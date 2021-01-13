|
0:00
|
|
|
Rockets offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Rudy Gay personal foul (Take) (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
+2
|
Keldon Johnson makes two point layup (Jakob Poeltl assists)
|
30-27
|
0:20
|
|
|
Kenyon Martin Jr. turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
Kenyon Martin Jr. makes two point finger roll layup (Jae'Sean Tate assists)
|
30-25
|
1:03
|
|
|
Kenyon Martin Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate blocks Keldon Johnson's two point putback dunk
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Kenyon Martin Jr. blocks Rudy Gay's two point driving layup
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Patty Mills draws the foul)
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
+2
|
Devin Vassell makes two point dunk (Patty Mills assists)
|
28-25
|
1:45
|
|
|
Christian Wood turnover (bad pass) (Devin Vassell steals)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Christian Wood offensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl blocks Christian Wood's two point layup
|
|
2:09
|
|
+3
|
Devin Vassell makes three point jump shot (Keldon Johnson assists)
|
28-23
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Sterling Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-20
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Sterling Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-20
|
2:24
|
|
|
Patty Mills shooting foul (Sterling Brown draws the foul)
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
David Nwaba defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Spurs offensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-20
|
2:45
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl shooting foul (Mason Jones draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
+2
|
Mason Jones makes two point layup (Ben McLemore assists)
|
25-20
|
2:59
|
|
|
Rockets 60 second timeout
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Patty Mills makes two point finger roll layup (Dejounte Murray assists)
|
23-20
|
3:01
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Mason Jones misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Rudy Gay makes two point putback layup
|
23-18
|
3:16
|
|
|
Rudy Gay offensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Devin Vassell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
David Nwaba misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Patty Mills makes two point finger roll layup (Jakob Poeltl assists)
|
23-16
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
David Nwaba makes two point dunk
|
23-14
|
4:08
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (David Nwaba steals)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Mason Jones turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Christian Wood defensive rebound
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Christian Wood misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
David Nwaba defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Mason Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
+1
|
DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-14
|
5:28
|
|
|
P.J. Tucker shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan makes two point reverse layup
|
21-13
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Sterling Brown makes two point driving layup (P.J. Tucker assists)
|
21-11
|
5:54
|
|
|
Rockets defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Christian Wood makes two point putback layup
|
19-11
|
6:08
|
|
|
Christian Wood offensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Sterling Brown misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Rockets offensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan blocks Sterling Brown's two point driving layup
|
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Keldon Johnson makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|
17-11
|
6:43
|
|
+3
|
Christian Wood makes three point step back jump shot (Ben McLemore assists)
|
17-9
|
7:01
|
|
+3
|
LaMarcus Aldridge makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|
14-9
|
7:14
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Sterling Brown defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Spurs 60 second timeout
|
|
7:43
|
|
+3
|
Christian Wood makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists)
|
14-6
|
7:50
|
|
|
Ben McLemore defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Tucker makes two point layup (Sterling Brown assists)
|
11-6
|
8:23
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Tucker makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists)
|
9-6
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Christian Wood defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Sterling Brown makes two point layup (Ben McLemore assists)
|
6-6
|
9:20
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan turnover (lost ball) (Sterling Brown steals)
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan offensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Christian Wood blocks DeMar DeRozan's two point layup
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Christian Wood defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
P.J. Tucker turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Sterling Brown defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point floating jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|
4-6
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Christian Wood makes two point driving layup (Jae'Sean Tate assists)
|
4-4
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
Keldon Johnson makes two point finger roll layup (Dejounte Murray assists)
|
2-4
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Sean Tate makes two point driving layup (P.J. Tucker assists)
|
2-2
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray makes two point finger roll layup
|
0-2
|
11:47
|
|
|
Christian Wood turnover (bad pass) (Dejounte Murray steals)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Christian Wood vs. LaMarcus Aldridge (Sterling Brown gains possession)
|