Looney shooting foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
1:04
Monte Morris defensive rebound
1:07
Kevon Looney misses three point jump shot
1:26
+3
JaMychal Green makes three point jump shot (PJ Dozier assists)
24-34
1:33
Kent Bazemore turnover (bad pass) (Monte Morris steals)
1:47
Kevon Looney offensive rebound
1:50
Kent Bazemore misses two point jump shot
2:04
+2
Monte Morris makes two point floating jump shot
24-31
2:14
+1
Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-29
2:14
+1
Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-29
2:14
Jamal Murray personal foul (Eric Paschall draws the foul)
2:18
Jamal Murray turnover (lost ball) (Kent Bazemore steals)
2:30
+1
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-29
2:30
Warriors offensive rebound
2:30
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:30
Isaiah Hartenstein shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
2:42
Nuggets 60 second timeout
2:42
Nikola Jokic personal foul (Kent Bazemore draws the foul)
2:57
+3
JaMychal Green makes three point jump shot (PJ Dozier assists)
21-29
3:02
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
3:05
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point jump shot
3:28
+2
Jamal Murray makes two point jump shot
21-26
3:33
Jamal Murray offensive rebound
3:34
JaMychal Green misses two point layup
3:37
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
3:40
Stephen Curry misses two point driving layup
3:54
+1
JaMychal Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-24
3:54
+1
JaMychal Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-23
3:54
Kent Bazemore shooting foul (JaMychal Green draws the foul)
3:54
JaMychal Green offensive rebound
3:54
Nikola Jokic misses two point jump shot
4:16
+3
Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kent Bazemore assists)
21-22
4:22
Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
4:25
Will Barton misses three point jump shot
4:39
Draymond Green personal foul (Bol Bol draws the foul)
4:41
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
4:44
Stephen Curry misses three point step back jump shot
4:52
+2
Will Barton makes two point putback layup
18-22
4:52
Will Barton offensive rebound
4:55
Will Barton misses two point floating jump shot
5:09
Jamal Murray defensive rebound
5:13
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:23
Kevon Looney defensive rebound
5:26
Jamal Murray misses two point fadeaway jump shot
5:46
+2
Andrew Wiggins makes two point dunk (James Wiseman assists)
18-20
5:51
Bol Bol turnover (lost ball) (James Wiseman steals)
6:03
Warriors offensive rebound
6:03
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
6:03
Draymond Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:03
Draymond Green misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:03
Bol Bol shooting foul (Draymond Green draws the foul)
6:05
James Wiseman defensive rebound
6:09
Bol Bol misses three point jump shot
6:30
+3
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists)
16-20
6:43
+2
Bol Bol makes two point dunk (Jamal Murray assists)
13-20
6:48
Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Murray steals)
6:49
Warriors 60 second timeout
6:56
+2
Nikola Jokic makes two point floating jump shot (Paul Millsap assists)
13-18
7:07
Bol Bol defensive rebound
7:09
Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
7:27
+2
Bol Bol makes two point layup (Jamal Murray assists)
13-16
7:31
Draymond Green turnover (bad pass) (Paul Millsap steals)
7:50
+2
Paul Millsap makes two point finger roll layup (Jamal Murray assists)
13-14
8:11
+2
James Wiseman makes two point jump shot (Draymond Green assists)
13-12
8:23
+2
Jamal Murray makes two point reverse layup
11-12
8:34
+2
Stephen Curry makes two point layup (Draymond Green assists)
11-10
8:44
+3
Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
9-10
9:03
+2
Stephen Curry makes two point step back jump shot
9-7
9:23
+3
Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
7-7
9:36
+1
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-4
9:36
+1
Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-4
9:36
Will Barton shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
9:38
Stephen Curry defensive rebound
9:39
Paul Millsap misses two point floating jump shot
9:39
Paul Millsap offensive rebound
9:43
Bol Bol misses two point layup
9:48
Jamal Murray defensive rebound
9:51
Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:04
+2
Will Barton makes two point driving layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
5-4
10:13
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
10:17
Bol Bol blocks James Wiseman's two point layup
10:19
Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
10:25
Jamal Murray misses three point jump shot
10:30
Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Murray steals)
10:38
Draymond Green defensive rebound
10:40
Will Barton misses two point layup
10:59
Draymond Green turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
11:12
+2
Jamal Murray makes two point jump shot
5-2
11:29
+2
Stephen Curry makes two point finger roll layup
5-0
11:32
Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
11:45
+3
Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (James Wiseman assists)
3-0
12:00
James Wiseman vs. Bol Bol (Draymond Green gains possession)
