0:00
End of period
0:01
+3
Mason Jones makes three point jump shot
53-50
0:13
+1
DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
50-50
0:13
+1
DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
50-49
0:13
P.J. Tucker shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
0:13
DeMar DeRozan offensive rebound
0:13
DeMar DeRozan misses two point finger roll layup
0:32
Devin Vassell defensive rebound
0:35
P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot
0:47
DeMar DeRozan turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
0:48
Patty Mills offensive rebound
0:52
DeMar DeRozan misses two point reverse layup
0:56
David Nwaba kicked ball violation
1:01
Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
1:05
Mason Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:05
Rockets offensive rebound
1:05
Mason Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:05
Rudy Gay personal foul (Mason Jones draws the foul)
1:22
+2
Devin Vassell makes two point floating jump shot (Rudy Gay assists)
50-48
1:38
Spurs defensive rebound
1:38
Christian Wood misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:38
Rudy Gay shooting foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)
1:38
+2
Christian Wood makes two point layup (David Nwaba assists)
50-46
1:41
P.J. Tucker offensive rebound
1:43
Christian Wood misses three point jump shot
1:58
+1
DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
48-46
1:58
Rodions Kurucs shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
1:58
+2
DeMar DeRozan makes two point finger roll layup (Patty Mills assists)
48-45
2:07
+2
Christian Wood makes two point finger roll layup
48-43
2:24
+1
Keldon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
46-43
2:24
+1
Keldon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
46-42
2:24
Rodions Kurucs shooting foul (Keldon Johnson draws the foul)
2:37
+1
Mason Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
46-41
2:37
Keldon Johnson shooting foul (Mason Jones draws the foul)
2:37
+2
Mason Jones makes two point finger roll layup (David Nwaba assists)
45-41
2:38
DeMar DeRozan turnover (bad pass) (David Nwaba steals)
2:50
Mason Jones personal foul (Loose ball) (Patty Mills draws the foul)
2:51
Mason Jones turnover (bad pass) (Devin Vassell steals)
3:00
Christian Wood defensive rebound
3:05
Devin Vassell misses three point jump shot
3:09
Christian Wood turnover (bad pass) (DeMar DeRozan steals)
3:15
Christian Wood defensive rebound
3:19
Patty Mills misses two point jump shot
3:24
Devin Vassell defensive rebound
3:25
Christian Wood misses two point putback layup
3:25
Christian Wood offensive rebound
3:30
Christian Wood misses two point layup
3:53
+3
Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
43-41
4:05
Kenyon Martin Jr. turnover (traveling)
4:16
Kenyon Martin Jr. defensive rebound
4:19
Christian Wood blocks LaMarcus Aldridge's two point hook shot
4:38
Spurs 60 second timeout
4:39
+3
Mason Jones makes three point jump shot
43-38
4:43
Mason Jones defensive rebound
4:46
Keldon Johnson misses three point jump shot
5:05
+2
Kenyon Martin Jr. makes two point dunk (Ben McLemore assists)
40-38
5:10
Dejounte Murray personal foul (P.J. Tucker draws the foul)
5:15
+2
Dejounte Murray makes two point driving layup
38-38
5:37
+2
Christian Wood makes two point dunk (Mason Jones assists)
38-36
5:46
Rodions Kurucs defensive rebound
5:48
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point reverse layup
5:55
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
5:58
P.J. Tucker misses two point finger roll layup
6:11
Mason Jones offensive rebound
6:14
Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
6:24
+1
Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
36-36
6:24
+1
Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-35
6:24
Jae'Sean Tate shooting foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)
6:33
Mason Jones turnover (bad pass) (Dejounte Murray steals)
6:49
Rockets 60 second timeout
6:55
+2
Dejounte Murray makes two point finger roll layup
36-34
7:14
Jae'Sean Tate turnover (bad pass) (Rudy Gay steals)
7:17
+2
DeMar DeRozan makes two point layup (Dejounte Murray assists)
36-32
7:23
Ben McLemore turnover (bad pass) (Dejounte Murray steals)
7:28
Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (Ben McLemore steals)
7:37
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
7:40
P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot
7:46
Christian Wood defensive rebound
7:48
DeMar DeRozan misses two point layup
7:55
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
7:58
Mason Jones misses two point layup
8:09
Rockets offensive rebound
8:09
Ben McLemore misses technical free throw 1 of 1
8:09
DeMar DeRozan technical foul
8:09
+2
DeMar DeRozan makes two point driving layup
36-30
8:14
Spurs offensive rebound
8:14
Jae'Sean Tate blocks Dejounte Murray's two point driving layup
8:15
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
8:19
Mason Jones misses three point jump shot
8:28
Christian Wood defensive rebound
8:30
Dejounte Murray misses two point layup
8:31
Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
8:34
Rudy Gay misses two point jump shot
8:44
DeMar DeRozan offensive rebound
8:46
Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
8:47
Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
8:49
Dejounte Murray misses two point finger roll layup
8:50
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
8:52
Jae'Sean Tate misses two point layup
8:52
Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound
9:01
DeMar DeRozan blocks Christian Wood's two point layup
9:14
Christian Wood defensive rebound
9:14
Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot
9:30
+2
Ben McLemore makes two point finger roll layup (Jae'Sean Tate assists)
36-28
9:46
+2
Rudy Gay makes two point jump shot
34-28
10:03
+1
Christian Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-26
10:03
Rockets offensive rebound
10:03
Christian Wood misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:03
Dejounte Murray shooting foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)
10:06
Christian Wood defensive rebound
10:08
Christian Wood blocks DeMar DeRozan's two point layup
10:19
David Nwaba turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
10:33
+2
Jakob Poeltl makes two point putback layup
33-26
10:33
Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
10:38
DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
10:48
Kenyon Martin Jr. turnover (traveling)
11:08
Jakob Poeltl turnover (offensive foul)
11:08
Jakob Poeltl offensive foul (P.J. Tucker draws the foul)
11:17
+3
Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists)
33-24
11:28
+1
Jakob Poeltl makes regular free throw 1 of 1
30-24
11:28
P.J. Tucker shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
11:28
+2
Jakob Poeltl makes two point layup (DeMar DeRozan assists)
30-23
11:35
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
11:37
Jae'Sean Tate misses two point finger roll layup
11:44
Kenyon Martin Jr. defensive rebound
11:46
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl misses two point layup
|