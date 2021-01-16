|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Celtics turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Jump ball. Daniel Theis vs. Nerlens Noel (Payton Pritchard gains possession)
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Daniel Theis offensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Semi Ojeleye misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Julius Randle makes two point dunk
|
28-17
|
0:31
|
|
|
Daniel Theis turnover (bad pass) (Julius Randle steals)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Julius Randle misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown turnover (lost ball) (RJ Barrett steals)
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-17
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-17
|
1:00
|
|
|
Knicks 60 second timeout
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
RJ Barrett offensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Jeff Teague turnover (bad pass) (Elfrid Payton steals)
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jeff Teague defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton misses two point reverse layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Julius Randle defensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Jeff Teague misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Austin Rivers misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Brown makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
24-17
|
2:07
|
|
+3
|
RJ Barrett makes three point jump shot (Austin Rivers assists)
|
24-15
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Theis makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jaylen Brown assists)
|
21-15
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
Julius Randle makes two point finger roll layup (RJ Barrett assists)
|
21-13
|
2:47
|
|
|
RJ Barrett offensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Nerlens Noel defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton personal foul (Daniel Theis draws the foul)
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-13
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-13
|
3:31
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
RJ Barrett offensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
RJ Barrett misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|
17-13
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Julius Randle makes two point finger roll layup (RJ Barrett assists)
|
17-10
|
4:20
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot (Daniel Theis assists)
|
15-10
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jeff Teague defensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Julius Randle misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Jeff Teague personal foul (Loose ball) (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Knicks defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Mitchell Robinson blocks Jeff Teague's three point jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
RJ Barrett makes two point floating jump shot
|
15-7
|
5:13
|
|
|
RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Jeff Teague misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Elfrid Payton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-7
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Elfrid Payton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-7
|
5:41
|
|
|
Jeff Teague shooting foul (Elfrid Payton draws the foul)
|
|
5:52
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot (Grant Williams assists)
|
11-7
|
6:05
|
|
|
Celtics defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton misses two point reverse layup
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson turnover (lost ball) (RJ Barrett steals)
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Tristan Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown misses two point layup
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
+3
|
Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|
11-4
|
7:02
|
|
|
Julius Randle defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
RJ Barrett turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
RJ Barrett offensive foul (Charge) (Marcus Smart draws the foul)
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Kemba Walker turnover (bad pass) (Julius Randle steals)
|
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-4
|
7:53
|
|
|
Knicks offensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Grant Williams shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Mitchell Robinson personal foul (Kemba Walker draws the foul)
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Kemba Walker turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Grant Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Julius Randle misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Kemba Walker personal foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Grant Williams makes two point layup (Kemba Walker assists)
|
7-4
|
9:18
|
|
|
Kemba Walker defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Kemba Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Celtics 60 second timeout
|
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
Elfrid Payton makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-2
|
9:58
|
|
|
Elfrid Payton defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
+3
|
Julius Randle makes three point jump shot
|
5-2
|
10:24
|
|
|
Reggie Bullock offensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Thompson makes two point dunk (Kemba Walker assists)
|
2-2
|
11:06
|
|
+2
|
Mitchell Robinson makes two point putback dunk
|
2-0
|
10:58
|
|
|
Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
RJ Barrett misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Kemba Walker turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
RJ Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Kemba Walker steals)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Julius Randle defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Grant Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Celtics offensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Grant Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Julius Randle shooting foul (Grant Williams draws the foul)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Mitchell Robinson vs. Tristan Thompson (Grant Williams gains possession)
|